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आंध्र प्रदेश में चक्रवात अर्नब का खतरा मंडराया, दर्जनों जिलों में भारी बारिश को लेकर रेड अलर्ट

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार चक्रवात अर्नब 140 किमी की रफ्तार से बुधवार सुबह को आंध्र के तट से टकराएगा.

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प्रतीकात्मक फोटो (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat Hindi Team

Published : October 26, 2026 at 9:24 AM IST

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विशाखापत्तनम: बंगाल की खाड़ी के दक्षिण-पूर्व में बना डिप्रेशन रविवार को दक्षिण की ओर बढ़ा और मजबूत होकर एक गंभीर साइक्लोनिक तूफान में बदल गया. इसके बाद यह पश्चिम-उत्तर-पश्चिम की ओर बढ़ेगा और सोमवार सुबह तक बंगाल की खाड़ी के पश्चिम-मध्य में एक साइक्लोनिक तूफान में मजबूत हो जाएगा. ऐसा भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने कहा.

मंगलवार सुबह तक इसके वहां एक गंभीर साइक्लोनिक तूफ़ान में बदलने की संभावना है. इसके और तेज होकर एक बहुत गंभीर साइक्लोनिक तूफान (अर्नब) में बदलने और बुधवार सुबह तक आंध्र प्रदेश तट के पास बंगाल की खाड़ी के पश्चिम-मध्य तक पहुँचने की संभावना है. इसके उसी दिन दोपहर तक बापटला-विशाखापत्तनम तट को पार करने की संभावना है.

विशाखापत्तनम साइक्लोन वॉर्निंग सेंटर के डायरेक्टर मूर्ति ने कहा कि उस दौरान राज्य में बहुत बहुत भारी बारिश होगी. 27 तारीख को डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर कोनासीमा, काकीनाडा, एलुरु, ईस्ट गोदावरी, वेस्ट गोदावरी और कृष्णा जिलों में 20 सेंटीमीटर से ज़्यादा बारिश होने की संभावना है.

श्रीकाकुलम, विजयनगरम, विशाखापत्तनम, अल्लूरी सीतारामाराजू, अनकापल्ले, गुंटूर, प्रकाशम, बापटला और नेल्लोर जिलों में 20 सेंटीमीटर से कम बारिश होने की संभावना है. 28 तारीख को जब यह बहुत गंभीर तूफान के रूप में तट को पार करेगा, तो 140 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चलेगी.

विशाखापत्तनम, अनकापल्ले, काकीनाडा, डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर कोनासीमा, एलुरु, ईस्ट गोदावरी, वेस्ट गोदावरी और कृष्णा जिलों में 20 सेंटीमीटर से ज़्यादा बारिश होने की संभावना है. बाकी जिलों में 12 से 20 सीएम बारिश हो सकती है. सोमवार को तटीय आंध्र और रायलसीमा में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश और गरज के साथ बौछारें पड़ने की संभावना है.

बंगाल की खाड़ी में चक्रवाती परिसंचरण के प्रभाव के कारण, काकीनाडा जिले के यू. कोठापल्ले मंडल में उप्पादा और कोनाप्पापेट के तट पर बड़ी लहरें उठीं. उप्पादा, जग्गराजुपेटा, सुरदापेट, मायापट्टनम और कोनाप्पापेट गांव नष्ट हो गए. बड़े-बड़े पेड़ उखड़ गये.

कंट्रोल रूम बनाए गए

'अर्नब' साइक्लोन के मद्देनजर एनटीआर डिस्ट्रिक्ट कलेक्टर जी. लक्ष्मी ने कहा कि जिले के अधिकारियों को अलर्ट कर दिया गया है. एक बयान में कहा गया कि तेज हवा के खतरे से जान-माल के किसी भी नुकसान को रोकने के लिए एहतियाती कदम उठाए गए हैं. पता चला कि विजयवाड़ा कलेक्टरेट में एक कंट्रोल रूम बनाया गया है. बताया गया कि थिरुवुर, विसनपेट और जग्गय्यापेट के इलाकों पर खास ध्यान दिया गया है.

किसान परेशान

एल नीनो के असर की वजह से इस खरीफ सीजन की शुरुआत से ही किसानों को कई मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. ऐसे समय में जब वे बड़ी मुश्किल से जो फसलें उगा रहे हैं, वे कुछ ही दिनों में आने वाली हैं, साइक्लोन अर्नब के आने की चेतावनी किसानों को परेशान कर रही है.

उन्हें डर है कि यह कैसे फैलेगा. धान की फसल अभी बुवाई और कटाई के स्टेज में है. वहीं कई जगहों पर नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते से कटाई शुरू होने की संभावना है. इसे लेकर एग्रीकल्चर डिपार्टमेंट के अधिकारी खेत में धान, कपास और दूसरी फसलें उगाने वाले किसानों को अलर्ट कर रहे हैं. वे पहले से उठाए जाने वाले कदमों के बारे में अवेयरनेस फैला रहे हैं.

ये भी पढ़ें- Cyclone Arnab: तट की ओर बढ़ रहा तूफान 'अर्नब', आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा-बंगाल में अलर्ट, भारी बारिश की आशंका

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आंध्र प्रदेश तट 28 तारीख
साइक्लोनिक तूफान
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