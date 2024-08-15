दर्शकों के दिलों पर राज कर रही 'स्त्री 2', अक्षय कुमार का पॉवरफुल कैमियो देख दंग रह गई ऑडियंस - Stree 2 X Review

हैदराबाद : स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर आज इंडियन सिनेमा से 9 फिल्में रिलीज हो चुकी हैं. इनमें स्त्री 2, वेदा, खेल-खेल में, तंगलान, डबल आईस्मार्ट शंकर और मिस्टर बच्चन जैसी बड़ी फिल्में शामिल हैं. वहीं, बीती रात 14 अगस्त की रात को स्त्री 2 के प्रिव्यू शो चले. इसमें स्त्री 2 ने मोटी कमाई की. बता दें, स्त्री 2 ने एडवांस बुकिंग में 5 लाख से ज्यादा की रिकॉर्ड तोड़ टिकट सेल की हैं. ऐसा करके स्त्री 2 ने पठान, एनिमल, वॉर और गदर 2 समेत कई फिल्मों के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं.
एडवांस बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन
राजकुमार राव और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म स्त्री 2 बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 40 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा रकम से खाता खोल सकती है. फिल्म साल 2024 की हिंदी पट्टी की सबसे बड़ी ओपनिंग फिल्म साबित हो सकती है. वहीं, सैकनिल्क के अनुसार, फिल्म ने एडवांस बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 23 करोड़ रुपये का कलेक्शन किया है. वहीं, फिल्म को एक्सटेंडेड वीक मिला है. फिल्म स्त्री 2 अपने चार दिनों के हॉलीडे वीकेंड में आसानी 150 करोड़ रुपये का आंकड़ा पार करने जा रही है. वहीं, एडवांस बुकिंग में अक्षय कुमार की खेल-खेल में 1.98 करोड़ रुपये और वेदा ने 1.48 करोड़ रुपये की बिक्री की है.
The most powerful cameo that shook the theatre...This is the end credit scene of the film, which means that the biggest legend of comedy has entered the horror comedy universe🔥#Stree2 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/hhgC0Viuil— jiya pandy (@jiyapandy) August 15, 2024
What a mind blowing experience purest cinema at all levels so much humor & strong screen play never a dull moment big surprises for everyone in the cameo akki sir is just for the mass #Stree2 pic.twitter.com/6UZ3NxsF97— Hunny Bansal (@hunny_bansal) August 14, 2024
Akki will be Thanos of the #Stree2 universe. #Stree2Review pic.twitter.com/MPHZJqxiSD— ☭. Comrade ✯ (@0007vijay786) August 14, 2024
स्त्री 2 X रिव्यू
स्त्री 2 रिलीज होते ही छा गई है. फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों के रिव्यू आना भी शुरू हो गए हैं. फिल्म में जबरदस्त स्टारकास्ट के बावजूद भी श्रद्धा कपूर ने शानदार काम किया है.
First half bit Slow Old Jokes 2nd is better #ShraddhaKapoor presence is surreal#RajkumarRao style similar to Bareilly ki barfi but gud#Stree2 #Stree2OnAug15 #Stree2SarkateKaAatank #Stree2Review #Independence #IndiaIndependenceDay #IndianIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/cyiypYv7tu— Prateek Singh Chauhan (@PrateekSChauha2) August 14, 2024
एक यूजर ने फिल्म स्त्री 2 को बेस्ट फिल्म ऑफ द ईयर बताया है. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, माइंड ब्लोइंग एक्सपीरियंस, प्योर सिनेमा, अक्की सर का कैमियो शानदार है.
Binged watched #Stree2 #Stree2SarkateKaAatank— ❀ ̆̈ ♡ 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐘 ♡ ̆̈ ❀ (@MannyEditzzz) August 14, 2024
Overall the movie was fun , comic timing was perfect, and is full of surprises it's gonna be a hit for sure in the upcoming weeks🫴🏻#ShraddhaKapoor #RajkumarRao pic.twitter.com/LHuQI0PXW1
एक दर्शक ने लिखा है, पूरी फिल्म फन है, फिल्म कॉमिक टाइमिंग जबरदस्त है, इसमें कई सरप्राइज भी है. फिल्म पूरी तरह से हिट है.
The most powerful cameo in the history of Indian cinema that shook the theatre...This is the end credit scene of the film, which means that the biggest legend of comedy has entered the horror comedy universe🔥#Stree2 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/fQtFjuPKfD— 𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙩𝙖 (@Swetaakkian) August 14, 2024
#STREE2. #BHEDIYA in movie pic.twitter.com/VCWd652ylS— Lucky (@charter_just) August 15, 2024
एक और दर्शक लिखता है, अक्षय कुमार का इंडियन सिनेमा में मोस्ट पावरफुल कैमियो, पूरा थिएटर हिला डाला, बिगेस्ट कॉमेडी लेजेंड अक्षय कुमार का कॉमेडी यूनिवर्स में कमबैक.