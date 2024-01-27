हॉकी 5s महिला विश्व कप: भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 6-3 से रौंदा, फाइनल में आज नीदरलैंड्स से होगी भिड़ंत

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

एफआईएच हॉकी 5s महिला विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल मैच में भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 6-3 से रौंदकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई. भारत और नीदरलैंड के बीच फाइनल मुकाबला आज रात 9:50 बजे से खेला जाएगा.

मस्कट (ओमान) : भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच शुक्रवार देर रात को यहां खेले गए एफआईएच हॉकी 5s महिला विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 6-3 से रौंदकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई. फाइनल में भारत का सामना अब नीदरलैंड से होगा, जिसने दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में पोलैंड को 3-1 से हराकर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया. फाइनल मुकाबला भारतीय समयानुसार आज रात 9:50 बजे से खेला जाएगा.

सेमीफाइनल में भारत का शानदार प्रदर्शन
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में भारतीय टीम ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया और दो बार एक गोल से पिछड़ने के बाद जबरदस्त वापसी की. पहले हाफ में दोनों के बीच कड़ी टक्कर देखने को मिली और स्कोर 2-2 के साथ बराबरी पर रहा. लेकिन भारतीय टीम ने दूसरे हाफ में आक्रमण रुख अपनाया और 4 शानदार गोल किए. वहीं, दूसरे हाफ में दक्षिण अफ्रीका सिर्फ 1 गोल कर पाई और 6-3 से मुकाबला हार गई.

  • 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐈𝐇 𝐇𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲𝟓𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩!

    India comeback from deficits twice to put on a spectacular second half show and smash their way through to the finals of the FIH #Hockey5s World… pic.twitter.com/p7rD5NexkL

    — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

हाफ टाइम तक स्कोर 2-2
मैच का पहला गोल दक्षिण अफ्रीका की ओर से हुआ. टेशॉन डी ला रे ने खेल के 5वें मिनट में गोल कर दक्षिण अफ्रीका को बढ़त दिलाई. लेकिन 7वें मिनट में अक्षता अबासो ढेकाले ने फील्ड गोल करके भारत के लिए स्कोर बराबर कर दिया. अफ्रीकी देश ने एक बार फिर बढ़त हासिल कर ली जब टोनी मार्क्स ने 8वें मिनट में गोल किया लेकिन मारियाना कुजूर ने 11वें मिनट में गोल कर स्कोर को 2-2 कर दिया.

  • 'ᴀ ᴡɪɴ ᴀʟᴡᴀʏꜱ ʙʀɪɴɢꜱ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇꜱᴛ ꜱᴍɪʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ʏᴏᴜʀ ꜰᴀᴄᴇ'

    Here are some moments from Tonight's famous Win against South Africa in the Semi Final of FIH Hockey 5s World Cup, Oman 2024.

    We play the Final against Netherlands tomorrow.
    More updates to follow, stay… pic.twitter.com/U50hjhEr0H

    — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

भारत ने 6-3 से जीता मैच
दूसरे हाफ की शुरुआत से ही भारतीय महिला टीम ने मैच पर अपना पूरा नियंत्रण कर लिया और छह मिनट के भीतर 4 गोल करके दक्षिण अफ्रीका को वश में कर लिया. मुमताज खान ने 21वें मिनट में भारत के लिए तीसरा गोल करके स्कोर 3-2 कर दिया. इसके दो मिनट बाद रुताजा दादासो पिसल ने गोल करके भारत को 4-2 की बढ़त दिलाई. फिर ज्योति छेत्री (25वें मिनट) और अजमीना कुजूर (26वें मिनट) ने गोल कर भारत को दक्षिण अफ्रीका से 6-2 से आगे कर दिया. फिर चेम्बरलेन डिर्की ने 29वें मिनट में गोल कर दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए तीसरा गोल किया. भारतीय टीम फुल टाइम तक 6-3 के स्कोर को साथ विजेता बनी.

  • Nothing less than the cup is our aim! 🏆

    India🇮🇳 6 - South Africa🇿🇦 3

    Yet another second-half genius display from our team, proving excellence is not just a moment but a habit🏑

    A spectacular performance propelling them to the final against Netherlands 🌟#hockey5spic.twitter.com/C906h9iMNg

    — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

