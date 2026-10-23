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हरियाणा में बिजली कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल खत्म, सप्लाई बहाल करने का ऐलान, सीएम बोले- 'किसी भी तरह का निजीकरण नहीं होगा'

हरियाणा के बिजली कर्मचारियों ने हड़ताल खत्म कर दी है. जॉइंट एक्शन कमिटी ने कहा कि बिजली आपूर्ति तुरंत बहाल कर दी जाएगी.

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Haryana Electricity Employees Strike (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Haryana Team

Published : October 23, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST

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पंचकूला: हरियाणा के बिजली कर्मचारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी और बिजली मंत्री अनिल विज के साथ बातचीत के बाद अपनी हड़ताल वापस ले ली है. जॉइंट एक्शन कमिटी ने कहा कि बिजली आपूर्ति तुरंत बहाल कर दी जाएगी. कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री ने उन्हें भरोसा दिलाया है कि राज्य के बिजली क्षेत्र में निजी कंपनियों को आने नहीं दिया जाएगा और समानांतर बिजली वितरण लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिए जाएंगे. लंबित मुद्दों पर चर्चा के लिए अगली बैठक 3 नवंबर को तय की गई है.

हरियाणा में बिजली कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल खत्म: संयुक्त कर्मचारी यूनियन अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र हुड्डा ने कहा "सीएम नायब सैनी और ऊर्जा मंत्री ने निजी कंपनी को लाइसेंस देने का विरोध किया. हम इसके लिए धन्यवाद करते हैं. हमने मजबूरी में हड़ताल की. आज हमारे से साथ सरकार ने बातचीत की और धारा 108 के तहत HERC के इस फैसले को खारिज करने का आश्वासन दिया. सीएम ने हमें आश्वाशन दिया कि बिजली विभाग में निजी कंपनी को घुसने नहीं देंगे. किसी प्राइवेट प्लेयर को नहीं आने दिया जाएगा. ऊर्जा मंत्री के साथ 3 नवंबर को हमारी फिर बैठक होगी".

किसी भी तरह का निजीकरण नहीं होगा- सीएम: बैठक के बाद हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी ने कहा "हमने हमेशा यही कहा है कि हम बिजली कर्मचारी यूनियन के साथ पूरी तरह खड़े हैं, और आज हम फिर से यही बात दोहराते हैं. ध्यान देने वाली बात यह है कि HERC (हरियाणा विद्युत नियामक आयोग) एक स्वतंत्र संस्था है जो अपने खुद के कानून के तहत काम करती है. इसी कानून के दायरे में रहकर यह संस्था काम करती है, सुझाव देती है, मार्गदर्शन करती है और निर्देश जारी करती है. समय-समय पर हमें भी इनके आदेशों और निर्देशों को लागू करना पड़ता है. आज हमने एक फैसला लिया है. धारा 108 के तहत अपने अधिकारों का इस्तेमाल करते हुए, सरकार ने HERC को इस मामले की समीक्षा करने और उस प्रावधान को पूरी तरह से रद्द करने का निर्देश दिया है. हमारी बातचीत के बाद, यूनियन के सभी पदाधिकारी इस संयुक्त प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में हमारे साथ मौजूद हैं. सरकार ने उन्हें पूरा भरोसा दिलाया है. उन्होंने बताया है कि हड़ताल वापस ले ली गई है. हमारे कर्मचारी अब तुरंत अपनी ड्यूटी पर वापस लौटेंगे. हमारा रुख एकदम स्पष्ट और पक्का है. किसी भी तरह का निजीकरण (privatisation) नहीं किया जाएगा."

धारा 108 के तहत फैसले को रुकवाने के लिए हस्ताक्षर: हरियाणा के बिजली मंत्री अनिल विज ने कहा "हरियाणा में, HERC (हरियाणा विद्युत नियामक आयोग) ने एक निजी कंपनी को लाइसेंस देने का फैसला किया. हमने पहले दिन से ही नियामक के सामने इसका कड़ा विरोध किया है. मैं यह भी स्पष्ट करना चाहता हूं कि सरकार ने किसी से भी कोई आवेदन नहीं मांगा था. केंद्र सरकार के 'बिजली अधिनियम' (Electricity Act) में एक प्रावधान है, जिसके तहत कोई भी संस्था नियामक के पास आवेदन देकर कुछ खास इलाकों के निजीकरण का प्रस्ताव रख सकती है. जैसे ही इस फैसले की घोषणा हुई, हमारे बिजली विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने इसका पुरजोर विरोध किया, और हमने भी पहले दिन से ही अपना विरोध जताया. आज मैंने प्रमुख यूनियन नेताओं के साथ चर्चा की, और हम इस नतीजे पर पहुंचे हैं कि 'बिजली अधिनियम' की धारा 108 के तहत, सरकार के पास HERC को निर्देश देने का अधिकार है. अगर यह फैसला हमारी तय नीति से अलग है, तो सरकार इसे रोकने और रद्द करने का निर्देश दे सकती है. हमने इसी रास्ते पर आगे बढ़ने का फैसला किया है; मुख्यमंत्री और मैंने जरूरी पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर करके विभाग को सौंप दिया है, और उन्हें निर्देश दिया है कि इस आदेश को रोकने के लिए तुरंत कदम उठाए जाएं. इसके साथ ही, हम उसी प्रावधान के तहत इस आदेश की समीक्षा के लिए भी आवेदन दाखिल करेंगे. आज की बैठक बहुत ही सौहार्दपूर्ण माहौल में हुई. मैंने 3 नवंबर को दोपहर 3:00 बजे एक और बैठक बुलाई है. उस दिन, हम अब तक हुई प्रगति के बारे में बिंदुवार और विस्तृत जानकारी देंगे."

क्या है पूरा मामला? हरियाणा विद्युत नियामक आयोग (HERC) ने गुरुग्राम और नूंह में एक निजी कंपनी 'इलेवन पावर' (Eleven Power) को 25 साल के लिए समानांतर बिजली वितरण लाइसेंस देने का फैसला किया. बिजली कर्मचारी इसी फैसले का विरोध कर रहे थे.

ये भी पढ़ें- बिजली कर्मचारियों ने वापस ली हड़ताल, काम पर लौटने का ऐलान, सरकार के साथ बैठक के बाद फैसला

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HARYANA ELECTRICITY EMPLOYEE STRIKE
NAYAB SAINI CHIEF MINISTER HARYANA
ELECTRICITY PRIVATIZATION HARYANA
हरियाणा बिजली कर्मचारी हड़ताल
हरियाणा में बिजली निजीकरण

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