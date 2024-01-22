यूरोपीय संघ की बैठक से पहले गाजा युद्धविराम के लिए हजारों लोगों ने किया मार्च

EU meeting For Gaza ceasefire : मध्य पूर्व (Middle East) की स्थिति पर चर्चा करने के लिए यूरोपीय संघ की विदेश मामलों की परिषद मीटिंग करेगी. फिलिस्तीनी लोगों के लिए न्याय सुनिश्चित करने व युद्धविराम स्थापित करने के लिए ठोस कदम उठाने की मांग को लेकर ब्रुसेल्स में 9000 लोगों ने मार्च में भाग लिया.

ब्रुसेल्स : गाजा में तत्काल युद्धविराम स्थापित करने और फिलिस्तीनी लोगों के लिए न्याय सुनिश्चित करने के लिए बेल्जियम से ठोस कदम उठाने की मांग को लेकर ब्रुसेल्स में लोगों ने एक मार्च में भाग लिया. समाचार एजेंसी सिन्हुआ की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, यूरोपीय संघ परिषद के वर्तमान अध्यक्ष के रूप में, बेल्जियम को इजरायल-फिलिस्तीनी संघर्ष के उचित समाधान को बढ़ावा देने में केंद्रीय भूमिका निभाने के लिए कहा जाता है. पुलिस के अनुसार लगभग 9000 लोगों ने मार्च में भाग लिया.

सोमवार को यूरोपीय संघ की विदेश मामलों की परिषद मध्य पूर्व (Middle East) की स्थिति पर चर्चा करेगी. ब्रुसेल्स में पूर्व. यूरोपीय संघ के 27 विदेश मंत्री फ़िलिस्तीनी प्राधिकरण के शीर्ष राजनयिक रियाद अल-मलिकी के साथ अलग वार्ता से पहले इजरायली विदेश मंत्री इज़राइल काट्ज से मिलेंगे. यह मार्च रविवार को लामबंदी प्रमुख गैर सरकारी संगठनों सहित बेल्जियम के नागरिक समाज संगठनों के एक विविध गठबंधन द्वारा शुरू की गई थी.

शांति की वकालत करने वाले आयोजकों ने युद्ध अपराधों, नागरिकों पर हमलों, यहूदी-विरोधी या नस्लवाद को बढ़ावा देने के खिलाफ चेतावनी दी.आयोजकों के अनुसार, पिछले तीन महीनों में 24000 से अधिक फिलिस्तीनियों, मुख्य रूप से महिलाओं और बच्चों ने अपनी जान गंवाई है. लगभग 1.9 मिलियन लोगों को जबरन विस्थापित किया गया है, और नागरिक बुनियादी ढांचे का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा पूरी तरह से नष्ट हो गया है.

