जोशीमठ पहुंचे सीएम धामी, तपोवन में BJP प्रत्याशी राजेंद्र सिंह भंडारी के पक्ष में मांगे वोट - Badrinath Assembly by election

#WATCH | BJP leaders and workers welcomed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his arrival in Joshimath.



The Chief Minister will address public meetings here in favor of the BJP candidate in the by-election being held on the Badrinath assembly seat. pic.twitter.com/NTVQ1SIZwz

