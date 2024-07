ETV Bharat / state

रामगढ़ के मौत की घाटी में फिर भीषण हादसा, ड्राइवर सहित 6 यात्री घायल, 2 घंटे तक जाम रहा एनएच 33 - accident in Chuttupalu valley

Many people were injured in accident in Chuttupalu valley of Ramgarh ( Many people were injured in accident in Chuttupalu valley of Ramgarh )