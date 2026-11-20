इक्कीसवीं सदी की प्रौद्योगिकी ने सांस्कृतिक जुड़ाव की नयी संभावनाएं पैदा कीं : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
पीएम ने एससीओ का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि बीते सालों में संगठन ने सुरक्षा, अर्थव्यवस्था और कनेक्टिविटी में सहयोग को काफी बढ़ाया है.
By PTI
Published : November 20, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
नई दिल्ली : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि सांस्कृतिक और सभ्यतागत सहयोग विभिन्न देशों के बीच संबंधों को मजबूत करेगा तथा 21वीं सदी की प्रौद्योगिकी ने सांस्कृतिक जुड़ाव के लिए नयी संभावनाएं पैदा की हैं.
मोदी ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के ऐतिहासिक पुराना किला परिसर में पहले शंघाई सहयोग संगठन सभ्यतागत संवाद मंच का उद्घाटन करते हुए कहा कि भारत के संग्रहालयों, पुस्तकालयों और अभिलेखागारों में हजारों साल की अमूल्य विरासत संरक्षित है और प्रौद्योगिकी की मदद से इस विरासत को नयी पीढ़ी तक पहुंचाया जा सकता है.
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, “हाल के वर्षों में एससीओ ने सुरक्षा, अर्थव्यवस्था और संपर्क के क्षेत्र में सहयोग काफी बढ़ाया है। ऐसे में सांस्कृतिक और सभ्यतागत सहयोग विभिन्न देशों के बीच संबंधों को और मजबूत करेगा.”
उन्होंने कहा, “मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि इस मंच से नये विचार सामने आएंगे, सांस्कृतिक सहयोग के नये अवसर पैदा होंगे और हमारे साझा सभ्यतागत अनुभव दुनिया को एकजुट करने में अहम भूमिका निभाएंगे.”
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The civilisational dialogue we are fostering today is something that our youth will be responsible for taking to new heights in the decades to come. Today’s younger generation is deeply connected to technology and possesses a keen desire to understand the world better. We must provide our youth with more opportunities to engage with one another’s languages, literature, and cultural traditions. Our young artists, writers, and filmmakers can convey our shared heritage to the next generation through digital media and other creative platforms. It is also essential that we involve local artists and artisans in these efforts... Our culture has taught us the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the idea that the whole world is one family. Consequently, our own aspirations for well-being are deeply intertwined with the well-being of the world; we view mutual harmony as the foundation for global well-being..." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026
मोदी ने कहा कि साम्राज्यों ने बेशक दुनिया के नक्शे बदले हैं, लेकिन सभ्यताओं के बीच संवाद ने दुनिया के विचारों को बदला है और उन्हें समृद्ध किया है. उन्होंने कहा, “इसलिए एससीओ सभ्यतागत शिखर सम्मेलन केवल एक औपचारिक मंच नहीं है, बल्कि यह दुनिया को दिशा देने वाला मंच बन सकता है.”
मोदी ने कहा कि 21वीं सदी की प्रौद्योगिकी ने दुनिया में सांस्कृतिक जुड़ाव के लिए नयी संभावनाएं पैदा की हैं. उन्होंने कहा, “जिन देशों तक पहुंचने के लिए कभी हमारे पूर्वजों को महीनों सफर करना पड़ता था, उन्हीं देशों के लोग अब कुछ ही सेकंड में एक-दूसरे से जुड़ सकते हैं. डिजिटल मंच ने ज्ञान बांटने, सांस्कृतिक आदान-प्रदान और अंतरराष्ट्रीय सहयोग को पहले से कहीं ज्यादा आसान बना दिया है.”
#WATCH | Delhi: At the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Many of our great literary works are still available in only a limited number of languages. With the help of AI, we can accelerate the translation of these works. We have more resources at our disposal today than ever before, and we must make full use of them. There are many other such opportunities for cultural exchange that deserve our attention. For instance, museums and cultural institutions in our countries could organise joint exhibitions. We could also promote exchange programs for scholars and researchers between our universities and research institutions. Cultural tourism, too, could become a significant area of cooperation. Our nations are home to numerous historical sites linked to the Silk Routes and our shared Buddhist heritage. We could explore the possibility of connecting these sites to develop heritage circuits and cultural routes. Similarly, joint cultural festivals and artist exchange programs would allow our arts and cultural traditions to reach new audiences..." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026
मोदी ने कहा, “एससीओ के देशों को इन नयी संभावनाओं का भरपूर लाभ उठाना चाहिए.” भारत ऐतिहासिक पुराना किला परिसर में इस तीन दिवसीय मंच का आयोजन कर रहा है. इसमें शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (एससीओ) के सदस्य देशों के प्रतिनिधि हिस्सा ले रहे हैं, जिनमें पाकिस्तान के मंत्री मुसादिक मलिक शामिल हैं.
केंद्रीय संस्कृति मंत्रालय और विदेश मंत्रालय पुराना किला परिसर में तीन दिवसीय सभ्यतागत संवाद मंच की मेजबानी कर रहे हैं. एससीओ की स्थापना 2001 में शंघाई में हुए एक शिखर सम्मेलन में रूस, चीन, किर्गिज गणराज्य, कजाकिस्तान, ताजिकिस्तान और उज्बेकिस्तान के राष्ट्रपतियों ने की थी। 2017 में भारत और पाकिस्तान एससीओ के स्थायी सदस्य बने. 2023 में ईरान इस समूह में शामिल हुआ.
ये भी पढ़ें- 12-13 साल में 50 करोड़ लोग गरीबी से बाहर आए, अब कृषि में निवेश बढ़ाए उद्योग जगत: PM मोदी