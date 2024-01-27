रोहन बोपन्ना की जीत पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता, दिग्गज हस्तियों ने यूं किया रिएक्ट

नई दिल्ली : भारतीय टेनिस स्टार खिलाड़ी रोहन बोपन्ना ने शनिवार को इतिहास रच दिया है. वह 43 साल की उम्र में ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन नें पुरुष युगल खिताब जीतने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी हो गए हैं. बोपन्ना ओर मैथ्यू एब्सडेन की जोड़ी ने इटली की सिमोन बोलेली और एंड्रिया ववासेरी को 7-6 (0), 7-5 से हराकार ताज हासिल किया. यह पहली बार है जब बोपन्ना ने कोई बड़ा पुरुष युगल खिताब जीता है.
That Grand Slam feeling 🏆#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Azz5KoUdML— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2024
उनके इस रिकॉर्ड और कामयाबी पर देश की तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियों ने उनको बधाई दी है. भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने आधिकारिक सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट एक्स पर पोस्ट कर उनको बधाई दी उन्होंने लिखा कि रोहन बोपन्ना की जीत दिखाती है कि उम्र कोई बाधा नहीं है. उनकी उल्लेखनीय यात्रा एक सुंदर अनुस्मारक है कि यह हमेशा हमारी भावना, कड़ी मेहनत और दृढ़ता है जो हमारी क्षमताओं को परिभाषित करती है. उनके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए शुभकामनाएं
पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर विरेंद्र सहवाग ने एक्स पर बधाई देते हुए पोस्ट किया क्या कहानी है क्या प्रेरणा है ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन युगल चैंपियन बनने पर बधाई
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने बधाई देते हुए कहा कि आपका पल कभी भी आ सकता है. उन्होंले लिखा कि 43 साल की उम्र में भव्य रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया है प्रशिक्षण जारी रखें, सपने देखते रहें और समय आने पर आगे बढ़ने के लिए तैयार रहें.
Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere. Just ask @rohanbopanna, who at 43, seized it on the grand stage of the @AustralianOpen. Keep training, keep dreaming and be prepared to step up when your time comes. 🏆🕒 🎾#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/WdDGzjfufW— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2024
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने भी बधाई देते हुए एक्स पर पोस्ट किया प्रतिष्ठित ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में पुरुष युगल खिताब हासिल करने पर बधाई. यह उल्लेखनीय उपलब्धि आपके समर्पण और दृढ़ता का स्पष्ट प्रदर्शन है. हमें आप पर गर्व है. निरंतर उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं जय हिन्द
आनंद महिंद्रा ने भी बोपन्ना को एक्स पर बधाई देते हुए लिखा कि आपने मुझे टेनिस कोर्ट पर फिर से जोरदार वापसी करने के लिए प्रेरित किया है...चाहे मेरा खेल कितना भी थका हुआ क्यों न हो. उन्होंने लिखा कि यह साबित करने के लिए धन्यवाद कि उम्र सिर्फ एक संख्या है.
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने बधाई देते हुए लिखा कि यह देखकर खुशी होती है कि रोहन बोपन्ना ने मैथ्यू एबडेन के साथ अपना पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीता. पुरुष युगल वर्ग में विश्व नंबर 1 बनने के लिए रोहन को बहुत-बहुत बधाई. भारत को उनकी उपलब्धियों और उनके अविश्वसनीय प्रदर्शन पर गर्व है! हम उनके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए उन्हें शुभकामनाएं देते हैं.
