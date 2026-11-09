दिवाली को 'खुशियों की ईद' कहने पर घिरे खड़गे, BJP ने कांग्रेस को 'हिंदू विरोधी' पार्टी बताया
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के दिवाली को 'खुशियों की ईद' बताने वाले बयान पर राजनीतिक विवाद खड़ा हो गया है.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
नई दिल्ली : भाजपा ने सोमवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे पर दिवाली को 'खुशियों का ईद' कहने के लिए जमकर निशाना साधा और उन्हें और विपक्षी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता राहुल गांधी को ईद को 'खुशी की दिवाली' कहने की चुनौती दी.
भाजपा ने कांग्रेस को सनातनी विरोधी पार्टी भी कहा. वीकेंड पर दिवाली की बधाई देते हुए खड़गे ने मीडिया से कहा था कि दिवाली भारत में हर कोई मनाता है और इसे 'खुशियों का ईद' बताया था. उनके कमेंट्स पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए, भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय मीडिया को-इंचार्ज और प्रवक्ता प्रदीप भंडारी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने दिवाली पर भी वोट बैंक की राजनीति चुनी, पार्टी अध्यक्ष ने दिवाली को "खुशियों की ईद" बताया.
VIDEO | Bengaluru: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge extends Diwali greetings, appeals for peace and unity in the country, says, "Diwali is a major festival celebrated by everyone in India. It is a festival of happiness that brings people together and gives them an opportunity to meet their loved ones. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace in the country, particularly those fighting among themselves, and to put aside misunderstandings. Everyone should work wholeheartedly to protect and unite the country....As for Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is not taking up his challenge to debate issues such as SIR, NEET, unemployment and inflation. He (Rahul Gandhi) has invited Modi for a debate, but the Prime Minister is not coming forward. However, that is their choice. Our fight is against Modi, Shah and the BJP, not any other individual." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2026
भंडारी ने कहा, "याद कीजिए सोनिया गांधी 'बाबरी' के लिए रो रही थीं. पहले जब सनातन को 'डेंगू मलेरिया एड' कहा जाता था, तब कांग्रेस चुप थी! गांधी वाड्रा परिवार के तहत कांग्रेस की पॉलिसी एंटी सनातन, एंटी हिंदू है."
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता गौरव भाटिया ने एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में कहा, "मिस्टर खड़गे, हिंदुओं के सबसे बड़े त्योहार दिवाली को उसके नाम से पुकारने में आखिर क्या दिक्कत है?"
VIDEO | Delhi: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari says, "The Congress president's statement makes it clear that the party chose vote-bank politics even on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. This cannot be viewed in isolation. Sonia Gandhi had earlier expressed sorrow over Babri and, as Salman Khurshid had said, shed tears for the Batla House terrorists. By calling Diwali an 'Eid of Happiness', the Congress president has once again exposed the party's vote-bank politics. The Congress also has hatred towards Hindus. When Sanatan Dharma was called dengue, malaria and AIDS, the party did not raise even an iota of objection. The country rejected this anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan mindset in 2014, 2019 and 2024, and will punish the Congress for its vote-bank politics in 2029 as well." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2026
भाटिया ने कहा कि ईद का अपना महत्व है और दिवाली की अपनी पवित्रता, परंपराएं और पहचान है.
उन्होंने पूछा, "क्या कांग्रेस के तथाकथित सेक्युलरिज़्म में हिंदू त्योहारों की पहचान बदलना राजनीतिक शिष्टाचार का मामला बन गया है? राहुल गांधी और मिस्टर खड़गे, इसका जवाब दें: क्या आप कभी ईद को "खुशी की दिवाली" कहने की हिम्मत करेंगे?"
भाटिया ने कहा, "हिंदुओं की आस्था का सम्मान करें; उनके त्योहारों की पहचान न बदलें. दिवाली थी, दिवाली है और दिवाली ही रहेगी."
भाजपा के एक और प्रवक्ता तुहिन सिन्हा ने कहा कि मुसलमान साल में सिर्फ दो बार ईद मनाते हैं, लेकिन कांग्रेस पार्टी हर हिंदू त्योहार को "खुशियों की ईद" के तौर पर मनाना चाहती है.
VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia says, “Let us talk about Mallikarjun Kharge ji, the Congress president (remotely controlled by Sonia Gandhi, with Rahul Gandhi holding the strings). Whatever statements Mallikarjun Kharge makes reflect the anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan mindset of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Kharge ji is furthering the same mindset through his words and statements. Yesterday, when everyone was extending Diwali greetings, we did not really expect Mallikarjun Kharge ji to extend his wishes to Hindus on Diwali. But then he made a statement in which he called Diwali ‘an Eid of happiness’. He said it was an Eid of happiness for the entire world. If there is one of the oldest religions and cultures in the world, it is Hinduism. Lord Ram is revered by all of us. But the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, who represents what we call the Congress, or the Muslim party, seems to stumble even while saying ‘Diwali’. Why does Kharge ji find it so difficult to say Diwali? Why does his tongue falter when he says the word?..."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2026
उन्होंने कहा, "तो, कांग्रेस पार्टी असल में साल में 10-12 बार ईद मनाना चाहती है. इसीलिए यह कांग्रेस पार्टी एमएमसी (माओवादी मुस्लिम लीग कांग्रेस) है, जैसा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी इसे कहते हैं."
एक और पोस्ट में भंडारी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस दिवाली जैसे मौकों पर भी तुष्टीकरण और वोट बैंक के बारे में सोचती है और यह कांग्रेस पार्टी की सनातनी विरोधी सोच को दिखाता है. भाजपा सांसद तरुण चुघ ने कांग्रेस पर तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति करने का आरोप लगाया.
पीटीआई वीडियो से बात करते हुए, चुघ ने कहा कि इस टिप्पणी से करोड़ों सनातनियों की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंची है और आरोप लगाया कि पार्टी वोट-बैंक की राजनीति के कारण हिंदू त्योहारों की पहचान को स्वीकार करने में हिचकिचा रही है.
उन्होंने कहा, "दिवाली को खुशियों की ईद बताकर खड़गे जी किसे खुश करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं? क्या वोट-बैंक की राजनीति का इतना असर हो गया है कि कांग्रेस हिंदू त्योहारों की पहचान मानने में भी हिचकिचा रही है?"
चुघ ने कहा कि दिवाली एक भारतीय त्योहार है जो दुनिया भर में मनाया जाता है और भगवान राम के अयोध्या लौटने से जुड़ा है.
उन्होंने कांग्रेस पर भारतीय संस्कृति का अपमान करने का आरोप लगाया और कहा कि इससे दुनिया भर के राम भक्तों की भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं. उन्होंने कहा, "खड़गे साहब, अपने मुस्लिम लीग के समर्थकों को खुश करने और अपने गठबंधन को मजबूत करने की कोशिश में, आप बार-बार हिंदू-विरोधी और सनातन-विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल हो रहे हैं."
उन्होंने कहा, "यह दुख की बात है कि आप अब भारत की संस्कृति का अपमान कर रहे हैं. सिर्फ दूसरों को खुश करने के लिए, क्या आपने अब भारतीय संस्कृति को अपनी आलोचना और गाली का निशाना बना लिया है?"
ये भी पढ़ें- इंडिया ब्लॉक का CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ 'जन महाभियोग' टला