कूनो में आए नन्हें मेहमान; भारतीय चीता KJP21 ने पांच शावकों को दिया जन्म, 60 का हुआ कुनबा
केंद्रीय वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव और मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव ने प्रोजेक्ट चीता और कूनो टीम को दी बधाई. बोत्सवाना से लाया गया नर चीता है इन शावकों का पिता.
By ETV Bharat Madhya Pradesh Team
Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
श्योपुर: मध्य प्रदेश के श्योपुर स्थित कूनो नेशनल पार्क से चीतों को लेकर एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई है. सोमवार को यहां भारतीय धरती पर जन्मी मादा चीता KJP21 ने पांच स्वस्थ शावकों को जन्म दिया है. इसके साथ ही भारत में अब चीतों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 60 हो गई है, जिसमें 41 भारतीय धरती पर जन्मे चीते शामिल हैं. पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रालय के 'एक्स' एकाउंट पर इस बात की जानकारी दी गई है.
केंद्रीय वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव ने 'एक्स' पर नवजात शावकों की तस्वीरें शेयर किया और इसे उन्होंने इसे भारत में चीतों की अगली पीढ़ी के उभरने में महत्वपूर्ण मील का पत्थर बताया.
Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! 🐆❤️ KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today. KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth, after Mukhi and KGP12—an important milestone in the emergence of the next generation of India’s cheetah population. With the arrival of these five cubs, the cheetah population in India has reached 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Importantly, these cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India, as their father is a Botswanan male cheetah—adding a new genetic lineage to India’s growing cheetah population. Another generation born on Indian soil, adding yet another beautiful chapter to the remarkable story of cheetah reintroduction in India. Heartfelt congratulations to the veterinarians, field staff, managers and everyone associated with Project Cheetah, whose dedication, commitment and tireless efforts have made these moments possible. Welcome to the world, little ones 🐆 #WildlifeWeek2026— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 5, 2026
भारत में जन्मी तीसरी मादा चीता ने बढ़ाया कुनबा
केंद्रीय मंत्री यादव ने अपने आधिकारिक एक्स हैंडल पर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, "प्रोजेक्ट चीता के लिए एक और ऐतिहासिक और खुशी का मील का पत्थर!. भारत में जन्मी एक 32 महीने की मादा चीता KJP21, ने आज कूनो नेशनल पार्क में पाँच स्वस्थ शावकों को जन्म दिया है. KJP21, मुखी और KGP12 के बाद जन्म देने वाली तीसरी भारत में जन्मी मादा चीता है—भारत की चीता आबादी की अगली पीढ़ी के उभरने में एक महत्वपूर्ण मील का पत्थर. इन पाँच बच्चों के आने के साथ, भारत में चीतों की आबादी 60 तक पहुँच गई है, जिसमें 41 भारत में जन्मे चीते शामिल हैं."
Another Proud Moment for Project Cheetah… Indian-born female cheetah KJP21 has given birth to five healthy cubs at Kuno National Park, taking India’s cheetah population to 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Project Cheetah and Kuno team. Another significant milestone in India’s journey towards restoring its cheetah population and strengthening wildlife conservation. #ProjectCheetah— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 5, 2026
बोत्सवाना की नई जेनेटिक लाइन की शुरुआत
उन्होंने आगे लिखा "महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि ये बच्चे भारत में बोत्सवाना वंश की शुरुआत भी है, क्योंकि शावकों के पिता एक बोत्सवाना नर चीता है, जो भारत की बढ़ती चीतों की आबादी में एक नया जेनेटिक वंश जोड़ते हैं. भारत की धरती पर पैदा हुई एक और पीढ़ी, भारत में चीतों के दोबारा आने की शानदार कहानी में एक और खूबसूरत अध्याय जोड़ती है. प्रोजेक्ट चीता से जुड़े जानवरों के डॉक्टरों, फील्ड स्टाफ, मैनेजरों और सभी को दिल से बधाई, जिनके समर्पण, कमिटमेंट और बिना थके कोशिशों से ये पल मुमकिन हुए हैं."