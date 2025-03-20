मुंबई: भारतीय क्रिकेटर युजवेंद्र चहल और डांसर धनश्री वर्मा का तलाक हो गया है. क्रिकेटर के वकील ने मीडिया को बताया कि अब दोनों पत्नी-पत्नी नहीं है.
#WATCH | Mumbai: On the divorce of Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, Advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, representing Chahal, says, " the court has granted the decree of divorce. the court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. the parties are no longer husband… pic.twitter.com/LV1BpFwxIN— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2025
मीडिया से बातचीत में एडवोकेट नितिन कुमार गुप्ता ने कहा, 'कोर्ट ने तलाक की याचिका मंजूर कर ली है, कोर्ट ने दोनों पक्षों की संयुक्त याचिका स्वीकार कर ली है और अब दोनों पक्ष पति-पत्नी नहीं रहे'.