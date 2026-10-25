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'वोकल फॉर लोकल' अभियान से दुनियां के बाजारों तक पहुंच रहे भारतीय प्रोडक्ट्स: पीएम मोदी

'वोकल फॉर लोकल' अभियान पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा- बिहार के पूर्णिया का मखाना अब ग्रीस पहुँच रहा है.

139th-episode-mann-ki-baat-pm-modi-25th-october-2026
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मन की बात रेडियो कार्यक्रम (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Hindi Team

Published : October 25, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST

3 Min Read
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नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज अपने चर्चित रेडियो कार्यक्रम मन की बात के 139वें एपिसोड में कई महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर चर्चा की. इस कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से पीएम मोदी युवाओं प्रेरित करने का प्रयास करते हैं.

आज के इस कार्यक्रम में पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'बारह साल पहले, विजयादशमी के शुभ अवसर पर, हमने 'मन की बात' शुरू की थी. तब से, हमारी यात्रा बिना रुके जारी है. आप सभी इस यात्रा में साथी यात्री और मार्गदर्शक दोनों रहे हैं. मेरे लिए, 'मन की बात' हमारे देश के आम आदमी की कड़ी मेहनत, साहस, प्रतिबद्धता, समर्पण और सेवा की भावना का जश्न मनाने का एक शानदार अवसर रहा है. हमारे देश में सदियों से तीर्थयात्राओं की परंपरा रही है.'

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, 'खेती विरासत मिशन' नाम के एक संगठन ने ऑर्गेनिक खेती और खेती के पारंपरिक तरीकों को फिर से शुरू किया. इसकी टीम के सदस्य पंजाब के मालवा इलाके में नेचुरल कॉटन की खेती को बढ़ावा देना चाहते थे. इस पहल का नाम 'नव-त्रिंजन' रखा गया. इस पहल के तहत बिना केमिकल का इस्तेमाल किए ऑर्गेनिक कॉटन उगाया जाता है. यहां नेचुरली रंगीन कॉटन भी उगाया जाता है.

इससे तैयार होने वाले धागे और कपड़े को रंगने के लिए अलग से केमिकल इस्तेमाल करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती. आप सोच सकते हैं कि इससे पर्यावरण को कितनी मदद मिल रही है. कुछ साल पहले, 'नव-त्रिंजन' ने एक बुनाई स्कूल भी शुरू किया था. इसका मकसद बुनाई का हुनर ​​अगली पीढ़ी तक पहुंचाना है.'

उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'प्रकृति का सम्मान करने की हमारी पुरानी परंपरा रही है. मुझे यह देखकर खुशी होती है कि कैसे देश भर के लोगों ने इस भावना को अपनी जिंदगी का हिस्सा बना लिया है. उत्तराखंड के टिहरी गढ़वाल में भी जिम्मेदारी की यही भावना देखी जा सकती है. यहां लोग एक नदी को फिर से जिंदा करने के लिए एक साथ आए हैं.

यह नदी है हेवल. कुछ साल पहले, हेवल में पानी का लेवल गिरने लगा था. आस-पास के पानी के प्राकृतिक सोर्स भी सूख रहे थे... लोकल एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन और गांव के लोगों ने मिलकर हेवल नदी को बचाने का कैंपेन चलाया. बारिश का पानी रोकने के उपाय किए गए, पानी को जमीन में रिसने में मदद करने के लिए काम किया गया और बड़ी संख्या में पौधे लगाए गए.'

कहा, 'इस त्योहारों के मौसम में आप सभी ने अपने आस-पास एक बदलाव देखा होगा. अब लोग शॉपिंग करते समय देसी प्रोडक्ट्स को बहुत ज़्यादा महत्व देने लगे हैं. 'वोकल फॉर लोकल' की यह भावना हमारे प्रोडक्ट्स को दुनिया भर के बाजारों तक पहुँचा रही है. बिहार के पूर्णिया से मखाना अब ग्रीस पहुँच रहा है. कर्नाटक के कलबुर्गी से अरहर अब मालदीव जा रहा है. इसका मतलब है, भारत के किसानों के लिए नए इंटरनेशनल मार्केट खुल रहे हैं. लोकल प्रोडक्ट्स पर बात करते हुए, मैं आपका ध्यान एक और विषय पर दिलाना चाहूँगा. किसी भी प्रोडक्ट की क्वालिटी के साथ-साथ उसकी पैकेजिंग भी मायने रखती है.'

ये भी पढ़ें- बदनाम और विदेशी दखल की गुहार लगाते हैं, देश में अव्यवस्था का सपना देख रहे हैं कुछ लोग: पीएम मोदी

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मन की बात रेडियो कार्यक्रम
139वां एपिसोड
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
139TH EPISODE MANN KI BAAT

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