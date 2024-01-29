हॉकी5s विश्व कप : भारत ने जमैका को 13-0 से रौंदकर क्वार्टर फाइनल में किया प्रवेश

author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

FIH Hockey5s World Cup

भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने जमैका को 13-0 से करारी शिकस्त देकर एफआईएच हॉकी5s पुरूष विश्व कप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बना ली है. भारत ने पूरे मैच में आक्रमक खेल दिखाया और धमाकेदार जीत हासिल की.

मस्कट (ओमान) : भारत और जमैका के बीच खेले गए तीसरे और आखिरी पूल मैच में भारत ने जमैका को 13-0 से रौंद दिया. इस जीत के साथ ही भारत ने एफआईएच हॉकी 5 पुरूष विश्व कप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है.

हाफ टाइम तक भारत 6-0 से रहा आगे
भारत ने मैच की शुरुआत से ही आक्रामक हॉकी दिखाई और मनिंदर सिंह ने दूसरे मिनट में ही लगातार दो गोल दाग दिए. इसके बाद उत्तम और मनजीत ने 5वें मिनट में 1-1 गोल कर भारत को मैच में 4-0 से आगे कर दिया.

भारतीय खिलाड़ी यहीं नहीं रूके और अच्छी बढत बनाने के बाद भी भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने हमले बोलना बंद नहीं किया. पवन राजभर ने 9वें मिनट सिंह ने 14वें मिनट में गोल करके हाफटाइम तक स्कोर 6-0 कर दिया.

क्वार्टरफाइनल में पहुंचा भारत
दूसरे हाफ में भी भारत ने आक्रमक खेल दिखाया और गेंद पर नियंत्रण के मामले में भारत काफी आगे रहा. दूसरे हाफ में राहील, मनदीप, मनजीत और मनिंदर ने गोल करके भारत को 13-0 से बड़ी जीत दिला दी. बता दें कि भारत ने पूल बी में स्विटजरलैंड को हराया था लेकिन मिस्र से हार गया था. इस जीत के साथ भारत ने हॉकी5 विश्व कप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बनाई.

  • Much-needed comeback!💫

    Indian Men's Team secures a stunning 1️⃣3️⃣ : 0️⃣ victory.🏑

    A convincing victory seals our berth in QF where we might face Pakistan or Netherlands.

    The journey continues! 🌟

    More updates to follow soon.

    India🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/NsPsAw37PN

    — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

मनिंदर सिंह रहे जीत के हीरो
भारत की इस धमाकेदार जीत के हीरो मनिंदर सिंह रहे. जिन्होंने सबसे ज्यादा 4 गोल स्कोर किए. ये चारों ही फिल्ड गोल थे. मनिंदर ने मैच की शुरुआत से ही शानदार खेल का प्रदर्शन किया और दूसरे मिनट में ही दो गोल ठोक दिए. इसके बाद उन्होंने 28वें और 29वें मिनट में गोल दागे.

  • Pool A and Pool B matches have come to an end at the FIH #Hockey5s Men's World Cup Oman 2024!

    Netherlands and Poland go into the QF from Pool A.

    Egypt and India enter the QF from Pool B.

    Pakistan, Nigeria, Switzerland and Jamaica will now compete in the challenger trophy.

    — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

मनिंदर सिंह के अलावा मनजीत ( 5वें और 24वें मिनट ), राहील मोहम्मद (16वें और 27वें मिनट ) और मनदीप मोर ( 23वें और 27वें मिनट ) ने 2-2 गोल किए. वहीं, उत्तम सिंह ( 5वें मिनट ), पवन राजभर ( 9वें मिनट ) और गुरजोत सिंह (14वें मिनट ) ने 1-1 गोल किया.

TAGGED:

FIH Hockey5s World Cupहॉकी5s विश्व कपhockey indiaindian hockey team

