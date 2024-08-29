ETV Bharat / sports

ICC चैयरमैन बनने के बाद जय शाह ने कोहली, रोहित, गंभीर को दिया धन्यवाद - Jay Shah Thanks On Congratulation

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 29, 2024, 8:26 PM IST

Jay Shah Thanks On Congratulation : अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट काउंसिल का चैयरमैन चुने जाने पर बीसीसीआई सचिव जय शाह को भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स समेत तमाम दिग्गजों ने जमकर मुबारकबाद दी है. अब जय शाह ने सभी को धन्यवाद दिया है. पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

जय शाह हार्दिक पांड्या और रोहित शर्मा के साथ (ANI PHOTO)

नई दिल्ली : भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के सचिव जय शाह हाल ही में आईसीसी के नए चेयरमैन चुने गए. उनके चैयरमैन बनने के बाद देश दुनिया के तमाम क्रिकेटर्स ने उनको बधाई दी है. अब जय शाह ने विराट कोहली, रोहित और गौतम गंभीर जैसे दिग्गजों को उनकी शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद दिया.

मंगलवार को जय शाह को निर्विरोध आईसीसी का नया चेयरमैन चुना गया. जय शाह अब 1 दिसंबर से आईसीसी चेयरमैन की भूमिका संभालेंगे. शाह 35 साल की उम्र में आईसीसी के सबसे युवा प्रमुख बनने वाले हैं. शाह तीन साल तक इस पद पर रहेंगे और उनके पास अगले तीन साल तक इस पद पर बने रहने का विकल्प होगा.

जय शाह ने विराट कोहली को धन्यवाद देते हुए लिखा कि, विराट कोहली आपकी शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद. हम क्रिकेट को अद्वितीय ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए मिलकर काम करेंगे, ताकि यह उत्कृष्टता का वैश्विक प्रतीक बना रहे.

इसके अलावा रोहित शर्मा को धन्यवाद देते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, धन्यवाद रोहित शर्मा, मैदान पर और मैदान के बाहर आपका नेतृत्व क्रिकेटरों की अगली पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करने में सहायक रहा है. हम क्रिकेट को दुनिया भर में और भी बड़ी ताकत बनाने का प्रयास करेंगे, खेल और इसके मूल्यों को आगे बढ़ाते रहेंगे.

जय शाह ने गौतम गंभीर को धन्यवाद देते हुए लिखा, गौतम गंभीर आपकी शुभकामनाओं और मेरे नेतृत्व में विश्वास के लिए बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद. आप जैसे क्रिकेट के दिग्गजों के समर्थन से हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि यह खेल आगे बढ़ता रहे और दुनिया भर में लाखों लोगों को प्रेरित करता रहे.

सचिन तेंदुलकर के लिए उन्होंने लिखा, आपके दयालु शब्दों और प्रोत्साहन के लिए आपका बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद. अपने पूर्ववर्तियों के पदचिन्हों पर चलना सम्मान की बात है. मैं उसी उत्साह और समर्पण के साथ इस यात्रा की प्रतीक्षा कर रहा हूँ जिसने हम सभी को प्रेरित किया है.

इसके अलावा जय शाह ने तमाम दिग्गजों का शुक्रिया अदा किया है.

वह आईसीसी प्रमुख के पद के लिए नामित एकमात्र उम्मीदवार थे और अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट गवर्निंग काउंसिल के शीर्ष पद को संभालने वाले केवल पांचवें भारतीय बन जाएंगे.

