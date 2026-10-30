भूटान में ग्लेशियल झील फटने से उत्तर बंगाल में बाढ़ का खतरा, प्रशासन अलर्ट
संकोश नदी के निचले बेसिन के लिए हाई अलर्ट घोषित कर दिया गया. अलीपुरद्वार और कूचबिहार के इलाकों में सबसे ज्यादा खतरा.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
अलीपुरद्वार: नेपाल में ऐसी ही एक घटना के बाद अब भूटान में एक ग्लेशियल झील पर आपदा आई है, जिससे उत्तरी बंगाल में बाढ़ का डर बढ़ गया है. गुरुवार को रात करीब 9:00 बजे, भूटान के गासा जिले में वकीला पहाड़ के नीचे मौजूद शिंटाफू झील के किनारे टूट गए. यह झील भूटान में मोचू नदी का सोर्स है, और झील से लगभग 7.4 मिलियन क्यूबिक मीटर पानी नदी सिस्टम में बह गया.
स्थिति खतरे के लेवल से काफी नीचे है: मुख्यमंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी
भूटान में ग्लेशियर झील फटने पर पश्चिम बंगाल के मुख्यमंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने शुक्रवार को कहा, 'वहां के एसपी, मंत्री, विधायक और डीएम सभी शाम 4 बजे तक काम कर रहे थे. स्थिति खतरे के लेवल से काफी नीचे है और ग्रीन जोन में है. हमने उन लोगों से भी संपर्क किया है जो आज सुबह लापता बताए गए थे. सभी 47 लोग सुरक्षित हैं.'
VIDEO | Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan, says, "The SP, ministers, MLA and DM there were all working until 4 pm. The situation is far below the danger level and is in the green zone. We have also established contact with the people who were reported missing this morning. All 47 people are safe." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2026
इस घटना से पूरे नॉर्थ बंगाल में चिंता फैल गई है, और भूटान ने भी अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है. अलीपुरद्वार और कूचबिहार के इलाकों में सबसे ज़्यादा खतरा है. संकोश नदी के निचले बेसिन के लिए 'हाई अलर्ट' घोषित कर दिया गया है. जिला और पुलिस अधिकारियों ने नदी किनारे रहने वाले लोगों को चेतावनी देने के लिए पब्लिक एड्रेस सिस्टम का इस्तेमाल करना शुरू कर दिया.
वन मंत्री मनोज ओरांव ने अलीपुरद्वार के कुमारग्राम और उसके आस-पास के लोगों से सतर्क रहने की अपील की है. दार्जिलिंग के बीजेपी सांसद राजू बिस्टा ने भी हालात पर ध्यान दिया है. इस बीच भूटान के निचले इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को पहले ही सुरक्षित जगहों पर पहुंचा दिया गया है. नुकसान कितना हुआ है, यह अभी साफ नहीं हो पाया है.
#WATCH | Alipurduar, West Bengal: On the preparedness for the effect of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan, SP Amit Kumar Shaw said, "First of all, I would like to tell the residents of the district that there is absolutely no need to panic. The situation is currently under control. We are in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan. Our police team, the District Magistrate (DM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) with their respective teams, along with all relevant agencies and stakeholders are working together in close coordination. Our SDRF team is present, and an NDRF team is also on its way. A Civil Defence team is also deployed. We have already moved approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people into shelters, utilizing school buildings as relief centers. Additionally, more than 6,000 people have been relocated to safe areas...based on the current flow of water—and the latest information we have received—the intensity has decreased slightly, but we remain on high alert...the police, the DM’s office, and the BDO’s office have made arrangements for dry food and drinking water. We have also ensured that other necessities, such as toilet facilities, are provided. We will wait to see what the situation looks like in two hours. We are fully prepared and ready to handle any emergency that may arise. A red alert is currently in effect for the Sankosh river system...over the next few hours, we expect to see water flowing through the Sankosh River, likely accompanied by dead fish, as well as large pieces of wood and concrete debris..."— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
शिंटाफू भूटान की उन 17 ग्लेशियल झीलों में से एक है जिन्हें खतरनाक माना गया है. संकोश नदी-जिसे भूटान में मोचू नदी के नाम से जाना जाता है में इस भारी बाढ़ की वजह से पानी का लेवल काफी बढ़ सकता है. जैसे ही संकोश नदी आखिरकार ब्रह्मपुत्र बेसिन में मिलती है, अधिकारी इस बात को लेकर चिंतित हैं कि भूटान में इस घटना का इस राज्य के नदी वाले इलाकों पर क्या असर पड़ सकता है.
वन मंत्री और कुमारग्राम के विधायक मनोज कुमार ओरांव ने अलीपुरद्वार के कुमारग्राम के लोगों से अलर्ट रहने को कहा है. एक वीडियो मैसेज में उन्होंने कहा, 'कुमारग्राम के लोगों के लिए एक चेतावनी- यह बहुत जरूरी है कि संकोश नदी के पास के गांवों में रहने वाले लोग बहुत ज़्यादा सावधानी बरतें.
VIDEO | West Bengal: BJP MP Raju Bista issues a critical public safety alert for residents living along the Sankosh River following a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in neighboring Bhutan. He wrote, "A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported at Lemthang in Bhutan. The overflowing water from the lake is flowing downwards through the Mofu River towards the Sunkosh River.Therefore, everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sunkosh River and all its connected tributaries have been informed to move to a safe distance immediately to protect their lives. Everyone in our Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region are requested to stay alert." (Source: Handle on X) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2026
कृपया दूसरों को भी अलर्ट करें. भूटान में एक आपदा आई है, जिससे नीचे की तरफ पानी का बहाव बहुत ज़्यादा बढ़ सकता है. इसलिए इलाके को जल्द से जल्द खाली कराना होगा. हम नेपाल जैसी स्थिति नहीं चाहते.' उन्होंने आगे कहा,'प्रशासन कार्रवाई कर रहा है और सभी डिपार्टमेंट मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं.
अगर लोकल लोग हमारा साथ दें, तो हम बड़ी मुसीबत टाल सकते हैं. उसी वीडियो मैसेज में मिनिस्टर ने वाइल्डलाइफ को लेकर भी चिंता जाहिर की. उन्होंने कहा कि अगर इलाका डूब जाता है, तो हाथी जैसे जानवर जंगल से बाहर आ सकते हैं. हालांकि, उन्होंने लोगों से घबराने की अपील नहीं की.