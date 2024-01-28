गाबा में एक बार फिट टूटा कंगारूओं का घमंड, भारत के बाद वेस्टइंडीज ने भेदा ऑस्ट्रेलिया का अभेद किला

नई दिल्ली: ऑस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट टीम के लिए गाबा का किला एक समय पर अभेद रहा करता था लेकिन अब उसे भेद दिया गया है. गाबा का किला पहले टीम इंडिया ने साल 2021 में भेदा था और फिर अब वेस्टइंडीज ने 2024 में गाबा का किला भेदते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलिया को करारी शिकस्त दी है. वेस्टइंडीज ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को लगभग 27 साल बाद उनके घर में टेस्ट मैच में हराया है.
-
Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite calls out former Aussie quick Rodney Hogg after a win for the ages at the Gabba #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/OMENyIW7rf— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite calls out former Aussie quick Rodney Hogg after a win for the ages at the Gabba #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/OMENyIW7rf— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 28, 2024
Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite calls out former Aussie quick Rodney Hogg after a win for the ages at the Gabba #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/OMENyIW7rf— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 28, 2024
ऑस्ट्रेलिया को गाबा में 1988 में हार मिली थी इसके बाद से 32 साल तक उसे कोई भी टीम गाबा में हरा नहीं पाई थी. साल 2021 में टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हरा दिया था. अब वेस्टइंडीज ने गाबा में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का घमंड तोड़ दिया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पिछले 36 सालों में गाबा में दूसरी हार मिली है. भारत और वेस्टइंडीज ही केवल पिछले 36 साल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हरा पाईं हैं. इनके अलावा कोई और टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हरा नहीं पाई है.
-
Teams to have won Test match at Gabba against Australia in last 36 years:— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
- India.
- West Indies. pic.twitter.com/obxgUklACq
">
Teams to have won Test match at Gabba against Australia in last 36 years:— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024
- India.
- West Indies. pic.twitter.com/obxgUklACq
Teams to have won Test match at Gabba against Australia in last 36 years:— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024
- India.
- West Indies. pic.twitter.com/obxgUklACq
वेस्टइंडीज ने गाबा में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को रौंदा
इस मैच की शुरूआत 25 जनवरी से हुई और चौथे दिन 28 जनवरी को ही मैच का नतीजा आ गया. वेस्टइंडीज ने पहले पारी में 311 रन बनाए और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी पहली पारी 289 रनों पर 9 विकेट खोकर घोषित कर दी. वेस्टइंडीज के पास पहली पारी के बाद 22 रनों की बढ़त दी, जिसे उसने दूसरी पारी में 193 रन बनाकर 224 कर दिया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया को गाबा में अपना घमंड बनाए रखने के लिए 225 रनों की जरूरत थी लेकिन वो सिर्फ 216 रन पर ढेर हो गई इसके साथ ही वेस्टइंडीज ने 8 रनों से मैच जीत लिया.
-
Incredible scenes at the Gabba as West Indies win their first Test on Australian soil in nearly 27 years!#WTC25 | #AUSvWI 📝: https://t.co/N6KX6GPcfk pic.twitter.com/Jdz82MAhgL— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Incredible scenes at the Gabba as West Indies win their first Test on Australian soil in nearly 27 years!#WTC25 | #AUSvWI 📝: https://t.co/N6KX6GPcfk pic.twitter.com/Jdz82MAhgL— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024
Incredible scenes at the Gabba as West Indies win their first Test on Australian soil in nearly 27 years!#WTC25 | #AUSvWI 📝: https://t.co/N6KX6GPcfk pic.twitter.com/Jdz82MAhgL— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024
32 साल बाद गाबा में भारत ने तोड़ा था कंगारूओं का घमंड
इससे पहले 2021 में भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को गाबा में ऋषभ पंत की शानदार बल्लेबाजी के चलते हराया था. भारतीय टीम ने 4 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज का चौथा मैच दोनों टीमों के बीच गाबा में खेला गया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहली पारी में 369 रन बनाए. भारत पहली पारी में सुंदर के 62 और शार्दुल के 67 रनों की बदौलत 336 रन बना पाया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया दूसरी पारी में 294 रनों पर ढ़ेर हो गई. भारत को जीत के लिए 328 रनों का लक्ष्य मिला जो कि आसाना नहीं था.
-
Test cricket at its best.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Our camera was there to capture all the emotion as India pulled off a victory for the ages at the Gabba #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/V3QchmOklA
">
Test cricket at its best.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021
Our camera was there to capture all the emotion as India pulled off a victory for the ages at the Gabba #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/V3QchmOklA
Test cricket at its best.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021
Our camera was there to capture all the emotion as India pulled off a victory for the ages at the Gabba #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/V3QchmOklA
गाबा में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के किला अभेद था ऐसे में पुजारा ने 56 रन बनाकर उम्मीद जगाई लेकिन ऋषभ पंत ने 138 गेंदों में 9 चौके और 1 छक्के की मदद से 91 रनों की नाबाद पारी खेल भारत को जीत दिला दी. पंत के अलावा शुभमन गिल ने भी 91 रनों का योगदान दिया था. इस मैच में पंत ने चौका लगाकर कंगारूओं का गुरूर तोड़ा था.
-
🎙️ “The West Indies have created the most amazing thing here in the world of cricket.”#WTC25| #AUSvWI 📝: https://t.co/NejxA1uZAr pic.twitter.com/iwNjAPxiqv— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
🎙️ “The West Indies have created the most amazing thing here in the world of cricket.”#WTC25| #AUSvWI 📝: https://t.co/NejxA1uZAr pic.twitter.com/iwNjAPxiqv— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024
🎙️ “The West Indies have created the most amazing thing here in the world of cricket.”#WTC25| #AUSvWI 📝: https://t.co/NejxA1uZAr pic.twitter.com/iwNjAPxiqv— ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024
गाबा में कंगारूओं का रिकॉर्ड
गाबा में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का रिकॉर्ड बेतरीन है. कंगारूओं ने यहां खेले गए 56 टेस्ट मैच में से 33 में जीत दर्ज की है जबकि उसे केवल 9 मैचों में हार मिली है. इस मैदान पर कंगारूओं ने कुल 13 मैच ड्रॉ भी खेले हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने गाबा में 1989 से 2019 के बीच 31 मैचों में जीत हासिल की थी. यहां ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पिछले 36 सालों में दूसरी बार हार का सामना करना पड़ा है.