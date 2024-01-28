दोहरे शतक से चूके ओली पोप, इंग्लैंड को दिलाई 230 रन की लीड

हैदराबाद : भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड के बीच पांच टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मैच हैदराबाद में खेला जा रहा है. मैच के चौथे दिन अपने 148 रन से आगे बल्लेबाजी करने आए ओली पोप 196 रन के स्कोर पर शतक से चूक गए. इंग्लैंड की 9 विकेट गिरने के बाद ओली पोप अगले ही ओवर में जसप्रीत बुमराह की गेंद पर बोल्ड हो गए. पोप ने 196 रन की पारी में 278 गेंदें खेली जिसमें 21 चौके शामिल थे.
A special reception for a very special innings 👏 ❤️— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
ओली पोप अगर यह दोहरा शतक पूरा करते तो उनके करियार का यह दूसरा दोहरा शतक होता. इससे पहले उन्होंने जून 2023 में आयरलैंड के खिलाफ 205 रन की पारी खेली थी. उस मैच में पोप को प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच भी चुना गया था. भारत के खिलाफ भी शतक से चूकते हुए पोप ने कईं महत्वपूर्ण साझेदारियां बनाई. दूसरे विकेट के लिए पोप ओर डकेट के बीच 57 गेंदों में 68 रन की पार्टनरशिप हुई.
His first competitive match for 7 months following injury 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
उसके बाद तीसरे विकेट के लिए बड़ी पार्टनरशिप विकेटकीपर फोक्स और पोप के बीच 183 गेंदों में 112 रन की हुई. रेहान अहमद ने भी पोप का अच्छा साथ दिया दोनों के बीच 95 गेंदों में 64 रन की पार्टनरशिप हुई. पोप और हार्टले के बीच आखिरी बड़ी पार्टनरशिप आठवें विकेट के लिए 106 गेंदों में 80 रन की हुई.
OLLIE POPE DISMISSED FOR 196.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
बता दें कि ओली पोप की 196 रन की पारी किसी विदेशी बल्लेबाज द्वारा दूसरी बार बल्लेबाजी करते हुए भारत में तीसरी चौथी बड़ी पारी है. इससे पहले जिंबाब्वे के बल्लेबाज एंडी फ्लोवर ने वर्ष 2000 में भारत के खिलाफ नाबाद 232 रन की पारी खेली थी. उसके बाद 2010 में न्यूजीलैंड के खतरनाक बल्लेबाज ब्रेंडन मैकुलम ने 2010 में भारत के खिलाफ दूसरी पारी में नाबाद 232 रन की पारी खेली थी. तीसरी सबसे पड़ी पारी गैरफील्ड सोबर्स ने कानपुर में सन 1958 में 198 रन की पारी खेली थी.
चौथी पारी आज की ओली पोप की है जिन्होंने न सिर्फ इंग्लैंड की दूसरी पारी में 196 रन की पारी खेली बल्कि इंग्लैंड को टेस्ट में वापसी भी कराई. उन्होंने तीसरे दिन और चौथे दिन के पहले सेशन में इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाजों को खूब छकाया. पोप ने स्पिन गेंदबाजों के खिलाफ आसानी से रन बटोरते हुए टीम के स्कोर को 420 तक पहुंचाया. भारत को जीत के लिए अब 231 रन की दरकार है.