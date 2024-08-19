ETV Bharat / sports

'रोहित सब कुछ भूल सकते हैं लेकिन गेम प्लान नहीं', टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बल्लेबाजी कोच विक्रम राठौर - Vikram Rathore on Rohit Sharma

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

Vikram Rathore on Rohit Sharma : भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व बल्लेबाजी कोच विक्रम राठौर ने कहा कि कप्तान रोहित शर्मा अपना पासपोर्ट या आईपैड भूल सकते हैं, लेकिन किसी भी मैच में भारत के लिए खेलते समय अपनी रणनीति कभी नहीं भूलते हैं. पढे़ं पूरी खबर.

रोहित शर्मा और विक्रम राठौर (Etv Bharat)

नई दिल्ली : टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बल्लेबाजी कोच विक्रम राठौर ने कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की नेतृत्व क्षमता की सराहना करते हुए कहा है कि रोहित शर्मा सब कुछ भूल सकते हैं, लेकिन गेम प्लान कभी नहीं.

विराट कोहली के कार्यकाल के समाप्त होने के बाद पूर्णकालिक भारतीय कप्तान बनने के बाद से रोहित ने टीम की कमान संभाली. उनके नेतृत्व में टीम इंडिया ने एशिया कप 2023 और टी20 विश्व कप 2024 पर कब्जा जमाया, जबकि वनडे विश्व कप और विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप 2023 में उपविजेता रही.

राठौर ने पॉडकास्ट 'फाइंड अ वे विद तरुवर कोहली' पर कहा कि रोहित ने खिलाड़ियों के कप्तान के रूप में अपनी प्रतिष्ठा बनाई है. टीम में खुलेपन का माहौल दिया. राठौर ने आगे कहा कि हर युवा खिलाड़ी, जो भी टीम में शामिल हुए, सभी ने रोहित की तारीफ की है. उन्होंने रोहित की सहानुभूति दिखाने की क्षमता पर भी जोर दिया.

राठौर ने आगे कहा, 'टॉस के बाद बैटिंग करनी है या फिल्डिंग, रोहित यह फैसला भूल सकते हैं. वह टॉस के दौरान खिलाड़ियों के नाम तक भूल जाते हैं. कई बार तो बस में अपने फोन और आईपैड तक भूल चुके हैं, लेकिन वह अपना गेम प्लान कभी नहीं भूलते. रोहित इसमें बहुत अच्छे हैं और अच्छे रणनीतिकार हैं'.

उन्होंने कहा, 'वह टीम की रणनीति पर बहुत समय बिताते हैं. रोहित गेंदबाजों और बल्लेबाजों की बैठक का हिस्सा होते हैं. वह गेंदबाजों और बल्लेबाजों के साथ बैठकर यह समझने की कोशिश करते हैं कि वे क्या सोच रहे हैं. वह खिलाड़ियों के साथ बहुत समय बिताते हैं'.

ROHIT SHARMAVIKRAM RATHOREROHIT SHARMA STRATEGYINDIAN CRICKET TEAMVIKRAM RATHORE ON ROHIT SHARMA

