इमान खलीफ के खिलाफ हमोरी ने उगली आग, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर फिर उठाए जेंडर पर सवाल - Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: हंगरी की मुक्केबाज लुका हामोरी, जो अल्जीरियाई मुक्केबाज इमान खलीफ का सामना करने के लिए तैयार हैं. उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल पर एक आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट शेयर की है. इसके लिए उन्हें आलोचनाओं का सामना करना पड़ा रहा है. पढ़िए पूरी खबर...

पेरिस (फ्रांस): अल्जीरियाई की महिला मुक्केबाज इमान खलीफ को लेकर विवाद फिलहाल थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है, क्योंकि हंगरी की उनकी अगली प्रतिद्वंद्वी लुका हमोरी ने उनकी अगले मुक्केबाजी मैच के बारे में हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करके इस कहानी को और भी रोचक बना दिया है. दरअसल इमान खलीफ के जेंडर को लेकर लोग तरह-तरह की बात कर रहे हैं, लोग उन्हें महिला नहीं बल्कि पुरुष बता रहे हैं.

हंगरी की मुक्केबाज इमान को किया ट्रोल
हंगरी की मुक्केबाज ने एक तस्वीर अपलोड की है, जिसमें एक महिला मुक्केबाज बॉक्सिंग रिंग में एक खतरनाक पुरुष (जो किसी जानवार के सामान लग रहा है) मुक्केबाज से लड़ रही है. साथ ही, कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार हगनेरियन बॉक्सिंग फेडरेशन खलीफ के खिलाफ विरोध करने के विकल्प पर विचार कर रही है.

खलीफ को पिछले साल अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुक्केबाजी संघ की विश्व चैंपियनशिप से अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया गया था, क्योंकि वह एक अन्स्पेसफाइड जेंडर एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट पास करने में विफल रही थीं. वह इटली की एंजेला कैरिनी को 46 सेकंड में हराने के बाद विवाद के केंद्र में आ गई हैं. कई सोशल मीडिया उपयोगकर्ताओं ने अल्जीरियाई मुक्केबाज पर हमला करने के लिए हंगरी की मुक्केबाज की आलोचना की है.

हालांकि अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक समिति (आईओसी) की ओर से जारी आधिकारिक विज्ञप्ति में स्पष्ट किया गया है कि टोक्यो में लागू नियमों के आधार पर उन्हें ओलंपिक में भाग लेने की अनुमति है. आईओसी ने एक बयान में कहा, 'ये दोनों एथलीट आईबीए (अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुक्केबाजी संघ) के अचानक और मनमाने फैसले का शिकार हुए. हालांकि, पात्रता के नियम 2021 में टोक्यो खेलों के नियमों पर आधारित थे और प्रतियोगिता के दौरान इन्हें बदला नहीं जा सकता'.

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने हंगरी के मुक्केबाज की पोस्ट पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए इसे अनावश्यक बताया और मामला एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में आ गया है.

