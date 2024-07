जानिए जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ कैसी होगी भारत की प्लेइंग-11, इस विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज का होगा डेब्यू ? - IND vs ZIM

Where were they? 🤔



What were they doing❓



How much #TeamIndia's #T20WorldCup 2024 triumph 🏆 means to them?



Indian Cricket Team in Zimbabwe is like the All Of Us! 😊 #Champions



WATCH 🎥🔽 - By @ameyatilak pic.twitter.com/J2VDtNwSPk

— BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2024