विराट कोहली की मां को लेकर फैलाई गईं झूठी अफवाहें, पारिवार ने किया खुलासा

नई दिल्ली: भारत के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ खेली जा रही 5 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले 2 मैचों से निजी कारणों के चलते आराम लिया है. सोशल मीडिया पर उनके दो मैचों से बाहर रहने के अगल-अगल कारण बताए जा रहे हैं. एक ओर कुछ फैंस उनके बाहर होने के कारण उनकी पत्नी और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा की प्रेगनेंसी को बता रहे हैं तो वहीं, दूसरी ओर कुछ यूजर्स विराट की मां की तबीयत खराब होने को उनके दो मैचों से बाहर होने का कारण बता रहे हैं.
Vikas Kohli, brother of Virat Kohli, denies social media rumors regarding their mother's health.#ViratKohli | #VikasKohli | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bbp1Ub2nr4— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) January 31, 2024
Vikas Kohli, brother of Virat Kohli, denies social media rumors regarding their mother's health.#ViratKohli | #VikasKohli | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bbp1Ub2nr4— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) January 31, 2024
अब विराट कोहली के परिवार ने इन सभी अटकलों को सिरे से खारिज कर दिया है. दरअसल विराट के भाई विकास कोहली ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर पोस्ट कर जानकारी दी है कि उनकी मां पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने फैंस से रिक्वेस्ट भी की है कि वो इस तरह की बातों को ना फैलाएं. विकास कोहली ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट कर लिखा, 'हमारी मां के स्वास्थ्य के बारे में कुछ ख़बरें सामने आ रही हैं. जो सिर्फ झूठी अफवाह हैं. हमारी मां पूरी तरह से ठीक और स्वस्थ हैं. मैं आप सभी से आग्रह कि इस प्रकार की अफवाहों को ना फैलाएं. जब तक आपके पास कोई ठोस सबूत ना हो'.
Thanks to Vikas Kohli 🙏🏼— रोहित जुगलान Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) January 31, 2024
Much needed clarity 🇮🇳#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/KFQ6YB4oAP
मीडिया में आ रहीं खबरों की मानें तो विराट कोहली की मां सरोज कोहली के लीवर में दिक्कत थी और इसके चलते वो साल 2023 में कुछ समय के लिए अस्पताल में भी भर्ती रह चुकीं हैं. अब सोशल मीडिया पर इसी को लेकर अफवाहें उड़ाई जा रहीं थी.
Virat Kohli won't miss even a single Test without any serious reason and I read about the health condition of his mother— Kevin (@imkevin149) January 25, 2024
hopefully everything is fine and he returns soon to play the format he loves the most. pic.twitter.com/Jsx5tD4pyg
इसके साथ ही विराट के भाई ने सभी अटकलों पर विराम लगा दिया है. कोहली इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ राजकोट में होने वाले तीसरे टेस्ट मैच से टीम इंडिया में वापसी कर सकते हैं. भरतायी टीम को पहले टेस्ट मैच में हैदराबाद में इंग्लैंड के हाथों 28 रनों से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था. अब टीम इंडिया 2 फरवरी से विशाखापट्टनम में दूसरा टेस्ट मैच खेलने वाली है.