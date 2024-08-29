ICC चैयरमैन बनने के बाद जय शाह ने कोहली, रोहित, गंभीर को दिया धन्यवाद - Jay Shah Thanks On Congratulation

नई दिल्ली : भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के सचिव जय शाह हाल ही में आईसीसी के नए चेयरमैन चुने गए. उनके चैयरमैन बनने के बाद देश दुनिया के तमाम क्रिकेटर्स ने उनको बधाई दी है. अब जय शाह ने विराट कोहली, रोहित और गौतम गंभीर जैसे दिग्गजों को उनकी शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद दिया.
मंगलवार को जय शाह को निर्विरोध आईसीसी का नया चेयरमैन चुना गया. जय शाह अब 1 दिसंबर से आईसीसी चेयरमैन की भूमिका संभालेंगे. शाह 35 साल की उम्र में आईसीसी के सबसे युवा प्रमुख बनने वाले हैं. शाह तीन साल तक इस पद पर रहेंगे और उनके पास अगले तीन साल तक इस पद पर बने रहने का विकल्प होगा.
जय शाह ने विराट कोहली को धन्यवाद देते हुए लिखा कि, विराट कोहली आपकी शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद. हम क्रिकेट को अद्वितीय ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए मिलकर काम करेंगे, ताकि यह उत्कृष्टता का वैश्विक प्रतीक बना रहे.
Thank you, @imVkohli for your kind wishes.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
We will work collaboratively towards taking cricket to unparalleled heights, ensuring it remains a global beacon of excellence. https://t.co/If1qC7Ssvm
इसके अलावा रोहित शर्मा को धन्यवाद देते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, धन्यवाद रोहित शर्मा, मैदान पर और मैदान के बाहर आपका नेतृत्व क्रिकेटरों की अगली पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करने में सहायक रहा है. हम क्रिकेट को दुनिया भर में और भी बड़ी ताकत बनाने का प्रयास करेंगे, खेल और इसके मूल्यों को आगे बढ़ाते रहेंगे.
Thank you, @ImRo45! Your leadership on and off the field has been instrumental in inspiring the next generation of cricketers. We will strive to make cricket an even greater force worldwide, continuing to elevate the game and its values https://t.co/eJgsTjq68B— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
जय शाह ने गौतम गंभीर को धन्यवाद देते हुए लिखा, गौतम गंभीर आपकी शुभकामनाओं और मेरे नेतृत्व में विश्वास के लिए बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद. आप जैसे क्रिकेट के दिग्गजों के समर्थन से हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि यह खेल आगे बढ़ता रहे और दुनिया भर में लाखों लोगों को प्रेरित करता रहे.
Many thanks, @GautamGambhir, for your kind wishes and belief in my leadership. Together, with the support of cricketing minds like yours, we will ensure that the sport continues to grow and inspire millions around the world. https://t.co/lOmPthb2kY— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
सचिन तेंदुलकर के लिए उन्होंने लिखा, आपके दयालु शब्दों और प्रोत्साहन के लिए आपका बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद. अपने पूर्ववर्तियों के पदचिन्हों पर चलना सम्मान की बात है. मैं उसी उत्साह और समर्पण के साथ इस यात्रा की प्रतीक्षा कर रहा हूँ जिसने हम सभी को प्रेरित किया है.
Thank you so much, @sachin_rt, for your kind words and encouragement. It's an honour to follow in the footsteps of my predecessors. I look forward to this journey with the same enthusiasm and dedication that has driven us all. https://t.co/JEmnXiYVOF— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
इसके अलावा जय शाह ने तमाम दिग्गजों का शुक्रिया अदा किया है.
वह आईसीसी प्रमुख के पद के लिए नामित एकमात्र उम्मीदवार थे और अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट गवर्निंग काउंसिल के शीर्ष पद को संभालने वाले केवल पांचवें भारतीय बन जाएंगे.
Thank you, @hardikpandya7! Your support and belief in the vision are truly appreciated. I’m excited to bring the same passion and dedication to the ICC, aiming to elevate the game and create new milestones. https://t.co/v7Ie2tGx2T— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024
Thank you, @RaviShastriOfc! Your support means a lot. I'm committed to building on the strong foundation at ICC and working tirelessly to unlock cricket's full potential worldwide. Together, we'll take cricket to new heights. https://t.co/tptI8421UA— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024