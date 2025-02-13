ETV Bharat / sports

RCB ने नए कप्तान का किया ऐलान, इस स्टार खिलाड़ी को सौंपी टीम की कमान - RCB NEW CAPTAIN NAME

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) ने IPL 2025 के लिए अपने नए कप्तान की घोषणा कर दी है. पढ़ें पूरी खबर.

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli
रजत पाटीदार और विराट कोहली (ANI Photo)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Updated : Feb 13, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

बेंगलुरु : इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के आगामी 2025 संस्करण के शुरू होने से पहले रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) ने अपने नए कप्तान की घोषणा कर दी है. नए कप्तान ने फाफ डु प्लेसिस को रिप्लेस किया है, जिन्होंने 2022 से 2024 तक 3 साल आरसीबी की कमान संभाली थी. 2021 में विराट कोहली के कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद डु प्लेसिस को आरसीबी का कप्तान बनाया गया था.

रजत पाटीदार होंगे आरसीबी के नए कप्तान
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु ने बेंगलुरु में एक खास कार्यक्रम में बड़ा ऐलान करते हुए मीडिल ऑर्डर बल्लेबाज रजत पाटीदार को आरसीबी का नया कप्तान घोषित किया है. वह आईपीएल 2025 में टीम की कमान संभालते हुए नजर आएंगे.

आरसीबी ने कार्यक्रम में एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए आरसीबी के नए कप्तान रजत पाटीदार के नाम की घोषणा की. इस वीडियो में अनिल कुंबले, राहुल द्रविड़ से लेकर विराट कोहली तक सभी कप्तानों को दिखाया गया. फिर आखिर में फाफ डु प्लेसिस द्वारा रजत पाटीदार को बैटन सौंपते हुए दर्शाया गया.

विराट कोहली ने वीडियो मैसेज शेयर की दी बधाई
2013 से 2021 तक 9 साल तक आरसीबी की कमान संभालने वाले दाएं हाथ के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने वीडियो मैसेज शेयर कर रजत पाटीदार को बधाई दी. उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं और टीम के अन्य सदस्य तुम्हारे पीछे खड़े रहेंगे, रजत. जिस तरह से तुम इस फ्रैंचाइज में आगे बढ़े हो और जिस तरह से तुमने प्रदर्शन किया है, तुमने सभी आरसीबी फैंस के दिलों में जगह बना ली है. यह बहुत ही योग्य है'.

बता दें कि, आरसीबी की इस बड़ी घोषणा से पहले ही स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली और रजत पाटीदार दोनों को इस पद का सबसे बड़ा दावेदार माना जा रहा था. कोहली 2008 में आईपीएल के पहले सीजन से ही आरसीबी से जुड़े हुए हैं.

RCB की नई जर्सी और वेबसाइट लॉन्च
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु ने इस कार्यक्रम में आईपीएल 2025 के लिए अपनी नई जर्सी भी लॉन्च की. साथ ही अपने सबसे लॉयल हाई हार्ड फैंस के लिए एक नई वेबसाइट को भी लॉन्च किया. जिसके जरिए फैंस अपनी फेवरेट आरसीबी टीम से जुड़ी हर नए अपडेट सबसे पहले जान पाएंगे.

TAGGED:

RCB CAPTAIN IPL 2025RAJAT PATIDARRAJAT PATIDAR NEW RCB CAPTAINNEW RCB CAPTAIN RAJAT PATIDARRCB NEW CAPTAIN NAME

