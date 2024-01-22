राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में सचिन तेंदुलकर, साइना नेहवाल और मिताली राज समेत पहुंचे ये खिलाड़ी

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

Updated : Jan 22, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

अयोध्या में आज राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह का उद्घाटन होने वाला है. इस कार्यक्रम में भारतीय खिलाड़ी पहुंच रहे हैं. क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर समेत कई बड़े-बड़े क्रिकेटर भी अयोध्या में पहुंच चुके हैं. इसके साथ बैडमिंटन स्टार साइना नेहवाल भी अयोध्या पहुंच चुकी हैं.

नई दिल्ली: आज का दिन हर भारतीय के लिए खास है. आयोध्या में आज राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह हो रहा है. इस समारोह में हिस्सा लेने के लिए देश और दुनिया की कई बड़ी-बड़ी हस्तियां पहुंची हैं. अयोध्या में आज क्रिकेटर्स का भी जमावड़ा लगा है. इसके साथ ही अलग-अलग खेलों से संबधित खिलाड़ी भी वहां पहुंच चुके हैं. रामलला के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के लिए खेल जगत के कई बड़े-बड़े सितारों को आमंत्रण मिला था. अब इस समारोह कौन-कौन से खिलाड़ी पहुंच चुके हैं इस बारे में हम आपको बताने वाले हैं.

राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के लिए क्रिकेट के भगवान और भारत के पूर्व दिग्गज बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर अयोध्या पहुंच चुके हैं.

विराट कोहली भी राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के लिए हैदराबाद से अयोध्या पहुंच चुके हैं.

राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के लिए अयोध्या रविंद्र जडेजा भी पहुंच चुके हैं.

भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कोच और क्रिकेटर अनिल कुंबले भी राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में पहुंच गए हैं.

  • #WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble says, "It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this. It's very historic. Looking forward to seeking blessings from Ram Lalla..." pic.twitter.com/zKodiqk1bG

    — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की पूर्व कप्तान मिताली राज भी पहुंच चुकी हैं.

  • #WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Former cricketer Mithali Raj says, "I feel what one feels when they are at a very religious place...We all wanted this for a very long time and I feel it is a calling to be here on this big occasion. It's a celebration and we are all happy to be… pic.twitter.com/59akVMllBG

    — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

भारतीय बैटमिंटन प्लेयर साइन नेहवाल भी राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में पहुंच चुकी हैं.

  • #WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal says, "I think this is a big day for all of us. I am fortunate to have received the opportunity to be here today. We will have the darshan of Lord Ram here. So, we are waiting for that moment...I can't express my joy in… pic.twitter.com/HObcVGTJ9D

    — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

इन खिलाड़ियों को मिला आमंत्रण

क्रिकेटर - सचिन तेंदुलकर

क्रिकेटर - कपिल देव

क्रिकेटर - सुनील गावस्कर

क्रिकेटर - महेंद्र सिंह धोनी

क्रिकेटर - विराट कोहली

क्रिकेटर - सौरव गांगुली

क्रिकेटर - अनिल कुंबले

क्रिकेटर - वीरेंद्र सहवाग

क्रिकेटर - राहुल द्रविड़

क्रिकेटर - रविंद्र जडेजा

क्रिकेटर - रोहित शर्मा

क्रिकेटर - रविचंद्रन अश्विन

क्रिकेटर - हरभजन सिंह

क्रिकेटर - मिताली राज

शतरंज - विश्वनाथन आनंद

स्प्रिंट क्वीन - पीटी ऊषा

फुटबॉलर - बाईचुंग भूटिया

भारोत्तोलक - कर्णम मल्लेश्वरी

फुटबॉलर - कल्याण चौबे

धाविका - कविता राउत

भाला फेंक - देवेंद्र झझाड़िया

बैडमिंटन - साइना नेहवाल

बैडमिंटन - पीवी सिंधू

बैडमिंटन ट्रेनर - पुलेला गोपीचंद

Last Updated :Jan 22, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

