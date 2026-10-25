'वोकल फॉर लोकल' अभियान से दुनियां के बाजारों तक पहुंच रहे भारतीय प्रोडक्ट्स: पीएम मोदी
'वोकल फॉर लोकल' अभियान पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा- बिहार के पूर्णिया का मखाना अब ग्रीस पहुँच रहा है.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज अपने चर्चित रेडियो कार्यक्रम मन की बात के 139वें एपिसोड में कई महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर चर्चा की. इस कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से पीएम मोदी युवाओं प्रेरित करने का प्रयास करते हैं.
आज के इस कार्यक्रम में पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'बारह साल पहले, विजयादशमी के शुभ अवसर पर, हमने 'मन की बात' शुरू की थी. तब से, हमारी यात्रा बिना रुके जारी है. आप सभी इस यात्रा में साथी यात्री और मार्गदर्शक दोनों रहे हैं. मेरे लिए, 'मन की बात' हमारे देश के आम आदमी की कड़ी मेहनत, साहस, प्रतिबद्धता, समर्पण और सेवा की भावना का जश्न मनाने का एक शानदार अवसर रहा है. हमारे देश में सदियों से तीर्थयात्राओं की परंपरा रही है.'
Watch: In the 139th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "My dear countrymen, welcome once again to 'Mann Ki Baat'. Twelve years ago, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, we began 'Mann Ki Baat'. Since then, our journey has continued uninterrupted. All of you have been both fellow travellers and guides on this journey. For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' has been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work, courage, commitment, dedication, and spirit of service of the common man of our country. Our country has had a tradition of pilgrimages for centuries..." (Source: DD)— IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2026
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, 'खेती विरासत मिशन' नाम के एक संगठन ने ऑर्गेनिक खेती और खेती के पारंपरिक तरीकों को फिर से शुरू किया. इसकी टीम के सदस्य पंजाब के मालवा इलाके में नेचुरल कॉटन की खेती को बढ़ावा देना चाहते थे. इस पहल का नाम 'नव-त्रिंजन' रखा गया. इस पहल के तहत बिना केमिकल का इस्तेमाल किए ऑर्गेनिक कॉटन उगाया जाता है. यहां नेचुरली रंगीन कॉटन भी उगाया जाता है.
इससे तैयार होने वाले धागे और कपड़े को रंगने के लिए अलग से केमिकल इस्तेमाल करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती. आप सोच सकते हैं कि इससे पर्यावरण को कितनी मदद मिल रही है. कुछ साल पहले, 'नव-त्रिंजन' ने एक बुनाई स्कूल भी शुरू किया था. इसका मकसद बुनाई का हुनर अगली पीढ़ी तक पहुंचाना है.'
उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'प्रकृति का सम्मान करने की हमारी पुरानी परंपरा रही है. मुझे यह देखकर खुशी होती है कि कैसे देश भर के लोगों ने इस भावना को अपनी जिंदगी का हिस्सा बना लिया है. उत्तराखंड के टिहरी गढ़वाल में भी जिम्मेदारी की यही भावना देखी जा सकती है. यहां लोग एक नदी को फिर से जिंदा करने के लिए एक साथ आए हैं.
Watch: In the 139th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "An organisation called 'Kheti Virasat Mission' began reviving organic farming and traditional agricultural practices. Members of its team wanted to promote natural cotton cultivation in Punjab's Malwa region. The initiative was named 'Nav-Trinjan'. Under this initiative, organic cotton is grown without using chemicals. Naturally coloured cotton is also cultivated here. To dye the yarn and fabric prepared from this, there is no need to use chemicals separately. You can imagine how much this is helping the environment. A few years ago, 'Nav-Trinjan' also started a weaving school. Its aim is to pass the skill of weaving on to the next generation..." (Source: DD)— IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2026
यह नदी है हेवल. कुछ साल पहले, हेवल में पानी का लेवल गिरने लगा था. आस-पास के पानी के प्राकृतिक सोर्स भी सूख रहे थे... लोकल एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन और गांव के लोगों ने मिलकर हेवल नदी को बचाने का कैंपेन चलाया. बारिश का पानी रोकने के उपाय किए गए, पानी को जमीन में रिसने में मदद करने के लिए काम किया गया और बड़ी संख्या में पौधे लगाए गए.'
Watch: In the 139th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "During this festive season, you must all have noticed a change around you. Now people have started giving a lot of importance to indigenous products while shopping. This spirit of 'Vocal for Local' is taking our products to markets around the world. Foxnut from Purnea in Bihar is now reaching Greece. Pigeon pea from Kalaburagi in Karnataka is now going to the Maldives. Which means, new international markets are opening for Bharat's farmers. While discussing local products, I would like to draw your attention to another subject. Along with the quality of any product, its packaging also matters..." (Source: DD)— IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2026
कहा, 'इस त्योहारों के मौसम में आप सभी ने अपने आस-पास एक बदलाव देखा होगा. अब लोग शॉपिंग करते समय देसी प्रोडक्ट्स को बहुत ज़्यादा महत्व देने लगे हैं. 'वोकल फॉर लोकल' की यह भावना हमारे प्रोडक्ट्स को दुनिया भर के बाजारों तक पहुँचा रही है. बिहार के पूर्णिया से मखाना अब ग्रीस पहुँच रहा है. कर्नाटक के कलबुर्गी से अरहर अब मालदीव जा रहा है. इसका मतलब है, भारत के किसानों के लिए नए इंटरनेशनल मार्केट खुल रहे हैं. लोकल प्रोडक्ट्स पर बात करते हुए, मैं आपका ध्यान एक और विषय पर दिलाना चाहूँगा. किसी भी प्रोडक्ट की क्वालिटी के साथ-साथ उसकी पैकेजिंग भी मायने रखती है.'