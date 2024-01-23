नोवाक जोकोविच ने किया कमाल, फ्रिट्ज को हराकर 11वीं बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में

मेलबर्न : अमेरिका के टेलर फ्रिट्ज के शुरुआती आक्रमण को झेलने के बाद नोवाक जोकोविच की अमेरिकी विरोधियों के खिलाफ अजेय स्लैम स्ट्रीक दोहरे अंक में पहुंच गई है और वह अपने 11वें ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच गए हैं.
Through to an 11th #AusOpen Semi-Final. We'll let you run the numbers, but the 10x champion's strike rate from here is pretty good!@djokernole proves too strong for a gallant Taylor Fritz 7-6(3) 4-6 6-2 6-3@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/Abr5xArz0p— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2024
10 बार के चैंपियन ने 12वीं वरीयता प्राप्त अमेरिकी पर तीन घंटे और 45 मिनट में 7-6(7-3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 से जीत दर्ज की, जिसने फ्रिट्ज़ को पहली बार बड़े सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने से वंचित कर दिया.
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन वेबसाइट के अनुसार, यह टूर स्तर पर अमेरिकी दावेदार के खिलाफ उनकी लगातार 32वीं जीत है और विंबलडन 2016 में सैम क्वेरी से उनकी हार के बाद किसी बड़े मुकाबले में उनकी लगातार 10वीं जीत है.
Novak Djokovic. AO semifinalist for the 11th time 💫@DjokerNole • #AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/OOc4FCQ3CM— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2024
जोकोविच ने 5-6 पर दो सेट प्वाइंट बचाने के बाद शुरुआती सेट जीता, लेकिन वह रॉड लेवर एरेना में अपने पहले 15 ब्रेक प्वाइंट से चूक गए और वास्तविक परेशानी में दिखे जब उनके प्रतिद्वंद्वी ने शुरुआती ब्रेक के बाद दूसरा सेट छीन लिया.
लेकिन यह ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में नोवाक जोकोविच हैं. 10 बार के मेलबर्न चैंपियन ने सेट तीन में अपने दो ब्रेक मौके का फायदा उठाया और बेहद मनोरंजक मुकाबले पर तुरंत नियंत्रण हासिल कर लिया. फ्रिट्ज़ ने अंत तक संघर्ष किया, लेकिन जोकोविच की दूसरी सर्विस उन्हें हराने के लिए पर्याप्त साबित हुई.
Best of the best in Melbourne 💙@DjokerNole 🤝 @MonicaSeles10s pic.twitter.com/xFYq9i8Sbu— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2024
अपने 11वें ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन सेमीफाइनल में, जोकोविच दो दिन की छुट्टी के बाद शुक्रवार के मुकाबले के लिए जानिक सिनर या आंद्रेई रुब्लेव का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.