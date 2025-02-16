नई दिल्ली : नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर कुंभ मेले के लिए जा रहे यात्रियों की भारी भीड़ के कारण भगदड़ मच गई. इस घटना में अब तक 18 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. लोक नायक जय प्रकाश अस्पताल (LNJP) ने मौत की पुष्टि की है. 20 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं. चश्मदीदों के अनुसार, लोग एक-दूसरे के ऊपर गिर गए और घायलों को एम्बुलेंस से अस्पताल ले जाया गया. हालांकि रेलवे ने भगदड़ की बात से इनकार किया है. यात्रियों का कहना है कि प्लेटफॉर्म पर भारी भीड़ थी और कई लोग बिना टिकट के ट्रेन में चढ़ गए.
राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने ट्वीट किया, "नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ में लोगों की मौत की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ. मैं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करती हूं."
President Droupadi Murmu tweets, " deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at new delhi railway station. i extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured" pic.twitter.com/cRGgcGDJ2k— IANS (@ians_india) February 16, 2025
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी ट्वीट किया और कहा कि नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ से व्यथित हूं
Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station: PM Modi— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 15, 2025
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/XHk9sqXAvL#PMModi #Stampede #NDLS pic.twitter.com/8Bssl8hFTh
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, " shocking incident at new delhi railway station. deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede. my condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured" pic.twitter.com/J2KgjJEDVe— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025
" deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at new delhi railway station. my prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. the entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident," tweets ashwini vaishnaw, railway… pic.twitter.com/ZFTLWEPxxM— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025
" नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर हादसे में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को सद्गति, शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति एवं घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान… pic.twitter.com/tlSfkbq89Q— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 15, 2025
#WATCH | Stampede at New Delhi railway station | Delhi's caretaker CM & AAP leader Atishi says, " those who lost their lives, their families have been informed. it's a sad incident. our two mlas are here. i have asked hospital management to let our mlas know if any of the victim's… pic.twitter.com/HrsJNgkSd5— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025
#WATCH | Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station | AAP leader Aaley Mohammed Iqbal says, " i am going inside (lok nayak jai prakash narain hospital) and will talk to the concerned doctors. aap leader atishi is also coming. as the mla of the area, i will get information from the… pic.twitter.com/zBtPfgMFcV— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025
ये भी पढ़ें :