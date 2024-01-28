गाबा में एक बार फिट टूटा कंगारूओं का घमंड, भारत के बाद वेस्टइंडीज ने भेदा ऑस्ट्रेलिया का अभेद किला

author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

Updated : Jan 28, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

India, West Indies and Australia

ऑस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट टीम का गाबा में धमाकेदार रिकॉर्ड है. इस मैदान पर कंगारूओं को हरा पाना किसी भी टीम के लिए मुश्किल रहा है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के इस अभेद किले को पहले भारत ने और अब वेस्टइंडीज ने भेद कर दिया है

नई दिल्ली: ऑस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट टीम के लिए गाबा का किला एक समय पर अभेद रहा करता था लेकिन अब उसे भेद दिया गया है. गाबा का किला पहले टीम इंडिया ने साल 2021 में भेदा था और फिर अब वेस्टइंडीज ने 2024 में गाबा का किला भेदते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलिया को करारी शिकस्त दी है. वेस्टइंडीज ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को लगभग 27 साल बाद उनके घर में टेस्ट मैच में हराया है.

ऑस्ट्रेलिया को गाबा में 1988 में हार मिली थी इसके बाद से 32 साल तक उसे कोई भी टीम गाबा में हरा नहीं पाई थी. साल 2021 में टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हरा दिया था. अब वेस्टइंडीज ने गाबा में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का घमंड तोड़ दिया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पिछले 36 सालों में गाबा में दूसरी हार मिली है. भारत और वेस्टइंडीज ही केवल पिछले 36 साल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हरा पाईं हैं. इनके अलावा कोई और टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हरा नहीं पाई है.

वेस्टइंडीज ने गाबा में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को रौंदा
इस मैच की शुरूआत 25 जनवरी से हुई और चौथे दिन 28 जनवरी को ही मैच का नतीजा आ गया. वेस्टइंडीज ने पहले पारी में 311 रन बनाए और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी पहली पारी 289 रनों पर 9 विकेट खोकर घोषित कर दी. वेस्टइंडीज के पास पहली पारी के बाद 22 रनों की बढ़त दी, जिसे उसने दूसरी पारी में 193 रन बनाकर 224 कर दिया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया को गाबा में अपना घमंड बनाए रखने के लिए 225 रनों की जरूरत थी लेकिन वो सिर्फ 216 रन पर ढेर हो गई इसके साथ ही वेस्टइंडीज ने 8 रनों से मैच जीत लिया.

32 साल बाद गाबा में भारत ने तोड़ा था कंगारूओं का घमंड
इससे पहले 2021 में भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को गाबा में ऋषभ पंत की शानदार बल्लेबाजी के चलते हराया था. भारतीय टीम ने 4 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज का चौथा मैच दोनों टीमों के बीच गाबा में खेला गया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहली पारी में 369 रन बनाए. भारत पहली पारी में सुंदर के 62 और शार्दुल के 67 रनों की बदौलत 336 रन बना पाया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया दूसरी पारी में 294 रनों पर ढ़ेर हो गई. भारत को जीत के लिए 328 रनों का लक्ष्य मिला जो कि आसाना नहीं था.

गाबा में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के किला अभेद था ऐसे में पुजारा ने 56 रन बनाकर उम्मीद जगाई लेकिन ऋषभ पंत ने 138 गेंदों में 9 चौके और 1 छक्के की मदद से 91 रनों की नाबाद पारी खेल भारत को जीत दिला दी. पंत के अलावा शुभमन गिल ने भी 91 रनों का योगदान दिया था. इस मैच में पंत ने चौका लगाकर कंगारूओं का गुरूर तोड़ा था.

गाबा में कंगारूओं का रिकॉर्ड
गाबा में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का रिकॉर्ड बेतरीन है. कंगारूओं ने यहां खेले गए 56 टेस्ट मैच में से 33 में जीत दर्ज की है जबकि उसे केवल 9 मैचों में हार मिली है. इस मैदान पर कंगारूओं ने कुल 13 मैच ड्रॉ भी खेले हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने गाबा में 1989 से 2019 के बीच 31 मैचों में जीत हासिल की थी. यहां ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पिछले 36 सालों में दूसरी बार हार का सामना करना पड़ा है.

ये खबर भी पढ़ें : भारत ने आज ही के दिन गाबा में तोड़ा था कंगारूओं का घमंड, पंत ने खेली थी धमाकेदार पारी
Last Updated :Jan 28, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

TAGGED:

AUS vs WIऑस्ट्रेलिया बनाम वेस्टइंडीजगाबा टेस्ट मैचgabba test matchgabba records

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

ट्रेकिंग के लिए गए युवक-युवती की मौत, पालतू डॉगी की मदद से मिली लाशें, दो दिन तक साथ ही रहा

UCC धार्मिक कुरीतियां खत्म करेगा, लिव इन रिलेशन के बहाने अनैतिक कार्य स्वीकार नहीं- रेखा आर्य

अंतरंग इमेज पर नियंत्रण व सेक्सटॉर्शन से लड़ने के लिए मेटा ने किया ये काम

DU के आईपी महिला कॉलेज के 100 साल पूरे, परवेज मुशर्रफ की मां सहित कई नामी हस्तियों ने की हैं यहां पढ़ाई

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.