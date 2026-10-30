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भूटान में ग्लेशियल झील फटने से उत्तर बंगाल में बाढ़ का खतरा, प्रशासन अलर्ट

संकोश नदी के निचले बेसिन के लिए हाई अलर्ट घोषित कर दिया गया. अलीपुरद्वार और कूचबिहार के इलाकों में सबसे ज्यादा खतरा.

DISASTER AT A GLACIAL LAKE
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Hindi Team

Published : October 30, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST

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अलीपुरद्वार: नेपाल में ऐसी ही एक घटना के बाद अब भूटान में एक ग्लेशियल झील पर आपदा आई है, जिससे उत्तरी बंगाल में बाढ़ का डर बढ़ गया है. गुरुवार को रात करीब 9:00 बजे, भूटान के गासा जिले में वकीला पहाड़ के नीचे मौजूद शिंटाफू झील के किनारे टूट गए. यह झील भूटान में मोचू नदी का सोर्स है, और झील से लगभग 7.4 मिलियन क्यूबिक मीटर पानी नदी सिस्टम में बह गया.

स्थिति खतरे के लेवल से काफी नीचे है: मुख्यमंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी

भूटान में ग्लेशियर झील फटने पर पश्चिम बंगाल के मुख्यमंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने शुक्रवार को कहा, 'वहां के एसपी, मंत्री, विधायक और डीएम सभी शाम 4 बजे तक काम कर रहे थे. स्थिति खतरे के लेवल से काफी नीचे है और ग्रीन जोन में है. हमने उन लोगों से भी संपर्क किया है जो आज सुबह लापता बताए गए थे. सभी 47 लोग सुरक्षित हैं.'

इस घटना से पूरे नॉर्थ बंगाल में चिंता फैल गई है, और भूटान ने भी अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है. अलीपुरद्वार और कूचबिहार के इलाकों में सबसे ज़्यादा खतरा है. संकोश नदी के निचले बेसिन के लिए 'हाई अलर्ट' घोषित कर दिया गया है. जिला और पुलिस अधिकारियों ने नदी किनारे रहने वाले लोगों को चेतावनी देने के लिए पब्लिक एड्रेस सिस्टम का इस्तेमाल करना शुरू कर दिया.

वन मंत्री मनोज ओरांव ने अलीपुरद्वार के कुमारग्राम और उसके आस-पास के लोगों से सतर्क रहने की अपील की है. दार्जिलिंग के बीजेपी सांसद राजू बिस्टा ने भी हालात पर ध्यान दिया है. इस बीच भूटान के निचले इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को पहले ही सुरक्षित जगहों पर पहुंचा दिया गया है. नुकसान कितना हुआ है, यह अभी साफ नहीं हो पाया है.

शिंटाफू भूटान की उन 17 ग्लेशियल झीलों में से एक है जिन्हें खतरनाक माना गया है. संकोश नदी-जिसे भूटान में मोचू नदी के नाम से जाना जाता है में इस भारी बाढ़ की वजह से पानी का लेवल काफी बढ़ सकता है. जैसे ही संकोश नदी आखिरकार ब्रह्मपुत्र बेसिन में मिलती है, अधिकारी इस बात को लेकर चिंतित हैं कि भूटान में इस घटना का इस राज्य के नदी वाले इलाकों पर क्या असर पड़ सकता है.

वन मंत्री और कुमारग्राम के विधायक मनोज कुमार ओरांव ने अलीपुरद्वार के कुमारग्राम के लोगों से अलर्ट रहने को कहा है. एक वीडियो मैसेज में उन्होंने कहा, 'कुमारग्राम के लोगों के लिए एक चेतावनी- यह बहुत जरूरी है कि संकोश नदी के पास के गांवों में रहने वाले लोग बहुत ज़्यादा सावधानी बरतें.

कृपया दूसरों को भी अलर्ट करें. भूटान में एक आपदा आई है, जिससे नीचे की तरफ पानी का बहाव बहुत ज़्यादा बढ़ सकता है. इसलिए इलाके को जल्द से जल्द खाली कराना होगा. हम नेपाल जैसी स्थिति नहीं चाहते.' उन्होंने आगे कहा,'प्रशासन कार्रवाई कर रहा है और सभी डिपार्टमेंट मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं.

अगर लोकल लोग हमारा साथ दें, तो हम बड़ी मुसीबत टाल सकते हैं. उसी वीडियो मैसेज में मिनिस्टर ने वाइल्डलाइफ को लेकर भी चिंता जाहिर की. उन्होंने कहा कि अगर इलाका डूब जाता है, तो हाथी जैसे जानवर जंगल से बाहर आ सकते हैं. हालांकि, उन्होंने लोगों से घबराने की अपील नहीं की.

ये भी पढ़ें- इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश, आंधी-तूफान जारी रहेगा, बंगाल की खाड़ी में नया सिस्टम सक्रिय

TAGGED:

DISASTER BHUTAN GLACIAL LAKE
भूटान ग्लेशियल झील फटा
ग्लेशियल झील बाढ़
नॉर्थ बंगाल बाढ़ खतरा

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