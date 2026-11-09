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दिवाली को 'खुशियों की ईद' कहने पर घिरे खड़गे, BJP ने कांग्रेस को 'हिंदू विरोधी' पार्टी बताया

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के दिवाली को 'खुशियों की ईद' बताने वाले बयान पर राजनीतिक विवाद खड़ा हो गया है.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे (INAS)
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By ETV Bharat Hindi Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST

4 Min Read
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नई दिल्ली : भाजपा ने सोमवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे पर दिवाली को 'खुशियों का ईद' कहने के लिए जमकर निशाना साधा और उन्हें और विपक्षी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता राहुल गांधी को ईद को 'खुशी की दिवाली' कहने की चुनौती दी.

भाजपा ने कांग्रेस को सनातनी विरोधी पार्टी भी कहा. वीकेंड पर दिवाली की बधाई देते हुए खड़गे ने मीडिया से कहा था कि दिवाली भारत में हर कोई मनाता है और इसे 'खुशियों का ईद' बताया था. उनके कमेंट्स पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए, भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय मीडिया को-इंचार्ज और प्रवक्ता प्रदीप भंडारी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने दिवाली पर भी वोट बैंक की राजनीति चुनी, पार्टी अध्यक्ष ने दिवाली को "खुशियों की ईद" बताया.

भंडारी ने कहा, "याद कीजिए सोनिया गांधी 'बाबरी' के लिए रो रही थीं. पहले जब सनातन को 'डेंगू मलेरिया एड' कहा जाता था, तब कांग्रेस चुप थी! गांधी वाड्रा परिवार के तहत कांग्रेस की पॉलिसी एंटी सनातन, एंटी हिंदू है."

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता गौरव भाटिया ने एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में कहा, "मिस्टर खड़गे, हिंदुओं के सबसे बड़े त्योहार दिवाली को उसके नाम से पुकारने में आखिर क्या दिक्कत है?"

भाटिया ने कहा कि ईद का अपना महत्व है और दिवाली की अपनी पवित्रता, परंपराएं और पहचान है.

उन्होंने पूछा, "क्या कांग्रेस के तथाकथित सेक्युलरिज़्म में हिंदू त्योहारों की पहचान बदलना राजनीतिक शिष्टाचार का मामला बन गया है? राहुल गांधी और मिस्टर खड़गे, इसका जवाब दें: क्या आप कभी ईद को "खुशी की दिवाली" कहने की हिम्मत करेंगे?"

भाटिया ने कहा, "हिंदुओं की आस्था का सम्मान करें; उनके त्योहारों की पहचान न बदलें. दिवाली थी, दिवाली है और दिवाली ही रहेगी."

भाजपा के एक और प्रवक्ता तुहिन सिन्हा ने कहा कि मुसलमान साल में सिर्फ दो बार ईद मनाते हैं, लेकिन कांग्रेस पार्टी हर हिंदू त्योहार को "खुशियों की ईद" के तौर पर मनाना चाहती है.

उन्होंने कहा, "तो, कांग्रेस पार्टी असल में साल में 10-12 बार ईद मनाना चाहती है. इसीलिए यह कांग्रेस पार्टी एमएमसी (माओवादी मुस्लिम लीग कांग्रेस) है, जैसा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी इसे कहते हैं."

एक और पोस्ट में भंडारी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस दिवाली जैसे मौकों पर भी तुष्टीकरण और वोट बैंक के बारे में सोचती है और यह कांग्रेस पार्टी की सनातनी विरोधी सोच को दिखाता है. भाजपा सांसद तरुण चुघ ने कांग्रेस पर तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति करने का आरोप लगाया.

पीटीआई वीडियो से बात करते हुए, चुघ ने कहा कि इस टिप्पणी से करोड़ों सनातनियों की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंची है और आरोप लगाया कि पार्टी वोट-बैंक की राजनीति के कारण हिंदू त्योहारों की पहचान को स्वीकार करने में हिचकिचा रही है.

उन्होंने कहा, "दिवाली को खुशियों की ईद बताकर खड़गे जी किसे खुश करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं? क्या वोट-बैंक की राजनीति का इतना असर हो गया है कि कांग्रेस हिंदू त्योहारों की पहचान मानने में भी हिचकिचा रही है?"

चुघ ने कहा कि दिवाली एक भारतीय त्योहार है जो दुनिया भर में मनाया जाता है और भगवान राम के अयोध्या लौटने से जुड़ा है.

उन्होंने कांग्रेस पर भारतीय संस्कृति का अपमान करने का आरोप लगाया और कहा कि इससे दुनिया भर के राम भक्तों की भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं. उन्होंने कहा, "खड़गे साहब, अपने मुस्लिम लीग के समर्थकों को खुश करने और अपने गठबंधन को मजबूत करने की कोशिश में, आप बार-बार हिंदू-विरोधी और सनातन-विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल हो रहे हैं."

उन्होंने कहा, "यह दुख की बात है कि आप अब भारत की संस्कृति का अपमान कर रहे हैं. सिर्फ दूसरों को खुश करने के लिए, क्या आपने अब भारतीय संस्कृति को अपनी आलोचना और गाली का निशाना बना लिया है?"

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कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे
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दिवाली की खुशी की ईद कहा
भाजपा ने जमकर निशाना साधा
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