दोहरे शतक से चूके ओली पोप, इंग्लैंड को दिलाई 230 रन की लीड

author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

ओली पोप

Ind vs Eng के बीच खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्ट मैच को चौथे दिन इंग्लैंड की पारी 420 रन पर सिमट गई. इस पारी में इंग्लैंड के दाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज Ollie Pop अपने दोहरे शतक से चूक गए. पोप ने 196 रन की पारी खेलकर इंग्लैंड की टेस्ट मुकाबले में वापसी कराई. पढ़ें पूरी खबर.....

हैदराबाद : भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड के बीच पांच टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मैच हैदराबाद में खेला जा रहा है. मैच के चौथे दिन अपने 148 रन से आगे बल्लेबाजी करने आए ओली पोप 196 रन के स्कोर पर शतक से चूक गए. इंग्लैंड की 9 विकेट गिरने के बाद ओली पोप अगले ही ओवर में जसप्रीत बुमराह की गेंद पर बोल्ड हो गए. पोप ने 196 रन की पारी में 278 गेंदें खेली जिसमें 21 चौके शामिल थे.

ओली पोप अगर यह दोहरा शतक पूरा करते तो उनके करियार का यह दूसरा दोहरा शतक होता. इससे पहले उन्होंने जून 2023 में आयरलैंड के खिलाफ 205 रन की पारी खेली थी. उस मैच में पोप को प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच भी चुना गया था. भारत के खिलाफ भी शतक से चूकते हुए पोप ने कईं महत्वपूर्ण साझेदारियां बनाई. दूसरे विकेट के लिए पोप ओर डकेट के बीच 57 गेंदों में 68 रन की पार्टनरशिप हुई.

उसके बाद तीसरे विकेट के लिए बड़ी पार्टनरशिप विकेटकीपर फोक्स और पोप के बीच 183 गेंदों में 112 रन की हुई. रेहान अहमद ने भी पोप का अच्छा साथ दिया दोनों के बीच 95 गेंदों में 64 रन की पार्टनरशिप हुई. पोप और हार्टले के बीच आखिरी बड़ी पार्टनरशिप आठवें विकेट के लिए 106 गेंदों में 80 रन की हुई.

  • OLLIE POPE DISMISSED FOR 196.

    One of the greatest knock in Test cricket history, trailing by 190 runs - he has smashed 196 runs under lots of pressure in 2nd innings - the Vice Captain lead the charge for England. pic.twitter.com/QeFa6r7c8Y

    — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

बता दें कि ओली पोप की 196 रन की पारी किसी विदेशी बल्लेबाज द्वारा दूसरी बार बल्लेबाजी करते हुए भारत में तीसरी चौथी बड़ी पारी है. इससे पहले जिंबाब्वे के बल्लेबाज एंडी फ्लोवर ने वर्ष 2000 में भारत के खिलाफ नाबाद 232 रन की पारी खेली थी. उसके बाद 2010 में न्यूजीलैंड के खतरनाक बल्लेबाज ब्रेंडन मैकुलम ने 2010 में भारत के खिलाफ दूसरी पारी में नाबाद 232 रन की पारी खेली थी. तीसरी सबसे पड़ी पारी गैरफील्ड सोबर्स ने कानपुर में सन 1958 में 198 रन की पारी खेली थी.

चौथी पारी आज की ओली पोप की है जिन्होंने न सिर्फ इंग्लैंड की दूसरी पारी में 196 रन की पारी खेली बल्कि इंग्लैंड को टेस्ट में वापसी भी कराई. उन्होंने तीसरे दिन और चौथे दिन के पहले सेशन में इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाजों को खूब छकाया. पोप ने स्पिन गेंदबाजों के खिलाफ आसानी से रन बटोरते हुए टीम के स्कोर को 420 तक पहुंचाया. भारत को जीत के लिए अब 231 रन की दरकार है.

यह भी पढ़ें : रोहित शर्मा ने बांधे 'किंग कोहली' के तारीफों के पुल, बोले- 'मैं भाग्यशाली हूं की मैंने विराट..

TAGGED:

ind vs engollie popollie pop inningभारत बनाम इंग्लैंडओली पोप

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

ट्रेकिंग के लिए गए युवक-युवती की मौत, पालतू डॉगी की मदद से मिली लाशें, दो दिन तक साथ ही रहा

UCC धार्मिक कुरीतियां खत्म करेगा, लिव इन रिलेशन के बहाने अनैतिक कार्य स्वीकार नहीं- रेखा आर्य

अंतरंग इमेज पर नियंत्रण व सेक्सटॉर्शन से लड़ने के लिए मेटा ने किया ये काम

DU के आईपी महिला कॉलेज के 100 साल पूरे, परवेज मुशर्रफ की मां सहित कई नामी हस्तियों ने की हैं यहां पढ़ाई

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.