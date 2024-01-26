दुनिया के नंबर 1 टेनिस प्लेयर रोहन बोपन्ना को भारत सरकार ने दिया बड़ा सम्मान

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

रोहन बोपन्ना को भारतीय सरकार ने एक बड़ा तोहफा दिया है. उनके शानदार खेल के बाद उनको बड़ा ईनाम मिलने वाला है. वो इस समय ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन मेंस डबल्स के फाइनल में पहुंच गए हैं.

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय टेनिस स्टार प्लेयर रोहन बोपन्ना इन दिनों ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन में धमाल मचा रहे हैं. अब उनके फैंस के लिए एक बड़ी खबर समाने आ रही है. दरअसल भारत सरकार ने उनको एक बड़ा सम्मान देने का ऐलान कर दिया है. रोहन बोपन्ना के बेहतरीन खेलत को देखते हुए उन्हें पद्मश्री पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया जाएगा. बता दे कि गुरुवार को गृह मंत्रालय की और से एक सूची जारी की गई है जिसमें 7 खिलाड़ियों के नाम शामिल है. इस सूची में कुछ कोच भी शामिल हैं जिन्हें उनके योगदान के लिए पद्म श्री से नवाजा जाएगा.

  • Rohan Bopanna, the Karnataka tennis legend, has been conferred with the Padma Shri for his splendid achievements in the sport. He is also in the final of the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles with Ebden. Let’s cheer for him and wish him the best!#RohanBopanna #PadmaShri #KSLTA pic.twitter.com/6Q6ieT8Q5F

रोहन बोपन्ना ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मैथ्यू एब्डेन के साथ मिलकर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन मेंस डबल्स के फाइनल में जगह बना ली है. उन्होंने सेमीफाइनलस में रॉड लेवर एरेना में झैंग झीझेन और थॉमस मैचेक को हराया था. अब फाइनल में उनसे सभी भारतीय फैंस को जीत की उम्मीद हैं.

बोपन्ना ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता लिएंडर पेस, महेश भूपति और सानिया मिर्ज़ा के बाद डबल्स में विश्व नंबर 1 के स्थान पर पहुंचने वाले चौथे भारतीय टेनिस खिलाड़ी बने हैं. बोपन्ना ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचकर 43 साल की उम्र में अपने करियर की बेहतरीन विश्व नंबर 1 रैंकिंग प्रात की है.

रोहन बोपन्ना के अलावा तमिलनाडु की पेशेवर स्क्वैश खिलाड़ी जोशना चिनप्पा को भी पद्मश्री पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया जाएगा. 37 वर्षीय स्क्वैश खिलाड़ी को पेशेवर स्क्वैश सर्किट में विश्व में 10वां स्थान प्राप्त हैं. बता दें कि 2014 राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में, उन्होंने स्क्वैश युगल में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था.

