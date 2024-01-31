विराट कोहली की मां को लेकर फैलाई गईं झूठी अफवाहें, पारिवार ने किया खुलासा

विराट कोहली की मां के स्वस्थ को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर झूठीं खबरें फैलाई जा रहीं थीं. अब परिवार की ओर से इन खबरों का खंडन कर दिया है. विराट की मां सरोज कोहली पूरी तरह ठीक हैं.

नई दिल्ली: भारत के स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ खेली जा रही 5 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले 2 मैचों से निजी कारणों के चलते आराम लिया है. सोशल मीडिया पर उनके दो मैचों से बाहर रहने के अगल-अगल कारण बताए जा रहे हैं. एक ओर कुछ फैंस उनके बाहर होने के कारण उनकी पत्नी और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा की प्रेगनेंसी को बता रहे हैं तो वहीं, दूसरी ओर कुछ यूजर्स विराट की मां की तबीयत खराब होने को उनके दो मैचों से बाहर होने का कारण बता रहे हैं.

अब विराट कोहली के परिवार ने इन सभी अटकलों को सिरे से खारिज कर दिया है. दरअसल विराट के भाई विकास कोहली ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर पोस्ट कर जानकारी दी है कि उनकी मां पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने फैंस से रिक्वेस्ट भी की है कि वो इस तरह की बातों को ना फैलाएं. विकास कोहली ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट कर लिखा, 'हमारी मां के स्वास्थ्य के बारे में कुछ ख़बरें सामने आ रही हैं. जो सिर्फ झूठी अफवाह हैं. हमारी मां पूरी तरह से ठीक और स्वस्थ हैं. मैं आप सभी से आग्रह कि इस प्रकार की अफवाहों को ना फैलाएं. जब तक आपके पास कोई ठोस सबूत ना हो'.

मीडिया में आ रहीं खबरों की मानें तो विराट कोहली की मां सरोज कोहली के लीवर में दिक्कत थी और इसके चलते वो साल 2023 में कुछ समय के लिए अस्पताल में भी भर्ती रह चुकीं हैं. अब सोशल मीडिया पर इसी को लेकर अफवाहें उड़ाई जा रहीं थी.

इसके साथ ही विराट के भाई ने सभी अटकलों पर विराम लगा दिया है. कोहली इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ राजकोट में होने वाले तीसरे टेस्ट मैच से टीम इंडिया में वापसी कर सकते हैं. भरतायी टीम को पहले टेस्ट मैच में हैदराबाद में इंग्लैंड के हाथों 28 रनों से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था. अब टीम इंडिया 2 फरवरी से विशाखापट्टनम में दूसरा टेस्ट मैच खेलने वाली है.

