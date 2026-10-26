आंध्र प्रदेश में चक्रवात अर्नब का खतरा मंडराया, दर्जनों जिलों में भारी बारिश को लेकर रेड अलर्ट
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार चक्रवात अर्नब 140 किमी की रफ्तार से बुधवार सुबह को आंध्र के तट से टकराएगा.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 9:24 AM IST
विशाखापत्तनम: बंगाल की खाड़ी के दक्षिण-पूर्व में बना डिप्रेशन रविवार को दक्षिण की ओर बढ़ा और मजबूत होकर एक गंभीर साइक्लोनिक तूफान में बदल गया. इसके बाद यह पश्चिम-उत्तर-पश्चिम की ओर बढ़ेगा और सोमवार सुबह तक बंगाल की खाड़ी के पश्चिम-मध्य में एक साइक्लोनिक तूफान में मजबूत हो जाएगा. ऐसा भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने कहा.
मंगलवार सुबह तक इसके वहां एक गंभीर साइक्लोनिक तूफ़ान में बदलने की संभावना है. इसके और तेज होकर एक बहुत गंभीर साइक्लोनिक तूफान (अर्नब) में बदलने और बुधवार सुबह तक आंध्र प्रदेश तट के पास बंगाल की खाड़ी के पश्चिम-मध्य तक पहुँचने की संभावना है. इसके उसी दिन दोपहर तक बापटला-विशाखापत्तनम तट को पार करने की संभावना है.
विशाखापत्तनम साइक्लोन वॉर्निंग सेंटर के डायरेक्टर मूर्ति ने कहा कि उस दौरान राज्य में बहुत बहुत भारी बारिश होगी. 27 तारीख को डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर कोनासीमा, काकीनाडा, एलुरु, ईस्ट गोदावरी, वेस्ट गोदावरी और कृष्णा जिलों में 20 सेंटीमीटर से ज़्यादा बारिश होने की संभावना है.
श्रीकाकुलम, विजयनगरम, विशाखापत्तनम, अल्लूरी सीतारामाराजू, अनकापल्ले, गुंटूर, प्रकाशम, बापटला और नेल्लोर जिलों में 20 सेंटीमीटर से कम बारिश होने की संभावना है. 28 तारीख को जब यह बहुत गंभीर तूफान के रूप में तट को पार करेगा, तो 140 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चलेगी.
Subject: Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation : Ornab] over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Red Message] The Deep Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last 6 hours, intensified into cyclonic storm ““Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab]” and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 26th October, 2026 over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E, about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (#Andaman Islands), 610 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, the 26th October and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on 27th October. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2026
विशाखापत्तनम, अनकापल्ले, काकीनाडा, डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर कोनासीमा, एलुरु, ईस्ट गोदावरी, वेस्ट गोदावरी और कृष्णा जिलों में 20 सेंटीमीटर से ज़्यादा बारिश होने की संभावना है. बाकी जिलों में 12 से 20 सीएम बारिश हो सकती है. सोमवार को तटीय आंध्र और रायलसीमा में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश और गरज के साथ बौछारें पड़ने की संभावना है.
बंगाल की खाड़ी में चक्रवाती परिसंचरण के प्रभाव के कारण, काकीनाडा जिले के यू. कोठापल्ले मंडल में उप्पादा और कोनाप्पापेट के तट पर बड़ी लहरें उठीं. उप्पादा, जग्गराजुपेटा, सुरदापेट, मायापट्टनम और कोनाप्पापेट गांव नष्ट हो गए. बड़े-बड़े पेड़ उखड़ गये.
कंट्रोल रूम बनाए गए
'अर्नब' साइक्लोन के मद्देनजर एनटीआर डिस्ट्रिक्ट कलेक्टर जी. लक्ष्मी ने कहा कि जिले के अधिकारियों को अलर्ट कर दिया गया है. एक बयान में कहा गया कि तेज हवा के खतरे से जान-माल के किसी भी नुकसान को रोकने के लिए एहतियाती कदम उठाए गए हैं. पता चला कि विजयवाड़ा कलेक्टरेट में एक कंट्रोल रूम बनाया गया है. बताया गया कि थिरुवुर, विसनपेट और जग्गय्यापेट के इलाकों पर खास ध्यान दिया गया है.
The #Deep #Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast #Bay of #Bengal moved west-northwestwards with speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 25th October, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 15.3°N and Longitude 89.7°E, about 520 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (#Andaman Islands), 730 km east-southeast of #Vishakhapatnam (#Andhra_Pradesh), 820 km east-southeast of #Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 920 km east-Southeast of #Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 990 km east of #Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move nearly westwards, and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over Eastcentral & adjoining Southeast Bay of #Bengal by 26th October early morning. Then it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a #severe #cyclonic #storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by 27th #October, morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach Westcentral #Bay_of_Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around morning of 28th October, 2026. It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a #very #severe #cyclonic #storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2026
किसान परेशान
एल नीनो के असर की वजह से इस खरीफ सीजन की शुरुआत से ही किसानों को कई मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. ऐसे समय में जब वे बड़ी मुश्किल से जो फसलें उगा रहे हैं, वे कुछ ही दिनों में आने वाली हैं, साइक्लोन अर्नब के आने की चेतावनी किसानों को परेशान कर रही है.
उन्हें डर है कि यह कैसे फैलेगा. धान की फसल अभी बुवाई और कटाई के स्टेज में है. वहीं कई जगहों पर नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते से कटाई शुरू होने की संभावना है. इसे लेकर एग्रीकल्चर डिपार्टमेंट के अधिकारी खेत में धान, कपास और दूसरी फसलें उगाने वाले किसानों को अलर्ट कर रहे हैं. वे पहले से उठाए जाने वाले कदमों के बारे में अवेयरनेस फैला रहे हैं.