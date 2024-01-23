नोवाक जोकोविच ने किया कमाल, फ्रिट्ज को हराकर 11वीं बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में

By IANS

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Updated : Jan 23, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Novak Djokovic

वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 खिलाड़ी सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच ने अमेरिका के स्टार खिलाड़ी टेलर फ्रिट्ज को कड़े मुकाबले में हराकर 11वीं बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई.

मेलबर्न : अमेरिका के टेलर फ्रिट्ज के शुरुआती आक्रमण को झेलने के बाद नोवाक जोकोविच की अमेरिकी विरोधियों के खिलाफ अजेय स्लैम स्ट्रीक दोहरे अंक में पहुंच गई है और वह अपने 11वें ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच गए हैं.

10 बार के चैंपियन ने 12वीं वरीयता प्राप्त अमेरिकी पर तीन घंटे और 45 मिनट में 7-6(7-3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 से जीत दर्ज की, जिसने फ्रिट्ज़ को पहली बार बड़े सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने से वंचित कर दिया.

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन वेबसाइट के अनुसार, यह टूर स्तर पर अमेरिकी दावेदार के खिलाफ उनकी लगातार 32वीं जीत है और विंबलडन 2016 में सैम क्वेरी से उनकी हार के बाद किसी बड़े मुकाबले में उनकी लगातार 10वीं जीत है.

जोकोविच ने 5-6 पर दो सेट प्वाइंट बचाने के बाद शुरुआती सेट जीता, लेकिन वह रॉड लेवर एरेना में अपने पहले 15 ब्रेक प्वाइंट से चूक गए और वास्तविक परेशानी में दिखे जब उनके प्रतिद्वंद्वी ने शुरुआती ब्रेक के बाद दूसरा सेट छीन लिया.

Novak Djokovic
नोवाक जोकोविच

लेकिन यह ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में नोवाक जोकोविच हैं. 10 बार के मेलबर्न चैंपियन ने सेट तीन में अपने दो ब्रेक मौके का फायदा उठाया और बेहद मनोरंजक मुकाबले पर तुरंत नियंत्रण हासिल कर लिया. फ्रिट्ज़ ने अंत तक संघर्ष किया, लेकिन जोकोविच की दूसरी सर्विस उन्हें हराने के लिए पर्याप्त साबित हुई.

अपने 11वें ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन सेमीफाइनल में, जोकोविच दो दिन की छुट्टी के बाद शुक्रवार के मुकाबले के लिए जानिक सिनर या आंद्रेई रुब्लेव का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.

Last Updated :Jan 23, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Novak Djokovicनोवाक जोकोविचtaylor fritzटेलर फ्रिट्जaustralian open 2024

