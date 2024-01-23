इस सीजन भी नॉर्थैम्पटनशायर की तरफ से काउंटी क्रिकेट खेलेंगे करुण नायर



By IANS

Jan 23, 2024

karun nair

टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे दाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज करुण नायर पिछले सीजन की तरह इस सीजन में भी नॉर्थैम्पटनशायर की तरफ से काउंटी क्रिकेट खेलते हुए नजर आएंगे.

नई दिल्ली : भारतीय बल्लेबाज करूण नायर अप्रैल और मई महीने में नॉर्थैंप्टनशायर की तरफ से काउंटी क्रिकेट खेलेंगे. काउंटी प्रबंधन ने सूचना दी है कि वह पहले सात काउंटी चैपिंयनशिप (प्रथम श्रेणी) मैचों के लिए उपलब्ध रहेंगे.

इससे पहले पिछले सीजन भी नायर ने नॉर्थैंप्टनशायर के लिए अंतिम तीन मैच खेले थे. हालांकि वह अपनी टीम को डिवीजन 2 में जाने से बचा नहीं पाए थे. व्यक्तिगत रूप से यह सीजन उनके लिए खासा सफल रहा था और उन्होंने तीन पारियों में 78, 150 और 21 का स्कोर किया था.

  • Back for more. 💪

    We're delighted to confirm Karun Nair will return to Northamptonshire for the start of our 2024 @CountyChamp campaign. 🏵️

    "I was really happy with my form last season and hopefully I can get going right away and put big runs on the board."

    Read more 👉… pic.twitter.com/Au7SuKhVKY

    — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

नॉर्थैंप्टनशायर के कोच जॉन सैडलर ने क्लब की तरफ से जारी एक प्रेस रिलीज़ में कहा, '2024 के लिए हमारी नजर नायर पर थी और वह हमारा 'मुख्य लक्ष्य' थे. उन्होंने ना सिर्फ हमारे लिए रन बनाए बल्कि रनों के लिए उनकी भूख, उनका धैर्य और टेंपरामेंट अद्वितीय था. हम खुश हैं कि वह इस सीजन फिर से हमारे साथ होंगे और मैं निश्चित हूं कि वह हमारे लिए फिर से बहुमूल्य साबित होंगे'.

इससे पहले नायर की सीजन की शुरुआती उपलब्धता संदिग्ध थी क्योंकि वह आईपीएल का भी हिस्सा हो सकते थे. हालांकि उन्हें दिसंबर में हुई आईपीएल नीलामी में किसी भी टीम ने नहीं खरीदा और वह अब पूरी तरह से काउंटी सीजन का हिस्सा बन सकते हैं. पिछले आईपीएल सीजन में नायर लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स का हिस्सा थे, हालांकि तब भी उन्हें इंजरी रिप्लेसमेंट के तौर पर टीम में लाया गया था.

  • “Our aim is to win games and get promoted and I’m excited to get stuck in with the bat and help the team secure victories.”

    Karun Nair is locked in for the start of 2024. 👊 pic.twitter.com/hvpBXY55xY

    — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

नायर ने कहा, 'मैं नॉर्थैप्टनशायर की तरफ से फिर से काउंटी क्रिकेट खेलने को लेकर उत्साहित हूं. हमारा लक्ष्य अधिक से अधिक मैच जीतना और टीम को फिर से डिवीजन 1 में पहुंचाना है. मुझमें विश्वास दिखाने के लिए मैं कोच और कप्तान का धन्यवाद करता हूं. मैं पिछले सीजन की अपनी फॉर्म से बहुत खुश था और उम्मीद है कि इस साल भी उस फॉर्म को बरकरार रखूंगा'.

32 वर्षीय नायर ने भारत के लिए 6 टेस्ट और 2 वनडे खेले हैं. 2016 में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ हुई टेस्ट सीरीज के दौरान उन्होंने चेन्नई टेस्ट में नाबाद 303 रनों की पारी खेली थी और वीरेंद्र सहवाग के बाद तिहरा शतक लगाने वाले सिर्फ दूसरे बल्लेबाज बने थे.

सीजन के दूसरे हिस्से में भारतीय बल्लेबाज पृथ्वी शॉ, नायर की जगह लेंगे. शॉ ने भी पिछले साल नॉर्थैंप्टनशायर के लिए लिस्ट-ए मैच खेले थे. शॉ आईपीएल 2024 में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स का हिस्सा हैं और वह आईपीएल में भाग लेने के बाद जून में ही इंग्लैंड पहुंच पाएंगे.

