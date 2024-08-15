ETV Bharat / entertainment

दर्शकों के दिलों पर राज कर रही 'स्त्री 2', अक्षय कुमार का पॉवरफुल कैमियो देख दंग रह गई ऑडियंस - Stree 2 X Review

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Stree 2 X Review : राजकुमार राव और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म स्त्री 2 थिएटर्स में रिलीज होते ही छा गई है. दर्शक फिल्मों को खूब लाइक कर रहे हैं और फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार क कैमियो देख ऑडियंस की आंखें फटी की फटी रह गई है.

Stree 2 x review
स्त्री 2 रिव्यू (Movie Poster ETV Bharat)

हैदराबाद : स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर आज इंडियन सिनेमा से 9 फिल्में रिलीज हो चुकी हैं. इनमें स्त्री 2, वेदा, खेल-खेल में, तंगलान, डबल आईस्मार्ट शंकर और मिस्टर बच्चन जैसी बड़ी फिल्में शामिल हैं. वहीं, बीती रात 14 अगस्त की रात को स्त्री 2 के प्रिव्यू शो चले. इसमें स्त्री 2 ने मोटी कमाई की. बता दें, स्त्री 2 ने एडवांस बुकिंग में 5 लाख से ज्यादा की रिकॉर्ड तोड़ टिकट सेल की हैं. ऐसा करके स्त्री 2 ने पठान, एनिमल, वॉर और गदर 2 समेत कई फिल्मों के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं.

एडवांस बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

राजकुमार राव और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म स्त्री 2 बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 40 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा रकम से खाता खोल सकती है. फिल्म साल 2024 की हिंदी पट्टी की सबसे बड़ी ओपनिंग फिल्म साबित हो सकती है. वहीं, सैकनिल्क के अनुसार, फिल्म ने एडवांस बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 23 करोड़ रुपये का कलेक्शन किया है. वहीं, फिल्म को एक्सटेंडेड वीक मिला है. फिल्म स्त्री 2 अपने चार दिनों के हॉलीडे वीकेंड में आसानी 150 करोड़ रुपये का आंकड़ा पार करने जा रही है. वहीं, एडवांस बुकिंग में अक्षय कुमार की खेल-खेल में 1.98 करोड़ रुपये और वेदा ने 1.48 करोड़ रुपये की बिक्री की है.

स्त्री 2 X रिव्यू

स्त्री 2 रिलीज होते ही छा गई है. फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों के रिव्यू आना भी शुरू हो गए हैं. फिल्म में जबरदस्त स्टारकास्ट के बावजूद भी श्रद्धा कपूर ने शानदार काम किया है.

एक यूजर ने फिल्म स्त्री 2 को बेस्ट फिल्म ऑफ द ईयर बताया है. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, माइंड ब्लोइंग एक्सपीरियंस, प्योर सिनेमा, अक्की सर का कैमियो शानदार है.

एक दर्शक ने लिखा है, पूरी फिल्म फन है, फिल्म कॉमिक टाइमिंग जबरदस्त है, इसमें कई सरप्राइज भी है. फिल्म पूरी तरह से हिट है.

एक और दर्शक लिखता है, अक्षय कुमार का इंडियन सिनेमा में मोस्ट पावरफुल कैमियो, पूरा थिएटर हिला डाला, बिगेस्ट कॉमेडी लेजेंड अक्षय कुमार का कॉमेडी यूनिवर्स में कमबैक.

ये भी पढे़ं :

'स्त्री 2' की रिलीज से पहले श्रद्धा कपूर-राजकुमार राव ने गुरुद्वारे में टेका मत्था, फिल्म की सफलता के लिए लिया आशीर्वाद - Stree 2


श्रद्धा कपूर-राजकुमार की 'स्त्री 2' ने एडवांस बुकिंग में गाड़े झंडे, SRK की 'पठान' और 'जवान' को पछाड़ा - Stree 2 Advance Booking

हैदराबाद : स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर आज इंडियन सिनेमा से 9 फिल्में रिलीज हो चुकी हैं. इनमें स्त्री 2, वेदा, खेल-खेल में, तंगलान, डबल आईस्मार्ट शंकर और मिस्टर बच्चन जैसी बड़ी फिल्में शामिल हैं. वहीं, बीती रात 14 अगस्त की रात को स्त्री 2 के प्रिव्यू शो चले. इसमें स्त्री 2 ने मोटी कमाई की. बता दें, स्त्री 2 ने एडवांस बुकिंग में 5 लाख से ज्यादा की रिकॉर्ड तोड़ टिकट सेल की हैं. ऐसा करके स्त्री 2 ने पठान, एनिमल, वॉर और गदर 2 समेत कई फिल्मों के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं.

एडवांस बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

राजकुमार राव और श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म स्त्री 2 बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 40 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा रकम से खाता खोल सकती है. फिल्म साल 2024 की हिंदी पट्टी की सबसे बड़ी ओपनिंग फिल्म साबित हो सकती है. वहीं, सैकनिल्क के अनुसार, फिल्म ने एडवांस बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 23 करोड़ रुपये का कलेक्शन किया है. वहीं, फिल्म को एक्सटेंडेड वीक मिला है. फिल्म स्त्री 2 अपने चार दिनों के हॉलीडे वीकेंड में आसानी 150 करोड़ रुपये का आंकड़ा पार करने जा रही है. वहीं, एडवांस बुकिंग में अक्षय कुमार की खेल-खेल में 1.98 करोड़ रुपये और वेदा ने 1.48 करोड़ रुपये की बिक्री की है.

स्त्री 2 X रिव्यू

स्त्री 2 रिलीज होते ही छा गई है. फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों के रिव्यू आना भी शुरू हो गए हैं. फिल्म में जबरदस्त स्टारकास्ट के बावजूद भी श्रद्धा कपूर ने शानदार काम किया है.

एक यूजर ने फिल्म स्त्री 2 को बेस्ट फिल्म ऑफ द ईयर बताया है. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, माइंड ब्लोइंग एक्सपीरियंस, प्योर सिनेमा, अक्की सर का कैमियो शानदार है.

एक दर्शक ने लिखा है, पूरी फिल्म फन है, फिल्म कॉमिक टाइमिंग जबरदस्त है, इसमें कई सरप्राइज भी है. फिल्म पूरी तरह से हिट है.

एक और दर्शक लिखता है, अक्षय कुमार का इंडियन सिनेमा में मोस्ट पावरफुल कैमियो, पूरा थिएटर हिला डाला, बिगेस्ट कॉमेडी लेजेंड अक्षय कुमार का कॉमेडी यूनिवर्स में कमबैक.

ये भी पढे़ं :

'स्त्री 2' की रिलीज से पहले श्रद्धा कपूर-राजकुमार राव ने गुरुद्वारे में टेका मत्था, फिल्म की सफलता के लिए लिया आशीर्वाद - Stree 2


श्रद्धा कपूर-राजकुमार की 'स्त्री 2' ने एडवांस बुकिंग में गाड़े झंडे, SRK की 'पठान' और 'जवान' को पछाड़ा - Stree 2 Advance Booking

Last Updated : 20 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STREE 2 REVIEWSTREE 2 TWITTER REVIEWSSTREE 2स्त्री 2 एक्स रिव्यूSTREE 2 X REVIEW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

" पाकिस्तान अपने लोगों को खिलाने के लिए कर रहा संघर्ष, आतंकवाद फैलाने में पीछे नहीं...." एलजी सिन्हा की दो टूक - Independence Day 2024

हार्दिक पांड्या का जैस्मिन वालिया से जुड़ा नाम, नताशा से माफी मांग रहे नेटिजन्स, बोले- शर्म आनी... - Natasa Stankovic

मोबाइल यूजर के लिए खुशखबरी! Jio-Airtel को टक्कर देने की हो गई तैयारी, सस्ते में होगा रिचार्ज - Good news for mobile users

मेलबर्न फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2024 का शुभारंभ, 'चंदू चैंपियन' ने दी स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, राम चरण भी पहुंचे - Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2024

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.