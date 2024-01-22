WATCH : राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम संपन्न, सोनू निगम के भजन से गूंजी अयोध्या, वीडियो में देखें नजारा

मुंबई : राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम शुरू हो चुका है. पूरा राम मंदिर दिग्गज हस्तियों से जगमगा रहा है. चारों ओर राम का नाम गूंज रहा है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज 22 जनवरी को तय समय पर राम मंदिर प्रतिष्ठा का कार्यक्रम शुरू कर दिया. पीएम मोदी छत्र लेकर मंदिर में पहुंचे और प्राण प्रतिष्ठा की. दूसरी तरफ अयोध्या में सिंगर सोनू निगम और शंकर महादेवन की आवाज में राम भजन अभी भी गूंज रहे हैं.
#WATCH | Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/OJVYpbEnN5— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/OJVYpbEnN5— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to participate in the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/yq6VLcFyCe— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to participate in the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/yq6VLcFyCe— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
इस कार्यक्रम में देश और विदेश से कई दिग्गज हस्तियां शामिल हुई हैं. बॉलीवुड से लेकर साउथ सिनेमा तक बड़े-बड़े स्टार्स यहां पहुंचे हैं. कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे रणबीर कपूर, अलिया भट्ट, विक्की कौशल, कैटरीना कैफ, आयुष्मान खुराना, कंगना रनौत, डायरेक्टर मधुर भंडारकर, अनुपम खेर, विवेक ओबेरॉय समेत कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स यहां राम का नाम जप रहे हैं.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs rituals at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/vvbxzcYdrJ— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs rituals at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/vvbxzcYdrJ— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
वहीं, साउथ सिनेमा से थलाइवा रजनीकांत, मेगास्टार चिरंवजीवी और राम चरण समेत कई स्टार्स यहां पहुंचे हैं. वहीं, यहां से कई स्टार्स अपनी तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं, जो खूब वायरल हो रही हैं. इन वायरल तस्वीरों और वीडियो पर इन स्टार्स के फैंस जय श्रीराम के नारे लगा रहे हैं.
#WATCH | Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan sings Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/n5ObAHJiBR— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan sings Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/n5ObAHJiBR— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam arrive at Shri Ram Janambhoomi temple in Ayodhya for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam arrive at Shri Ram Janambhoomi temple in Ayodhya for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 22, 2024
Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam arrive at Shri Ram Janambhoomi temple in Ayodhya for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 22, 2024
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamTemplePranPratishtha pic.twitter.com/122HClXqRB— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamTemplePranPratishtha pic.twitter.com/122HClXqRB— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
#PranPratishthaCeremony || Singer #SonuNigam sings Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in #Ayodhya.#ShriRam | #RamMandirPranPratishta | #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/7PoT7ccn26— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
#PranPratishthaCeremony || Singer #SonuNigam sings Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in #Ayodhya.#ShriRam | #RamMandirPranPratishta | #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/7PoT7ccn26— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024
वहीं, बिजनेस की दुनिया से पूरा अंबानी परिवार यहां पहुंचा है. मुकेश अंबानी अपनी ग्लैमर्स पत्नी नीता अंबानी, बेटे आकाश अंबानी, बेटी ईशा अंबानी संग पहुंचे हैं. वहीं, ईशा अंबानी के सास-ससुर भी इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल हैं.