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वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस से पूरे उत्तर भारत में बारिश का पुर्वानुमान, उत्तर-पूर्वी मानसून से भी उम्मीद

उत्तर-पश्चिम में पंजाब, हरियाणा और उत्तरी राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश होने की संभावना है.

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बेंगलुरु में सोमवार, 5 अक्टूबर, 2026 को भारी बारिश के दौरान की तस्वीर (IANS)
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Published : October 8, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST

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नई दिल्ली: नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून के आने की तैयारी के साथ वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस से पूरे उत्तर भारत में बारिश होने की उम्मीद है. देश का वेदर सिस्टम बदलाव की अवस्था में है, जबकि वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस के प्रभावी होने पर 15 अक्टूबर तक उत्तर भारत में बारिश होने की उम्मीद है. साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून वापसी के अपने आखिरी चरण में है और नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून जो दक्षिणी प्रायद्वीप में ज्यादातर बारिश लाता है अब आगमन की तैयारी कर रहा है.

उत्तर के मैदानों और पहाड़ियों पर बारिश

आने वाले दिनों में वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस से उत्तर के पहाड़ी और मैदानी दोनों इलाकों पर असर पड़ने की उम्मीद है. उत्तर-पश्चिम में, पंजाब, हरियाणा और उत्तरी राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश होने की संभावना है. दिल्ली और आस-पास के इलाकों में 10 अक्टूबर से बारिश होने की उम्मीद है.

उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में, खासकर तराई क्षेत्र और पूर्वी जिलों में अच्छी बारिश का अनुमान है. अनुमान के मुताबिक, झारखंड के ऊपर एक साइक्लोनिक सर्कुलेशन की वजह से ऐसा हो सकता है. झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा में अगले कुछ दिनों में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश होने की संभावना है.

मध्य प्रदेश, गुजरात और महाराष्ट्र के कुछ हिस्सों में ज़्यादातर मौसम सूखा और गर्म रहने की उम्मीद है और कुछ इलाकों में तापमान नॉर्मल से ज़्यादा रहेगा. दक्षिण में अंदरूनी कर्नाटक, केरल और तमिलनाडु के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश जारी रहेगी, हालांकि मौसम की शुरुआत में हुई भारी बारिश की तुलना में अब बारिश में थोड़ी कमी के संकेत दिख रहे हैं.

रबी की बुआई के लिए राहत

बारिश किसानों के लिए अच्छे समय पर हुई. उम्मीद है कि रबी की बुआई से पहले मिट्टी की नमी बेहतर होगी, जो गेहूं और सरसों जैसी फसलों के लिए खास तौर पर फायदेमंद है. किसान आमतौर पर मॉनसून बदलने से पहले खरीफ फसलों की कटाई पूरी करना चाहते हैं.

कटाई की रफ़्तार आमतौर पर साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून के जाने के बाद तेज हो जाती है, ताकि कटी हुई फसलों को बारिश से नुकसान न हो. रबी का मौसम काफी हद तक पतझड़ की बारिश से मिट्टी में बची नमी पर निर्भर करता है, जो इसे खरीफ के मौसम की तुलना में इलाके की पैदावार के लिए ज़्यादा ज़रूरी बनाता है.

नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून के बारे में जानें

नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून जिसे विंटर मॉनसून भी कहा जाता है, एक सीजनल सिस्टम है जो मुख्य रूप से अक्टूबर और दिसंबर के बीच दक्षिणी प्रायद्वीप पर असर डालता है. इसकी खास बात हवा की दिशा का बदलावा है. साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून का सर्कुलेशन बदल जाता है, जिससे पूर्वी या उत्तर-पूर्वी हवाएँ पूर्वी तट पर आती हैं, जो आमतौर पर लगभग 5,000 फीट की गहराई तक होती है.

यह सिस्टम पाँच मौसम सबडिवीजन पर असर डालता है- तमिलनाडु, तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश, रायलसीमा, दक्षिण अंदरूनी कर्नाटक और केरल. पुडुचेरी और कराईकल को भी अक्सर रीजनल रिपोर्टिंग में शामिल किया जाता है.

साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून

सिर्फ बारिश से मौसम शुरू होने का इशारा नहीं मिलता. एक फ़ॉर्मल घोषणा के लिए साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून का पूरी तरह से वापस जाना और तमिलनाडु और तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश के तट पर लगातार पूर्वी हवाएं चलना जरूरी है. यह आमतौर पर 10 अक्टूबर से पहले नहीं होता है.

इसके शुरू होने की आम तारीख 20 अक्टूबर है, और हवा के बदलते पैटर्न से पता चलता है कि इस साल इसके तय समय पर ही आने की संभावना है.

साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून: पूरब में वापसी धीमी हुई

साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून देश के ज़्यादातर हिस्सों से पहले ही वापस जा चुका है, लेकिन पूर्वी भारत में इसकी वापसी धीमी हो गई है. बिहार, झारखंड और ओडिशा में हाल ही में हुई हल्की बारिश ने इन इलाकों से इसके जाने में देरी कर दी. अब 15 अक्टूबर के आसपास इसके पूरी तरह से वापस जाने की उम्मीद है.

यह समय इसलिए जरूरी है क्योंकि दोनों मौसम अलग-अलग मौसम सिस्टम हैं, हर एक का अपना हवा का पैटर्न और असर वाला इलाका होता है, और नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून की घोषणा तब तक नहीं की जा सकती जब तक कि पहला सिस्टम पूरी तरह से चला न जाए.

इस मौसम में तमिलनाडु की हिस्सेदारी

तमिलनाडु से ज़्यादा कोई भी राज्य नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून पर निर्भर नहीं है. साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून के दौरान यह राज्य रेन-शैडो इलाके में आता है और यहां सालाना बारिश का सिर्फ़ 30 से 35 परसेंट ही होता है. नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून जो अक्टूबर के बीच से दिसंबर तक चलता है, लगभग 48 फीसदी बारिश में योगदान देता है.

इसलिए यह मौसम खेती, तालाबों के स्टोरेज और पीने के पानी की सुरक्षा के लिए बहुत जरूरी है. यह आम तौर पर दिसंबर के आखिर तक रहता है और दक्षिण में साल की आखिरी बड़ी बारिश लाता है.

एल नीनो: एक सीमित चिंता

एल नीनो, यानी सेंट्रल और ईस्टर्न पैसिफिक ओशन का गर्म होना, ऐतिहासिक रूप से जून से सितंबर तक साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून के दौरान कम बारिश से जुड़ा है. नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून पर इसका असर अलग और कम एक जैसा होता है.

सर्दियों के मॉनसून पर आमतौर पर एल नीनो का कम बुरा असर होता है, और कुछ सालों में यह घटना दक्षिणी प्रायद्वीप के कुछ हिस्सों में ज़्यादा नमी वाली स्थिति के लिए भी फायदेमंद होती है. इस साल सीधे तौर पर बुरा असर होने की संभावना कम है, और दक्षिणी इलाके के लिए अनुमान नॉर्मल ही रहेगा.

इन इलाकों में बारिश के आसार

आने वाले दिनों में मौसम की तस्वीर बंटी हुई होगी. उत्तर और पूर्व में वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस और रुके हुए मॉनसून से बारिश की उम्मीद है. मध्य और पश्चिमी भारत में मौसम सूखा और गर्म रहेगा और दक्षिण में हल्की लेकिन लगातार बारिश होगी. अक्टूबर के मध्य तक दक्षिण-पश्चिम मॉनसून के पूरी तरह से चले जाने की उम्मीद है.

इससे उत्तर-पूर्व मॉनसून दक्षिण में बारिश लाने की भूमिका निभाएगा. उत्तरी मैदानों और पहाड़ियों पर बारिश आने वाले दिनों में वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस से उत्तर के पहाड़ी और मैदानी दोनों इलाकों पर असर पड़ने की उम्मीद है. उत्तर-पश्चिम में पंजाब, हरियाणा और उत्तरी राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश होने की संभावना है.

दिल्ली और आस-पास के इलाकों में 10 अक्टूबर से बारिश होने की उम्मीद है. उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में, खासकर तराई क्षेत्र और पूर्वी जिलों में अच्छी बारिश का अनुमान है. अनुमान के मुताबिक, झारखंड के ऊपर एक साइक्लोनिक सर्कुलेशन इसकी वजह है. झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा में अगले कुछ दिनों में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश होने की संभावना है.

मध्य प्रदेश, गुजरात और महाराष्ट्र के कुछ हिस्सों में ज़्यादातर मौसम सूखा और गर्म रहने की उम्मीद है, कुछ इलाकों में तापमान सामान्य से ज़्यादा रहेगा. दक्षिण में, अंदरूनी कर्नाटक, केरल और तमिलनाडु के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश जारी रहेगी, हालांकि मौसम की शुरुआत में हुई भारी बारिश की तुलना में बारिश में थोड़ी कमी के संकेत दिख रहे हैं.

ये भी पढ़ें- उत्तर भारत में 12 अक्टूबर तक जारी रहेगी बारिश, आज आंधी-तूफान और बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी

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मौसम की जानकारी
वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस
साउथ वेस्ट मॉनसून
मौसम विभाग बारिश अलर्ट
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