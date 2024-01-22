WATCH : राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम संपन्न, सोनू निगम के भजन से गूंजी अयोध्या, वीडियो में देखें नजारा

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Updated : Jan 22, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pritishtha Ceremony

Ram Mandir Pran Pritishtha Ceremony begins : अयोध्या में राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम सपन्न हो चुका है और वहीं शानदार सिंगर सोनू निगम ने अपनी मधूर आवाज में भजन गाकर पूरी अयोध्या को महका दिया है.

मुंबई : राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम शुरू हो चुका है. पूरा राम मंदिर दिग्गज हस्तियों से जगमगा रहा है. चारों ओर राम का नाम गूंज रहा है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज 22 जनवरी को तय समय पर राम मंदिर प्रतिष्ठा का कार्यक्रम शुरू कर दिया. पीएम मोदी छत्र लेकर मंदिर में पहुंचे और प्राण प्रतिष्ठा की. दूसरी तरफ अयोध्या में सिंगर सोनू निगम और शंकर महादेवन की आवाज में राम भजन अभी भी गूंज रहे हैं.

इस कार्यक्रम में देश और विदेश से कई दिग्गज हस्तियां शामिल हुई हैं. बॉलीवुड से लेकर साउथ सिनेमा तक बड़े-बड़े स्टार्स यहां पहुंचे हैं. कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे रणबीर कपूर, अलिया भट्ट, विक्की कौशल, कैटरीना कैफ, आयुष्मान खुराना, कंगना रनौत, डायरेक्टर मधुर भंडारकर, अनुपम खेर, विवेक ओबेरॉय समेत कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स यहां राम का नाम जप रहे हैं.

वहीं, साउथ सिनेमा से थलाइवा रजनीकांत, मेगास्टार चिरंवजीवी और राम चरण समेत कई स्टार्स यहां पहुंचे हैं. वहीं, यहां से कई स्टार्स अपनी तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं, जो खूब वायरल हो रही हैं. इन वायरल तस्वीरों और वीडियो पर इन स्टार्स के फैंस जय श्रीराम के नारे लगा रहे हैं.

वहीं, बिजनेस की दुनिया से पूरा अंबानी परिवार यहां पहुंचा है. मुकेश अंबानी अपनी ग्लैमर्स पत्नी नीता अंबानी, बेटे आकाश अंबानी, बेटी ईशा अंबानी संग पहुंचे हैं. वहीं, ईशा अंबानी के सास-ससुर भी इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल हैं.

Last Updated :Jan 22, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

TAGGED:

Ram Mandir Pran Pritishtha CeremonySonu Nigam ram mandirराम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठाराम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा सोनू निगम

