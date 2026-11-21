'लश्कर ए तैयबा के अंतिम आतंकवादी को मार गिराया', अरुणाचल प्रदेश में बोले अमित शाह
अरुणाचल प्रदेश में गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि कश्मीर के पुलवामा में लश्कर के अंतिम आतंकवादी को मार गिराया गया है.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
ईटानगर : कश्मीर के पुलवामा में लश्कर ए तैयबा के अंतिम आतंकवादी को मार गिराया गया है. आज एक भी लोकल आतंकवादी नहीं है और जो भी हैं वो विदेशी आतंकवादी हैं.
उक्त बातें केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने शनिवार को बंदरदेवा स्थित पुलिस प्रशिक्षण केंद्र (PTC) में कानून प्रवर्तन अधिकारियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहीं. उन्होंने कहा कि 1990 के दशक की घाटी को भी याद दिलाना चाहता हूं, जब आतंकवाद चरम पर था लेकिन इसके बाद भी सुरक्षा बलों ने पूरे घाटी को जोड़कर रखा.
इसीक्रम में शाह ने कहा कि जम्मू कश्मीर में धारा 370 समाप्त होने के बाद अलगाववाद की भावना खत्म हुई है. उन्होंने कहा कि 1863 किलोमीटर लंबी ये अंरराष्ट्रीय सीमा देश के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है. आंतरिक सुरक्षा, उग्रवाद, साइबर अपराध के खिलाफ अरूणाचल पुलिस बहुत अच्छे से काम कर रही है.
कांग्रेस पर कसा तंज
शाह ने विपक्ष पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस के नेताओं के द्वारा जब संसद में पूछा जाता है कि नॉर्थ ईस्ट के लिए क्या किया, तो हमने कहा कि हमने प्रयास कर दिल की दूरी को कम करने का काम किया है. केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री ने कहा कि हमने 825 करोड़ की लागत से 12 किलोमीटर लंबी टनल का निर्माण किया है.
VIDEO | Itanagar: At the function after presenting President's Police Colour to Arunachal Pradesh Police, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (@AmitShah) says abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir has diminished the feeling of separatism among the youth of Kashmir, while referring to the killing of Lateef Bhat in an encounter. He says, "Friends, in Pulwama, Kashmir, the Kashmir Police eliminated the last known active local Kashmiri terrorist affiliated with Lashkar in an encounter. With this, I can proudly say today that there is not a single local terrorist left in the Kashmir Valley. Whoever remains are all foreign terrorists. This is a major milestone achieved after 35 years of struggle, through the continuous courage, dedication and sacrifices of our security forces and intelligence agencies. Today, I also want to remind the people of the country of what the Kashmir Valley was like in the 1990s, when there were doubts about how long we would be able to hold on to Kashmir. Terrorism was at its peak. The Chief Minister himself had fled to England, and it was the bravery of our security forces that kept Kashmir connected with the rest of the country. In 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, the entire Opposition united and questioned what Article 370 had to do with terrorism. Today, standing proudly on this land of Parshuram, I want to tell the entire country that following the abrogation of Article 370, the feeling of separatism among the youth of Kashmir has diminished. The result is that today there is not a single Kashmiri youth involved in terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. This is a matter of immense pride for all of us. This is not merely the end of the recruitment of misguided young people into terrorism; it is the beginning of the end of the ideology of separatism in the Valley. I hope that, just as development in the Valley began under the leadership of Modi ji in 2014, the coming years will bring a very bright future for Kashmir." #Kashmir #Terrorism #LateefBhat— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026
अरुणाचल पुलिस को प्रेसिडेंट कलर
अमित शाह ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश पुलिस को प्रेसिडेंट कलर प्रदान किया. गौरतलब है कि भारत में किसी भी पुलिस बल को दिया जाने वाला सर्वोच्च सम्मान है. प्रदेश की राजधानी ईटानगर के पास बंदरदेवा में आयोजित एक समारोह में यह सम्मान प्रदान किया गया. यह पुलिस बल की विशिष्ट सेवा, पेशेवर उत्कृष्टता और कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के प्रति समर्पण को पहचानता है.
समारोह में सीएम समेत ये लोग रहे मौजूद
समारोह के दौरान आध्यात्मिक शांति और सद्भाव के लिए पवित्र मंत्रों का पाठ किया गया. समारोह में कई यूनिट ने प्रभावशाली मार्च पास्ट किया. कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री पेमा खांडू, राज्य के गृह मंत्री मामा नटुंग और डीजीपी राजेश कुमार उपस्थित थे. इसके अलावा केंद्रीय मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू, उप मुख्यमंत्री चाउना मीन और केंद्रीय गृह सचिव गोविंद मोहन भी मौजूद रहे.
#WATCH | Banderdewa, Arunachal Pradesh | At the President’s Police Colour Award Ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "There is an international border spanning 1,863 kilometres—comprising 1,126 kilometres with China, 520 kilometres with Myanmar, and 217 kilometres with Bhutan. Given the length of this international border, the security and peace of Arunachal Pradesh are of critical importance, not just for the state itself, but for the entire nation. Furthermore, the state is situated at the threshold of what can be termed a 'Death Triangle.' Since narcotics and illicit drugs from this 'Death Triangle' are trafficked into the rest of the country, Arunachal Pradesh plays a vital role in curbing this 'narco-trade.'— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026
'सियांग बांध परियोजना को लेकर लोगों की चिंताओं का बातचीत से समाधान किया जाएगा'
अमित शाह ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश की सियांग घाटी के लोगों को आश्वासन दिया कि 11,200 मेगावाट की प्रस्तावित सियांग अपर बहुउद्देशीय परियोजना (एसयूएमपी) को लेकर उनकी चिंताओं का बातचीत के जरिए समाधान किया जाएगा.
उन्होंने कहा कि परियोजना को आगे बढ़ाते समय क्षेत्र की संस्कृति, परंपराओं और धार्मिक मान्यताओं से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जाएगा. शाह ने कहा, ‘‘मैं सियांग के अपने भाइयों और बहनों को आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं कि हम आगे का रास्ता पॉजिटिव बातचीत के जरिए निकालेंगे और इस बारे में चिंता करने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है."
#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh | Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in 'Bada Khana' with Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, Itanagar. https://t.co/n7gcOYxJeh— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026
शाह ने अरुणाचल प्रदेश में विकास की संभावनाओं, देश की ऊर्जा सुरक्षा तथा राज्य के आर्थिक और सुरक्षा हितों पर बात करते हुए कहा कि सरकार इन सभी पहलुओं और स्थानीय समुदायों की आकांक्षाओं के बीच संतुलन बनाए रखने की जरूरत से अवगत है.
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘स्थानीय संस्कृति के प्रति आपके मन में जितना सम्मान है, उतना ही सम्मान मेरे और सरकार के मन में भी है। हम इस क्षेत्र की परंपराओं, संस्कृति और धर्म से कोई समझौता किए बिना आगे बढ़ेंगे.’’
ये भी पढ़ें- 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंचों पर भारत को बदनाम करके आपको सत्ता नहीं मिलेगी', अमित शाह ने राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना