हॉकी5s विश्व कप : भारत ने जमैका को 13-0 से रौंदकर क्वार्टर फाइनल में किया प्रवेश

मस्कट (ओमान) : भारत और जमैका के बीच खेले गए तीसरे और आखिरी पूल मैच में भारत ने जमैका को 13-0 से रौंद दिया. इस जीत के साथ ही भारत ने एफआईएच हॉकी 5 पुरूष विश्व कप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया है.
-
India win their last pool game 13-0 vs Jamaica to secure a spot in the quarterfinals at the FIH #Hockey5s World Cup 2024— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
📱 Stream all the games on the https://t.co/igjqkvzwmV App or on Jio Cinema in India
🏑 Learn about Hockey5s here: https://t.co/0itdAArmTA@TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/32ehg3EIfx
">
India win their last pool game 13-0 vs Jamaica to secure a spot in the quarterfinals at the FIH #Hockey5s World Cup 2024— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 29, 2024
📱 Stream all the games on the https://t.co/igjqkvzwmV App or on Jio Cinema in India
🏑 Learn about Hockey5s here: https://t.co/0itdAArmTA@TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/32ehg3EIfx
India win their last pool game 13-0 vs Jamaica to secure a spot in the quarterfinals at the FIH #Hockey5s World Cup 2024— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 29, 2024
📱 Stream all the games on the https://t.co/igjqkvzwmV App or on Jio Cinema in India
🏑 Learn about Hockey5s here: https://t.co/0itdAArmTA@TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/32ehg3EIfx
हाफ टाइम तक भारत 6-0 से रहा आगे
भारत ने मैच की शुरुआत से ही आक्रामक हॉकी दिखाई और मनिंदर सिंह ने दूसरे मिनट में ही लगातार दो गोल दाग दिए. इसके बाद उत्तम और मनजीत ने 5वें मिनट में 1-1 गोल कर भारत को मैच में 4-0 से आगे कर दिया.
-
🔹HALF TIME UPDATE🔹— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Dominant performance at Half-time as India 🇮🇳 take a commanding 6-0 lead against Jamaica!
Can they maintain this momentum in the second half? 🔥
Watch the match live on @JioCinema and @Sports18 network#hockeyinvites #Hockey5s #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/LNupzVz3Bp
">
🔹HALF TIME UPDATE🔹— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 29, 2024
Dominant performance at Half-time as India 🇮🇳 take a commanding 6-0 lead against Jamaica!
Can they maintain this momentum in the second half? 🔥
Watch the match live on @JioCinema and @Sports18 network#hockeyinvites #Hockey5s #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/LNupzVz3Bp
🔹HALF TIME UPDATE🔹— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 29, 2024
Dominant performance at Half-time as India 🇮🇳 take a commanding 6-0 lead against Jamaica!
Can they maintain this momentum in the second half? 🔥
Watch the match live on @JioCinema and @Sports18 network#hockeyinvites #Hockey5s #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/LNupzVz3Bp
भारतीय खिलाड़ी यहीं नहीं रूके और अच्छी बढत बनाने के बाद भी भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने हमले बोलना बंद नहीं किया. पवन राजभर ने 9वें मिनट सिंह ने 14वें मिनट में गोल करके हाफटाइम तक स्कोर 6-0 कर दिया.
क्वार्टरफाइनल में पहुंचा भारत
दूसरे हाफ में भी भारत ने आक्रमक खेल दिखाया और गेंद पर नियंत्रण के मामले में भारत काफी आगे रहा. दूसरे हाफ में राहील, मनदीप, मनजीत और मनिंदर ने गोल करके भारत को 13-0 से बड़ी जीत दिला दी. बता दें कि भारत ने पूल बी में स्विटजरलैंड को हराया था लेकिन मिस्र से हार गया था. इस जीत के साथ भारत ने हॉकी5 विश्व कप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बनाई.
-
Much-needed comeback!💫— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Indian Men's Team secures a stunning 1️⃣3️⃣ : 0️⃣ victory.🏑
A convincing victory seals our berth in QF where we might face Pakistan or Netherlands.
The journey continues! 🌟
More updates to follow soon.
India🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/NsPsAw37PN
">
Much-needed comeback!💫— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 29, 2024
Indian Men's Team secures a stunning 1️⃣3️⃣ : 0️⃣ victory.🏑
A convincing victory seals our berth in QF where we might face Pakistan or Netherlands.
The journey continues! 🌟
More updates to follow soon.
India🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/NsPsAw37PN
Much-needed comeback!💫— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 29, 2024
Indian Men's Team secures a stunning 1️⃣3️⃣ : 0️⃣ victory.🏑
A convincing victory seals our berth in QF where we might face Pakistan or Netherlands.
The journey continues! 🌟
More updates to follow soon.
India🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/NsPsAw37PN
मनिंदर सिंह रहे जीत के हीरो
भारत की इस धमाकेदार जीत के हीरो मनिंदर सिंह रहे. जिन्होंने सबसे ज्यादा 4 गोल स्कोर किए. ये चारों ही फिल्ड गोल थे. मनिंदर ने मैच की शुरुआत से ही शानदार खेल का प्रदर्शन किया और दूसरे मिनट में ही दो गोल ठोक दिए. इसके बाद उन्होंने 28वें और 29वें मिनट में गोल दागे.
-
Pool A and Pool B matches have come to an end at the FIH #Hockey5s Men's World Cup Oman 2024!— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 29, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Netherlands and Poland go into the QF from Pool A.
Egypt and India enter the QF from Pool B.
Pakistan, Nigeria, Switzerland and Jamaica will now compete in the challenger trophy.
">
Pool A and Pool B matches have come to an end at the FIH #Hockey5s Men's World Cup Oman 2024!— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 29, 2024
Netherlands and Poland go into the QF from Pool A.
Egypt and India enter the QF from Pool B.
Pakistan, Nigeria, Switzerland and Jamaica will now compete in the challenger trophy.
Pool A and Pool B matches have come to an end at the FIH #Hockey5s Men's World Cup Oman 2024!— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 29, 2024
Netherlands and Poland go into the QF from Pool A.
Egypt and India enter the QF from Pool B.
Pakistan, Nigeria, Switzerland and Jamaica will now compete in the challenger trophy.
मनिंदर सिंह के अलावा मनजीत ( 5वें और 24वें मिनट ), राहील मोहम्मद (16वें और 27वें मिनट ) और मनदीप मोर ( 23वें और 27वें मिनट ) ने 2-2 गोल किए. वहीं, उत्तम सिंह ( 5वें मिनट ), पवन राजभर ( 9वें मिनट ) और गुरजोत सिंह (14वें मिनट ) ने 1-1 गोल किया.