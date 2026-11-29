...भारत 'विश्व गुरु' के रूप में अपनी स्थिति फिर से हासिल करेगा : मोहन भागवत
आरएसएस प्रमुख ने कहा कि मतभेदों के बावजूद सभी भारतीय एक परिवार का हिस्सा हैं.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
नई दिल्ली : आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने रविवार को कहा कि देश का हर नागरिक एक ही 'कुटुंब' (परिवार) का हिस्सा है, भले ही कुछ मतभेद हों, जो कि होना स्वाभाविक है.
यहां आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम 'राष्ट्र वंदनम' में बोलते हुए, उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि देश के युवा चाहते हैं कि भारत दुनिया का सबसे अग्रणी देश बने, और वे 'राष्ट्र-प्रथम' की विचारधारा में विश्वास रखते हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि लोग यह समझ रहे हैं कि हर भारतीय एक है; हर नागरिक के दिल में 'भारतवर्ष' जाग रहा है.
VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing the 'Rashtra Vandanam' programme, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "The spirit of Bharat is awakening in the hearts of people across the country. And therefore, this people’s power, along with the righteous forces it follows, must come together as an entire society and wholeheartedly work towards the reconstruction of the nation and making it a leading country in the world. We all need to make this effort. The RSS has already formulated plans towards this goal, and they are being implemented. We witnessed a certain atmosphere in countries across the world. I visited only three countries, while our government representatives visited two or three other countries, and several other officials also travelled abroad. However, this effort was undertaken across all five continents. The reason behind this initiative was that there are many people who spread misinformation about India, Hindutva and the RSS, and this continues unchecked. Only one side of the story is being presented to people, while the other side is not reaching them. Therefore, it was important to go there and present that perspective as well. During our visits, we observed that despite such misinformation, ordinary people, those who drive the economies of these countries, the younger generation and even their leaders, despite their differing political views, have a sense of wonder, pride and expectations regarding India." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026
आरएसएस के काम बताने कई देश गए
हाल के महीनों में अपनी और अन्य आरएसएस पदाधिकारियों की तीन देशों की यात्राओं के बारे में बात करते हुए, भागवत ने कहा, "हम दुनिया को भारत, आरएसएस और हमारे काम के बारे में बताने के लिए पांच महाद्वीपों के विभिन्न देशों में गए थे."
उन्होंने कहा, "जब भारत को आजादी मिली, तो पश्चिम के विशेषज्ञों को लगा कि यह देश टिक नहीं पाएगा और इसे चलाने के लिए उन्हें फिर से बुलाया जाएगा."
VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing the 'Rashtra Vandanam' programme, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "When we became independent, many pundits in the West were saying that India would not survive for long. They did not know how this country would function. They thought people would fight among themselves and eventually come to them, asking them to run the country, saying that they could not govern themselves. They failed to understand that despite all the diversity, India is one nation. There is diversity in our country, and therefore, minor disagreements are bound to happen. Is this something new? In a large Hindu joint kutumb (family), where 60-70 families live together under one roof, minor disagreements and quarrels are bound to happen. Is there any family where such things never happen? They do happen, but within certain limits. Every member of the family understands that, despite all this, they are one family. Similarly, such things keep happening in our country too, and there are people who take advantage of these differences and are constantly trying to sow seeds of division in our minds. But that is not our nature. Despite all this, we must always remember that we, the people of India, are one." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026
जश्न मनाने के लिए नहीं समाज के लिए काम करने का अवसर
आरएसएस के 100 साल पूरे होने पर उन्होंने कहा कि यह आरएसएस के लिए जश्न मनाने की बात नहीं है, क्योंकि संगठन ने इस मौके का इस्तेमाल समाज के लिए और भी अधिक काम करने के लिए किया.
उन्होंने कहा कि पहले पश्चिम में किसी ने नहीं सोचा था कि भारत इस तरह लोकतंत्र को बचाए रखेगा और अपनी अर्थव्यवस्था का इतने बड़े पैमाने पर विस्तार भी करेगा.
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि पश्चिम अब यह जानना चाहता है कि हिंदू इतने धैर्यवान कैसे हो सकते हैं, और वे अपनी नई पीढ़ी के लिए यह बात सीखना चाहते हैं.
VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing the 'Rashtra Vandanam' programme, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "The centenary celebrations have just concluded. You heard some details about the Delhi province. Similar programmes were organised with great enthusiasm across the country. However, we did not make our year-long efforts a subject of celebration. We used this year to increase our dialogue and connect with more people, reach out to as many people as possible and expand our grassroots work. During this process, some programmes were organised by society itself. As mentioned, Hindu Sammelans were organised by committees formed by the Hindu community in every mandal and locality. These committees planned and organised the entire events. Similarly, RSS volunteers organised some programmes through their own efforts. The objective behind both these initiatives was to expand our activities, strengthen our outreach and increase our dialogue with society, and we have been completely successful in achieving it." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026
सत्य और न्याय के मार्ग पर चलें
आरएसएस प्रमुख ने कहा, "हमारा संकल्प है कि हम किसी भी आलोचना की परवाह किए बिना सत्य और न्याय के मार्ग पर चलें." उन्होंने सभी से भी इसी रास्ते पर चलने का आग्रह किया.
उन्होंने कहा, "अब हर कोई उम्मीद करता है कि भारत 'विश्व गुरु' के रूप में अपनी स्थिति फिर से हासिल करेगा, और यह हर नागरिक का संकल्प होना चाहिए."
'राष्ट्र वंदनम' नामक यह कार्यक्रम आरएसएस की दिल्ली इकाई द्वारा उत्तर-पश्चिम दिल्ली के रोहिणी इलाके में आयोजित किया गया था. यह कार्यक्रम संघ की स्थापना के 101 वर्ष पूरे होने के अवसर पर भी आयोजित हुआ.
भारत के पूर्व मुख्य न्यायाधीश जगदीश सिंह खेहर इस कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि थे. इस कार्यक्रम में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, भाजपा प्रमुख नितिन नबीन, केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जेपी नड्डा, केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता मौजूद थीं.
ये भी पढ़ें- RSS को तमिलनाडु में रैलियां करने की मिली इजाजत, मद्रास हाई कोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार को लगाई फटकार