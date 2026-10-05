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कूनो में आए नन्हें मेहमान; भारतीय चीता KJP21 ने पांच शावकों को दिया जन्म, 60 का हुआ कुनबा

केंद्रीय वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव और मुख्यमंत्री मोहन यादव ने प्रोजेक्ट चीता और कूनो टीम को दी बधाई. बोत्सवाना से लाया गया नर चीता है इन शावकों का पिता.

KUNO NATIONAL PARK 5 CUBS BORN
चीता KJP21 ने पांच शावकों को दिया जन्म (Union minister Bhupendra Yadav 'X')
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By ETV Bharat Madhya Pradesh Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST

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Updated : October 5, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST

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श्योपुर: मध्य प्रदेश के श्योपुर स्थित कूनो नेशनल पार्क से चीतों को लेकर एक बड़ी खुशखबरी सामने आई है. सोमवार को यहां भारतीय धरती पर जन्मी मादा चीता KJP21 ने पांच स्वस्थ शावकों को जन्म दिया है. इसके साथ ही भारत में अब चीतों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 60 हो गई है, जिसमें 41 भारतीय धरती पर जन्मे चीते शामिल हैं. पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रालय के 'एक्स' एकाउंट पर इस बात की जानकारी दी गई है.

केंद्रीय वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव ने 'एक्स' पर नवजात शावकों की तस्वीरें शेयर किया और इसे उन्होंने इसे भारत में चीतों की अगली पीढ़ी के उभरने में महत्वपूर्ण मील का पत्थर बताया.

भारत में जन्मी तीसरी मादा चीता ने बढ़ाया कुनबा

केंद्रीय मंत्री यादव ने अपने आधिकारिक एक्स हैंडल पर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, "प्रोजेक्ट चीता के लिए एक और ऐतिहासिक और खुशी का मील का पत्थर!. भारत में जन्मी एक 32 महीने की मादा चीता KJP21, ने आज कूनो नेशनल पार्क में पाँच स्वस्थ शावकों को जन्म दिया है. KJP21, मुखी और KGP12 के बाद जन्म देने वाली तीसरी भारत में जन्मी मादा चीता है—भारत की चीता आबादी की अगली पीढ़ी के उभरने में एक महत्वपूर्ण मील का पत्थर. इन पाँच बच्चों के आने के साथ, भारत में चीतों की आबादी 60 तक पहुँच गई है, जिसमें 41 भारत में जन्मे चीते शामिल हैं."

बोत्सवाना की नई जेनेटिक लाइन की शुरुआत

उन्होंने आगे लिखा "महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि ये बच्चे भारत में बोत्सवाना वंश की शुरुआत भी है, क्योंकि शावकों के पिता एक बोत्सवाना नर चीता है, जो भारत की बढ़ती चीतों की आबादी में एक नया जेनेटिक वंश जोड़ते हैं. भारत की धरती पर पैदा हुई एक और पीढ़ी, भारत में चीतों के दोबारा आने की शानदार कहानी में एक और खूबसूरत अध्याय जोड़ती है. प्रोजेक्ट चीता से जुड़े जानवरों के डॉक्टरों, फील्ड स्टाफ, मैनेजरों और सभी को दिल से बधाई, जिनके समर्पण, कमिटमेंट और बिना थके कोशिशों से ये पल मुमकिन हुए हैं."

Last Updated : October 5, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST

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