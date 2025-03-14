ETV Bharat / state

दिल्ली में राजनेताओं की होली, सीएम रेखा ने भी जमकर खेला रंग; जानें किसने क्या कहा - DELHI HOLI

दिल्ली में होली की मस्ती, 27 साल बाद सत्ता में वापस आई बीजेपी के नेताओं का उत्साह चरम पर, जमकर खेल रहे होली

दिल्ली में राजनेताओं ने जमकर खेली होली
दिल्ली में राजनेताओं ने जमकर खेली होली (ETV BHARAT)
By ETV Bharat Delhi Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 5:17 PM IST

नई दिल्ली: पूरे देश भर में होली का पर्व बड़े ही धूमधाम के साथ माना जा रहा है. सभी पर होली का रंग नजर आ रहा है राजनीतिक दलों पर भी होली का रंग और गुलाल खूब चढ़कर बोल रहा है. राजधानी दिल्ली में होली बड़ी ही धूमधाम के साथ मनाई जा रही है दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आशीष सूद होली के अवसर पर सुबह-सुबह दिल्ली की प्रसिद्ध मंदिर झंडेवालन माता देवी मंदिर पहुंचे जहां उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी से पूजा अर्चना की.

दिल्ली में सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने अपने अलग-अलग अंदाज से होली का त्योहार मनाया है. होली के अवसर पर जमकर रंग गुलाल उड़े. दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता पहले दिल्ली भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय पहुंची जहां उन्होंने सभी पदाधिकारी और नेताओं को और प्रदेश कार्यालय में काम करने वाले लोगों को साथ होली मनाई.

दिल्ली में होली की धूम (ETV BHARAT)
दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता प्रदेश कार्यालय के बाद भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा के आवास पर पहुंचीं. भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के घर पहुंचकर उन्होंने होली की शुभकामनाएं और बधाई दी .इस दौरान वहां पर मौजूद सभी कर्मचारी पदाधिकारी ने होली के अवसर पर एक दूसरे को रंग और गुलाल लगाकर होली की शुभकामनाएं और बधाई दी.

दिल्ली भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय में दिल्ली भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सचदेवा होली के अवसर पर पूरी तरह से मस्ती में नजर आए. प्रदेश कार्यालय में पूरे गाजे बाजे के साथ होली के गीत गाते हुए नजर आए. इस दौरान प्रदेश कार्यालय में पूरा होली का माहौल बन गया और सभी लोग रंग गुलाल एक दूसरे को लगाते हुए और होली के गीत गाते हुए नजर आए. सभी ने एक दूसरे को होली की बधाई दी.

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में बीजेपी इस बार पड़ी पूरे जोश के साथ होली मना रही है.दरअसल बीजेपी की दिल्ली में 27 सालों के बाद सत्ता में वापसी हुई है. बीजेपी के सभी नेता पदाधिकारी विधायक सांसद सभी अपने आवास पर होली समारोह कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित कर रहे हैं. दिल्ली बीजेपी के नेताओं के लिए यह होली बड़ी खास है. क्योंकि दिल्ली में अब बीजेपी की डबल इंजन सरकार है. ऐसे में बीजेपी के नेताओं पर होली का खुमार सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा है.

DELHI BJP HOLI DELHI HOLI 2025HOLI CELEBRATION IN DELHICM REKHA GUPTA HOLIDELHI HOLI

