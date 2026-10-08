वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस से पूरे उत्तर भारत में बारिश का पुर्वानुमान, उत्तर-पूर्वी मानसून से भी उम्मीद
उत्तर-पश्चिम में पंजाब, हरियाणा और उत्तरी राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश होने की संभावना है.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
नई दिल्ली: नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून के आने की तैयारी के साथ वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस से पूरे उत्तर भारत में बारिश होने की उम्मीद है. देश का वेदर सिस्टम बदलाव की अवस्था में है, जबकि वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस के प्रभावी होने पर 15 अक्टूबर तक उत्तर भारत में बारिश होने की उम्मीद है. साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून वापसी के अपने आखिरी चरण में है और नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून जो दक्षिणी प्रायद्वीप में ज्यादातर बारिश लाता है अब आगमन की तैयारी कर रहा है.
उत्तर के मैदानों और पहाड़ियों पर बारिश
आने वाले दिनों में वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस से उत्तर के पहाड़ी और मैदानी दोनों इलाकों पर असर पड़ने की उम्मीद है. उत्तर-पश्चिम में, पंजाब, हरियाणा और उत्तरी राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश होने की संभावना है. दिल्ली और आस-पास के इलाकों में 10 अक्टूबर से बारिश होने की उम्मीद है.
उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में, खासकर तराई क्षेत्र और पूर्वी जिलों में अच्छी बारिश का अनुमान है. अनुमान के मुताबिक, झारखंड के ऊपर एक साइक्लोनिक सर्कुलेशन की वजह से ऐसा हो सकता है. झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा में अगले कुछ दिनों में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश होने की संभावना है.
मध्य प्रदेश, गुजरात और महाराष्ट्र के कुछ हिस्सों में ज़्यादातर मौसम सूखा और गर्म रहने की उम्मीद है और कुछ इलाकों में तापमान नॉर्मल से ज़्यादा रहेगा. दक्षिण में अंदरूनी कर्नाटक, केरल और तमिलनाडु के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश जारी रहेगी, हालांकि मौसम की शुरुआत में हुई भारी बारिश की तुलना में अब बारिश में थोड़ी कमी के संकेत दिख रहे हैं.
Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings : ❖ The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long. 74°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Uttarakhand and adjoining Himachal Pradesh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh & adjoining Chhattisgarh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Jharkhand & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. ❖ A trough from Gulf of Mannar to Madhya Maharashtra runs from Gulf of Mannar to North Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from southwest Uttar Pradesh to northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 7th-8th October and on 10th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 9th October and on 11th October; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 7th-13th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 7th-13th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 7th-9th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 7th-10th October; West Rajasthan during 11th-12th October; East Rajasthan on 12th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 7th October; Himachal Pradesh during 7th-9th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8th October; Uttarakhand during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Punjab during 7th-8th October; East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 7th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Punjab during 9th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 9th-10th October; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 7th-8th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 8th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on 7th October; Uttarakhand during 8th-9th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 7th-9th October;Vidarbha on 7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Chhattisgarh during 7th-8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 7th-8th October; Vidarbha on 7th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 7th-8th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 9th-11th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 7th October and during 9th-10th October; Jharkhand during 9th-10th October; Bihar during 7th-10th October; Odisha during 7th-13th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 9th-13th October; Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 7th-8th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jharkhand on 7th October; Odisha during 7th-8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jharkhand during 8th-9th October; Bihar during 7th-8th October; Odisha on 9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 07th & 8th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand on 7th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 7th-10th October; Assam & Meghalaya during 7th-11th October and on 13th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 7th-13th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 7th-8th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 7th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 7th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 7th-8th October and during 10th-13th October; Kerala & Mahe during 12th-13th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during 7th-13th October; North Interior Karnataka during 9th-10th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 9th October; Kerala & Mahe during 7th-11th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 9th-10th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe during 7th-8th October and on 11th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 7th-13th October; South Interior Karnataka on 7th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-10th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 7th-9th October.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 7, 2026
बारिश किसानों के लिए अच्छे समय पर हुई. उम्मीद है कि रबी की बुआई से पहले मिट्टी की नमी बेहतर होगी, जो गेहूं और सरसों जैसी फसलों के लिए खास तौर पर फायदेमंद है. किसान आमतौर पर मॉनसून बदलने से पहले खरीफ फसलों की कटाई पूरी करना चाहते हैं.
कटाई की रफ़्तार आमतौर पर साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून के जाने के बाद तेज हो जाती है, ताकि कटी हुई फसलों को बारिश से नुकसान न हो. रबी का मौसम काफी हद तक पतझड़ की बारिश से मिट्टी में बची नमी पर निर्भर करता है, जो इसे खरीफ के मौसम की तुलना में इलाके की पैदावार के लिए ज़्यादा ज़रूरी बनाता है.
नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून के बारे में जानें
नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून जिसे विंटर मॉनसून भी कहा जाता है, एक सीजनल सिस्टम है जो मुख्य रूप से अक्टूबर और दिसंबर के बीच दक्षिणी प्रायद्वीप पर असर डालता है. इसकी खास बात हवा की दिशा का बदलावा है. साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून का सर्कुलेशन बदल जाता है, जिससे पूर्वी या उत्तर-पूर्वी हवाएँ पूर्वी तट पर आती हैं, जो आमतौर पर लगभग 5,000 फीट की गहराई तक होती है.
यह सिस्टम पाँच मौसम सबडिवीजन पर असर डालता है- तमिलनाडु, तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश, रायलसीमा, दक्षिण अंदरूनी कर्नाटक और केरल. पुडुचेरी और कराईकल को भी अक्सर रीजनल रिपोर्टिंग में शामिल किया जाता है.
साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून
सिर्फ बारिश से मौसम शुरू होने का इशारा नहीं मिलता. एक फ़ॉर्मल घोषणा के लिए साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून का पूरी तरह से वापस जाना और तमिलनाडु और तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश के तट पर लगातार पूर्वी हवाएं चलना जरूरी है. यह आमतौर पर 10 अक्टूबर से पहले नहीं होता है.
इसके शुरू होने की आम तारीख 20 अक्टूबर है, और हवा के बदलते पैटर्न से पता चलता है कि इस साल इसके तय समय पर ही आने की संभावना है.
साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून: पूरब में वापसी धीमी हुई
साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून देश के ज़्यादातर हिस्सों से पहले ही वापस जा चुका है, लेकिन पूर्वी भारत में इसकी वापसी धीमी हो गई है. बिहार, झारखंड और ओडिशा में हाल ही में हुई हल्की बारिश ने इन इलाकों से इसके जाने में देरी कर दी. अब 15 अक्टूबर के आसपास इसके पूरी तरह से वापस जाने की उम्मीद है.
यह समय इसलिए जरूरी है क्योंकि दोनों मौसम अलग-अलग मौसम सिस्टम हैं, हर एक का अपना हवा का पैटर्न और असर वाला इलाका होता है, और नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून की घोषणा तब तक नहीं की जा सकती जब तक कि पहला सिस्टम पूरी तरह से चला न जाए.
Daily Weather Briefing (07-10-2026) (i) Conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra & Chhattisgarh and some parts of Telangana & North interior Karnataka during next 2-3 days. (ii) Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on 7th October; Uttarakhand on 8th & 9th; over West Bengal & Sikkim on 7th & 8th October; over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-10th October. https://t.co/htgCWKgZxp— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 7, 2026
इस मौसम में तमिलनाडु की हिस्सेदारी
तमिलनाडु से ज़्यादा कोई भी राज्य नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून पर निर्भर नहीं है. साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून के दौरान यह राज्य रेन-शैडो इलाके में आता है और यहां सालाना बारिश का सिर्फ़ 30 से 35 परसेंट ही होता है. नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून जो अक्टूबर के बीच से दिसंबर तक चलता है, लगभग 48 फीसदी बारिश में योगदान देता है.
इसलिए यह मौसम खेती, तालाबों के स्टोरेज और पीने के पानी की सुरक्षा के लिए बहुत जरूरी है. यह आम तौर पर दिसंबर के आखिर तक रहता है और दक्षिण में साल की आखिरी बड़ी बारिश लाता है.
एल नीनो: एक सीमित चिंता
एल नीनो, यानी सेंट्रल और ईस्टर्न पैसिफिक ओशन का गर्म होना, ऐतिहासिक रूप से जून से सितंबर तक साउथ-वेस्ट मॉनसून के दौरान कम बारिश से जुड़ा है. नॉर्थ-ईस्ट मॉनसून पर इसका असर अलग और कम एक जैसा होता है.
सर्दियों के मॉनसून पर आमतौर पर एल नीनो का कम बुरा असर होता है, और कुछ सालों में यह घटना दक्षिणी प्रायद्वीप के कुछ हिस्सों में ज़्यादा नमी वाली स्थिति के लिए भी फायदेमंद होती है. इस साल सीधे तौर पर बुरा असर होने की संभावना कम है, और दक्षिणी इलाके के लिए अनुमान नॉर्मल ही रहेगा.
इन इलाकों में बारिश के आसार
आने वाले दिनों में मौसम की तस्वीर बंटी हुई होगी. उत्तर और पूर्व में वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस और रुके हुए मॉनसून से बारिश की उम्मीद है. मध्य और पश्चिमी भारत में मौसम सूखा और गर्म रहेगा और दक्षिण में हल्की लेकिन लगातार बारिश होगी. अक्टूबर के मध्य तक दक्षिण-पश्चिम मॉनसून के पूरी तरह से चले जाने की उम्मीद है.
इससे उत्तर-पूर्व मॉनसून दक्षिण में बारिश लाने की भूमिका निभाएगा. उत्तरी मैदानों और पहाड़ियों पर बारिश आने वाले दिनों में वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस से उत्तर के पहाड़ी और मैदानी दोनों इलाकों पर असर पड़ने की उम्मीद है. उत्तर-पश्चिम में पंजाब, हरियाणा और उत्तरी राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश होने की संभावना है.
दिल्ली और आस-पास के इलाकों में 10 अक्टूबर से बारिश होने की उम्मीद है. उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में, खासकर तराई क्षेत्र और पूर्वी जिलों में अच्छी बारिश का अनुमान है. अनुमान के मुताबिक, झारखंड के ऊपर एक साइक्लोनिक सर्कुलेशन इसकी वजह है. झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा में अगले कुछ दिनों में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश होने की संभावना है.
मध्य प्रदेश, गुजरात और महाराष्ट्र के कुछ हिस्सों में ज़्यादातर मौसम सूखा और गर्म रहने की उम्मीद है, कुछ इलाकों में तापमान सामान्य से ज़्यादा रहेगा. दक्षिण में, अंदरूनी कर्नाटक, केरल और तमिलनाडु के कुछ हिस्सों में बारिश जारी रहेगी, हालांकि मौसम की शुरुआत में हुई भारी बारिश की तुलना में बारिश में थोड़ी कमी के संकेत दिख रहे हैं.