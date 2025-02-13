बेंगलुरु : इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के आगामी 2025 संस्करण के शुरू होने से पहले रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) ने अपने नए कप्तान की घोषणा कर दी है. नए कप्तान ने फाफ डु प्लेसिस को रिप्लेस किया है, जिन्होंने 2022 से 2024 तक 3 साल आरसीबी की कमान संभाली थी. 2021 में विराट कोहली के कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद डु प्लेसिस को आरसीबी का कप्तान बनाया गया था.
रजत पाटीदार होंगे आरसीबी के नए कप्तान
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु ने बेंगलुरु में एक खास कार्यक्रम में बड़ा ऐलान करते हुए मीडिल ऑर्डर बल्लेबाज रजत पाटीदार को आरसीबी का नया कप्तान घोषित किया है. वह आईपीएल 2025 में टीम की कमान संभालते हुए नजर आएंगे.
The next captain of RCB is…— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2025
Many greats of the game have carved a rich captaincy heritage for RCB, and it’s now time for this focused, fearless and fierce competitor to lead us to glory! This calmness under pressure and ability to take on challenges, as he’s shown us in the… pic.twitter.com/LCew3V1CNe
आरसीबी ने कार्यक्रम में एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए आरसीबी के नए कप्तान रजत पाटीदार के नाम की घोषणा की. इस वीडियो में अनिल कुंबले, राहुल द्रविड़ से लेकर विराट कोहली तक सभी कप्तानों को दिखाया गया. फिर आखिर में फाफ डु प्लेसिस द्वारा रजत पाटीदार को बैटन सौंपते हुए दर्शाया गया.
विराट कोहली ने वीडियो मैसेज शेयर की दी बधाई
2013 से 2021 तक 9 साल तक आरसीबी की कमान संभालने वाले दाएं हाथ के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने वीडियो मैसेज शेयर कर रजत पाटीदार को बधाई दी. उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं और टीम के अन्य सदस्य तुम्हारे पीछे खड़े रहेंगे, रजत. जिस तरह से तुम इस फ्रैंचाइज में आगे बढ़े हो और जिस तरह से तुमने प्रदर्शन किया है, तुमने सभी आरसीबी फैंस के दिलों में जगह बना ली है. यह बहुत ही योग्य है'.
𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬! 💌— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2025
“Myself and the other team members will be right behind you, Rajat”: Virat Kohli
“The way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed, you’ve made a place in the hearts of all RCB fans. This is very well deserved.”… pic.twitter.com/dgjDLm8ZCN
बता दें कि, आरसीबी की इस बड़ी घोषणा से पहले ही स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली और रजत पाटीदार दोनों को इस पद का सबसे बड़ा दावेदार माना जा रहा था. कोहली 2008 में आईपीएल के पहले सीजन से ही आरसीबी से जुड़े हुए हैं.
RCB की नई जर्सी और वेबसाइट लॉन्च
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु ने इस कार्यक्रम में आईपीएल 2025 के लिए अपनी नई जर्सी भी लॉन्च की. साथ ही अपने सबसे लॉयल हाई हार्ड फैंस के लिए एक नई वेबसाइट को भी लॉन्च किया. जिसके जरिए फैंस अपनी फेवरेट आरसीबी टीम से जुड़ी हर नए अपडेट सबसे पहले जान पाएंगे.
Welcome to your Raj, Ra-pa. 👑— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2025
The baton has been passed, and your name has made it to the history books.
It’s time for a new chapter! Let’s give the best fans in the world what they’ve been waiting for all these years. 🙌 #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBCaptain #Rajat #RajatPatidar… pic.twitter.com/AKwjM9bnsq