धनश्री और चहल का हुआ तलाक, शादी के 4 साल बाद टूटा रिश्ता - YUZI CHAHAL DHANASHREE DIVORCE

भारतीय क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल और डांसर धनश्री वर्मा का शादी के 4 साल बाद तलाक हो गया है. क्रिकेटर के वकील ने बयान दिया.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanshree
युजवेंद्र चहल और धनश्री (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 3:25 PM IST

मुंबई: भारतीय क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल और डांसर धनश्री वर्मा का तलाक हो गया है. क्रिकेटर के वकील ने मीडिया को बताया कि अब दोनों पत्नी-पत्नी नहीं है.

मीडिया से बातचीत में एडवोकेट नितिन कुमार गुप्ता ने कहा, 'कोर्ट ने तलाक की याचिका मंजूर कर ली है, कोर्ट ने दोनों पक्षों की संयुक्त याचिका स्वीकार कर ली है और अब दोनों पक्ष पति-पत्नी नहीं रहे'.

