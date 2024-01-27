अनुराधा देवी ने आईएसएसएफ विश्व कप पदार्पण में रजत पदक जीता

By PTI

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

Anuradha Devi

भारत की निशेनाबाज अनुराधा देवी ने आईएसएसएफ विश्व कप में महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल स्पर्धा में सिल्वर मेडल पर अपना कब्जा जमाया है.

नई दिल्ली : पदार्पण कर रही निशानेबाज अनुराधा देवी ने मिस्र के कैरो में चल रहे आईएसएसएफ विश्व कप में रियो ओलंपिक चैम्पियन अन्ना कोराकाक्की को पछाड़ते हुए महिलाओं की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल स्पर्धा में रजत पदक जीता. अनुराधा (33 वर्ष) ने आठवें और अंतिम क्वालीफाइंग स्थान से फाइनल में जगह बनायी. उन्होंने शुक्रवार को स्वप्निल फाइनल में दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया.

अनुराधा की इस उपलब्धि ने भारत को ओलंपिक वर्ष के पहले (छह में से पहला) आईएसएसएफ विश्व कप चरण में पहला पदक दिलाया. इससे पहले सागर डंगी भी पुरुषों की 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल स्पर्धा के फाइनल में पहुंचे थे लेकिन वह छठे स्थान पर रहे. पेरिस ओलंपिक कोटा हासिल करने वाली रिदम सांगवान भी महिलाओं के फाइनल में पहुंची लेकिन चौथे स्थान पर रहीं.

  • Anuradha Triumphs on debut with a #Silver🥈, bags the 1⃣st medal for 🇮🇳 at the ISSF World Cup 2024 🔫

    Shooting her way to glory in Cairo, 🇪🇬 in the 10m Air Pistol event. 🎯🇮🇳

    Here's to many more! 🏆 Many congratulations Anuradha Devi 🥳👏 pic.twitter.com/FZrPeXZ8rd

    — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

अनुराधा ने 575 अंक से फाइनल के लिये क्वालीफाई किया. फाइनल में उन्होंने कजाखस्तान की इरिना युनुस्मेतोवा को पछाड़कर दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया. अनुराधा 239.9 के स्कोर से कोराकाक्की से 1.2 अंक पीछे रहीं. अन्य भारतीयों में मनु भाकर महिलाओं की पिस्टल स्पर्धा में 15वें स्थान पर रहीं. उज्जवल मलिक और रविंदर सिंह भी शीर्ष आठ से बाहर रहे.

पुरुषों की ट्रैप स्पर्धा में जोरावर संधू तीन राउंड के 70 के स्कोर से सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थान पर काबिज भारतीय हैं. महिलाओं की ट्रैप स्पर्धा में राजेश्वरी कुमारी 64 के स्कोर से 19वें स्थान पर हैं.

