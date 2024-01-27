हॉकी 5s महिला विश्व कप: भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 6-3 से रौंदा, फाइनल में आज नीदरलैंड्स से होगी भिड़ंत

मस्कट (ओमान) : भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच शुक्रवार देर रात को यहां खेले गए एफआईएच हॉकी 5s महिला विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 6-3 से रौंदकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई. फाइनल में भारत का सामना अब नीदरलैंड से होगा, जिसने दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में पोलैंड को 3-1 से हराकर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया. फाइनल मुकाबला भारतीय समयानुसार आज रात 9:50 बजे से खेला जाएगा.
Watch the celebrations as @TheHockeyIndia outplay South Africa in the 2nd semi-final of the FIH #Hockey5s World Cup to book their place in the final against Netherlands!— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
📲 - Watch the final LIVE tomorrow at 20:20 GST / 17:20 CET live on the https://t.co/igjqkvzwmV app! pic.twitter.com/bnuJ6W4esU
Watch the celebrations as @TheHockeyIndia outplay South Africa in the 2nd semi-final of the FIH #Hockey5s World Cup to book their place in the final against Netherlands!— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 26, 2024
📲 - Watch the final LIVE tomorrow at 20:20 GST / 17:20 CET live on the https://t.co/igjqkvzwmV app! pic.twitter.com/bnuJ6W4esU
सेमीफाइनल में भारत का शानदार प्रदर्शन
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में भारतीय टीम ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया और दो बार एक गोल से पिछड़ने के बाद जबरदस्त वापसी की. पहले हाफ में दोनों के बीच कड़ी टक्कर देखने को मिली और स्कोर 2-2 के साथ बराबरी पर रहा. लेकिन भारतीय टीम ने दूसरे हाफ में आक्रमण रुख अपनाया और 4 शानदार गोल किए. वहीं, दूसरे हाफ में दक्षिण अफ्रीका सिर्फ 1 गोल कर पाई और 6-3 से मुकाबला हार गई.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐈𝐇 𝐇𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲𝟓𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩!— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
India comeback from deficits twice to put on a spectacular second half show and smash their way through to the finals of the FIH #Hockey5s World… pic.twitter.com/p7rD5NexkL
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐈𝐇 𝐇𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲𝟓𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩!— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 26, 2024
India comeback from deficits twice to put on a spectacular second half show and smash their way through to the finals of the FIH #Hockey5s World… pic.twitter.com/p7rD5NexkL
हाफ टाइम तक स्कोर 2-2
मैच का पहला गोल दक्षिण अफ्रीका की ओर से हुआ. टेशॉन डी ला रे ने खेल के 5वें मिनट में गोल कर दक्षिण अफ्रीका को बढ़त दिलाई. लेकिन 7वें मिनट में अक्षता अबासो ढेकाले ने फील्ड गोल करके भारत के लिए स्कोर बराबर कर दिया. अफ्रीकी देश ने एक बार फिर बढ़त हासिल कर ली जब टोनी मार्क्स ने 8वें मिनट में गोल किया लेकिन मारियाना कुजूर ने 11वें मिनट में गोल कर स्कोर को 2-2 कर दिया.
'ᴀ ᴡɪɴ ᴀʟᴡᴀʏꜱ ʙʀɪɴɢꜱ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇꜱᴛ ꜱᴍɪʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ʏᴏᴜʀ ꜰᴀᴄᴇ'— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Here are some moments from Tonight's famous Win against South Africa in the Semi Final of FIH Hockey 5s World Cup, Oman 2024.
We play the Final against Netherlands tomorrow.
More updates to follow, stay… pic.twitter.com/U50hjhEr0H
'ᴀ ᴡɪɴ ᴀʟᴡᴀʏꜱ ʙʀɪɴɢꜱ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇꜱᴛ ꜱᴍɪʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ʏᴏᴜʀ ꜰᴀᴄᴇ'— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2024
Here are some moments from Tonight's famous Win against South Africa in the Semi Final of FIH Hockey 5s World Cup, Oman 2024.
We play the Final against Netherlands tomorrow.
More updates to follow, stay… pic.twitter.com/U50hjhEr0H
भारत ने 6-3 से जीता मैच
दूसरे हाफ की शुरुआत से ही भारतीय महिला टीम ने मैच पर अपना पूरा नियंत्रण कर लिया और छह मिनट के भीतर 4 गोल करके दक्षिण अफ्रीका को वश में कर लिया. मुमताज खान ने 21वें मिनट में भारत के लिए तीसरा गोल करके स्कोर 3-2 कर दिया. इसके दो मिनट बाद रुताजा दादासो पिसल ने गोल करके भारत को 4-2 की बढ़त दिलाई. फिर ज्योति छेत्री (25वें मिनट) और अजमीना कुजूर (26वें मिनट) ने गोल कर भारत को दक्षिण अफ्रीका से 6-2 से आगे कर दिया. फिर चेम्बरलेन डिर्की ने 29वें मिनट में गोल कर दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए तीसरा गोल किया. भारतीय टीम फुल टाइम तक 6-3 के स्कोर को साथ विजेता बनी.
Nothing less than the cup is our aim! 🏆— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
India🇮🇳 6 - South Africa🇿🇦 3
Yet another second-half genius display from our team, proving excellence is not just a moment but a habit🏑
A spectacular performance propelling them to the final against Netherlands 🌟#hockey5s… pic.twitter.com/C906h9iMNg
Nothing less than the cup is our aim! 🏆— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 26, 2024
India🇮🇳 6 - South Africa🇿🇦 3
Yet another second-half genius display from our team, proving excellence is not just a moment but a habit🏑
A spectacular performance propelling them to the final against Netherlands 🌟#hockey5s… pic.twitter.com/C906h9iMNg
