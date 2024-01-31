भारत की जीत पर जय शाह ने दी बधाई, जानिए किन खिलाड़ियों ने गेंद और बल्ले से मचाया हल्ला

बीसीसीआई सचिव जय शाह ने अंडर 19 विश्व कप में भारतीय टीम को लगातार बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करने के लिए बधाई दी है. टीम इंडिया ने मंगलवार को न्यूजीलैंड को 214 रनों से करारी मात दी है.

नई दिल्ली: अंडर 19 विश्व कप में भारतीय टीम ने सुपर 6 का अपना पहला मैच न्यूजीलैंड के साथ खेला और टीम इंडिया ने न्यूजीलैंड को 214 रनों से करारी धूल चटाई. इस मैच में न्यूजीलैंड ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया. भारत ने पहले बल्लेबजी करते हुए 50 ओवर में 8 विकेट खोकर 295 रन बनाए. न्यूजीलैंड की टीम भारत से मिले 296 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए 28.1 ओवर में 81 रनों पर ढेर हो गई. इसके साथ ही भारत ने 214 रनों से न्यूजीलैंड पर जीत दर्ज कर ली.

जय शाह ने दी टीम को बधाई
इस जीत के बाद बीसीसीआई सचिव जय शाह ने पोस्ट कर भारत की अंडर 19 टीम को बधाई दी है. उन्होंने पोस्ट कर लिखा, 'आईसीसी U19 विश्व कप में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ 214 रनों से जीत के लिए भारतीय लड़कों को सलाम! मुशीर खान के असाधारण शतक ने माहौल तैयार किया और सौम्या पांडे का 4 विकेट लेकर शानदार प्रदर्शन कर टीम को जीत दिला दी'. आपको बता दें कि भारतीय टीम लगभग अपने 3 मैच 200 से ज्यादा रनों से जीत चुकी है.

  • Hats off to the boys in blue for their win against New Zealand by 214 runs in the ICC U19 World Cup! Musheer Khan's exceptional century set the tone and Saumy Pandey's remarkable display, taking 4 wickets, was pivotal in their win.#U19WorldCup@BCCI pic.twitter.com/jfmR6bePtR

इन खिलाड़ियों ने किया कमाल
भारत के लिए इस मैच में सबसे ज्यादा रन मुशीर खान ने बनाए. उन्होंने 126 गेंदों में 13 चौके और 3 छक्कों के साथ 131 रन बनाए. मुशीर के अलावा आदर्श सिंह ने भी 58 गेंदों में 6 चौकों के साथ 52 रनों की अर्धशतकी पारी खेली. इसके अलावा कप्तान उदय सहारन ने टीम के लिए 34 रनों का योगदान दिया.

वहीं गेंद से टीम के लिए सौम्य कुमार पांडे ने 10 ओवर में 19 रन देकर 4 विकेट अपने नाम किए. भारत के लिए राज लिंबनिया और मुशीर खान ने भी 2-2 विकेट लिए. मुशीर को उनके दमदार प्रदर्शन के लिए प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच का अवॉर्ड दिया गया.

न्यूजीलैंड की ओर से मेसन क्लार्क ने गेंद के साथ बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए 8 ओवर में 62 रन देकर 4 विकेट हासिल किए. बल्ले के साथ न्यूजीलैंड का कोई बल्लेबाज असरदार सबित नहीं हुआ. टीम के लिए सबसे ज्यादा 19 रन ऑस्कर जैक्सन ने बनाए. उनके अलावा ज़ैक कमिंग ने 16, एलेक्स थॉम्पसन ने 12 और जेम्स नेल्सन ने 10 रन बनाए.

यह भी पढ़ें : भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ बनाए 295 रन, मुशीर खान ने खेली शतकीय पारी
