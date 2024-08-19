'रोहित सब कुछ भूल सकते हैं लेकिन गेम प्लान नहीं', टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बल्लेबाजी कोच विक्रम राठौर - Vikram Rathore on Rohit Sharma

नई दिल्ली : टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बल्लेबाजी कोच विक्रम राठौर ने कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की नेतृत्व क्षमता की सराहना करते हुए कहा है कि रोहित शर्मा सब कुछ भूल सकते हैं, लेकिन गेम प्लान कभी नहीं.
Vikram Rathore said " rohit sharma spends a lot of time on the team's strategy - he is part of the bowlers & batters meeting - he wants to sit with the bowlers & batters to try & understand what they are thinking". [find a way with taruwar kohli yt] pic.twitter.com/Ev0T4n4aeV— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 19, 2024
विराट कोहली के कार्यकाल के समाप्त होने के बाद पूर्णकालिक भारतीय कप्तान बनने के बाद से रोहित ने टीम की कमान संभाली. उनके नेतृत्व में टीम इंडिया ने एशिया कप 2023 और टी20 विश्व कप 2024 पर कब्जा जमाया, जबकि वनडे विश्व कप और विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 में उपविजेता रही.
राठौर ने पॉडकास्ट 'फाइंड अ वे विद तरुवर कोहली' पर कहा कि रोहित ने खिलाड़ियों के कप्तान के रूप में अपनी प्रतिष्ठा बनाई है. टीम में खुलेपन का माहौल दिया. राठौर ने आगे कहा कि हर युवा खिलाड़ी, जो भी टीम में शामिल हुए, सभी ने रोहित की तारीफ की है. उन्होंने रोहित की सहानुभूति दिखाने की क्षमता पर भी जोर दिया.
Vikram Rathore said - " rohit sharma always leads from the front as a leader. since he has become the captain, he has always led by example. and he is a phenomenal batsman. he understands his game really well. he always has a clear game plan". (taruwar kohli podcast). pic.twitter.com/w06uIy4zNH— Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) August 19, 2024
राठौर ने आगे कहा, 'टॉस के बाद बैटिंग करनी है या फिल्डिंग, रोहित यह फैसला भूल सकते हैं. वह टॉस के दौरान खिलाड़ियों के नाम तक भूल जाते हैं. कई बार तो बस में अपने फोन और आईपैड तक भूल चुके हैं, लेकिन वह अपना गेम प्लान कभी नहीं भूलते. रोहित इसमें बहुत अच्छे हैं और अच्छे रणनीतिकार हैं'.
Vikram Rathore said - " rohit sharma is a player's captain. he is invested with players heavily. he spends a lot of time on the team's strategy. he is a part of the bowlers' meeting, batters' meeting. he wants to sit with bowlers & batters to try & understands what they thinking". pic.twitter.com/XtczZlwFsg— Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) August 19, 2024
उन्होंने कहा, 'वह टीम की रणनीति पर बहुत समय बिताते हैं. रोहित गेंदबाजों और बल्लेबाजों की बैठक का हिस्सा होते हैं. वह गेंदबाजों और बल्लेबाजों के साथ बैठकर यह समझने की कोशिश करते हैं कि वे क्या सोच रहे हैं. वह खिलाड़ियों के साथ बहुत समय बिताते हैं'.