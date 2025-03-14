नई दिल्ली: पूरे देश भर में होली का पर्व बड़े ही धूमधाम के साथ माना जा रहा है. सभी पर होली का रंग नजर आ रहा है राजनीतिक दलों पर भी होली का रंग और गुलाल खूब चढ़कर बोल रहा है. राजधानी दिल्ली में होली बड़ी ही धूमधाम के साथ मनाई जा रही है दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आशीष सूद होली के अवसर पर सुबह-सुबह दिल्ली की प्रसिद्ध मंदिर झंडेवालन माता देवी मंदिर पहुंचे जहां उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी से पूजा अर्चना की.
दिल्ली में सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने अपने अलग-अलग अंदाज से होली का त्योहार मनाया है. होली के अवसर पर जमकर रंग गुलाल उड़े. दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता पहले दिल्ली भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय पहुंची जहां उन्होंने सभी पदाधिकारी और नेताओं को और प्रदेश कार्यालय में काम करने वाले लोगों को साथ होली मनाई.
Delhi: On the occasion of Holi, CM Rekha Gupta says, " i extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on this auspicious festival of holi... i wish for a safe holi in delhi, where, while protecting ourselves and safeguarding our resources, we celebrate with… pic.twitter.com/CB987pRE13— IANS (@ians_india) March 14, 2025
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweets, " best wishes to you on the vibrant festival of holi! may the colors of joy, enthusiasm & new energy fill your life with happiness and health. have a wonderful & safe holi" pic.twitter.com/kVFLRYty9l— IANS (@ians_india) March 14, 2025
Delhi: On the occasion of Holi, BJP MLA Shikha Roy says, " wishing everyone a very happy holi... i hope the entire country is filled with the colors of progress, and this holi is particularly special for the women of delhi because pm modi has given delhi a female cm, which has… pic.twitter.com/peocDTp5oF— IANS (@ians_india) March 14, 2025
दिल्ली भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय में दिल्ली भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सचदेवा होली के अवसर पर पूरी तरह से मस्ती में नजर आए. प्रदेश कार्यालय में पूरे गाजे बाजे के साथ होली के गीत गाते हुए नजर आए. इस दौरान प्रदेश कार्यालय में पूरा होली का माहौल बन गया और सभी लोग रंग गुलाल एक दूसरे को लगाते हुए और होली के गीत गाते हुए नजर आए. सभी ने एक दूसरे को होली की बधाई दी.
#WATCH | Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma says, " i extend my best wishes to the countrymen and the people of delhi on the occasion of holi... we will make delhi a beautiful city... you'll see a bigger change in yamuna in 2-3 years. we will treat polluted water before it gets mixed… https://t.co/6OkXgdy7Cj pic.twitter.com/bD5kpg8QBH— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on occasion of Holi— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 14, 2025
Read @ANI Story |https://t.co/4ar8eRWO2o#RahulGandhi #Holi #wishes #HoliCelebrations pic.twitter.com/5yEbH0x9lJ
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में बीजेपी इस बार पड़ी पूरे जोश के साथ होली मना रही है.दरअसल बीजेपी की दिल्ली में 27 सालों के बाद सत्ता में वापसी हुई है. बीजेपी के सभी नेता पदाधिकारी विधायक सांसद सभी अपने आवास पर होली समारोह कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित कर रहे हैं. दिल्ली बीजेपी के नेताओं के लिए यह होली बड़ी खास है. क्योंकि दिल्ली में अब बीजेपी की डबल इंजन सरकार है. ऐसे में बीजेपी के नेताओं पर होली का खुमार सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा है.
