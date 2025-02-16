ETV Bharat / state

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर शनिवार रात मचे हादसे में अब तक 18 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल, राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री समेत कई नेताओं ने जताया शोक.

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ , 18 की मौत कई घायल,
By ETV Bharat Delhi Team

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 8:01 AM IST

नई दिल्ली : नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर कुंभ मेले के लिए जा रहे यात्रियों की भारी भीड़ के कारण भगदड़ मच गई. इस घटना में अब तक 18 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. लोक नायक जय प्रकाश अस्पताल (LNJP) ने मौत की पुष्टि की है. 20 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं. चश्मदीदों के अनुसार, लोग एक-दूसरे के ऊपर गिर गए और घायलों को एम्बुलेंस से अस्पताल ले जाया गया. हालांकि रेलवे ने भगदड़ की बात से इनकार किया है. यात्रियों का कहना है कि प्लेटफॉर्म पर भारी भीड़ थी और कई लोग बिना टिकट के ट्रेन में चढ़ गए.

राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने ट्वीट किया, "नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ में लोगों की मौत की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ. मैं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करती हूं."

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी ट्वीट किया और कहा कि नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ से व्यथित हूं

