हैदराबाद: एस.एस राजामौली की निर्देशित फिल्म आरआरआर 2022 में रिलीज होते ही एक ऐसी फिल्म बन गई, जिसने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिकॉर्ड तोड़े और दर्शकों के दिलों में जगह बनाई. इस फिल्म ने आलोचकों की प्रशंसा पाई. ग्लोबल स्तर पर देश को गौरवान्वित किया और भारतीय सिनेमा को एक नई पहचान दिलाई. अब दर्शकों के लिए 'मेकिंग ऑफ आरआरआर' का अनुभव करने का समय आ गया है. यह विशेष डॉक्यूमेंट्री अब नेटफ्लिक्स पर उपलब्ध है.
हाल ही में RRR के निर्माताओं ने 'RRR Behind & Beyond' को बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज किया, जिसे दर्शकों से जोरदार प्रतिक्रिया मिली थी. पर्दे के पीछे की इस शानदार यात्रा ने फिल्म के फैंस को रोमांचित कर दिया है. अब यह डॉक्यूमेंट्री नेटफ्लिक्स पर उपलब्ध है, जो RRR के निर्माण की गहराई और भव्यता को दिखाती है. यह डॉक्यूमेंट्री भारतीय सिनेमा के इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी फिल्मों में से एक की कहानी को करीब से समझने का मौका देती है. फिल्म ने सोशल मीडिया पर भी धूम मचा दी है.
For those who doubt RRR's quality, watch the documentary on its making. It reveals the incredible journey from a single dream to global cinematic success, showcasing Telugu cinema's evolution and Rajamouli's masterful craftsmanship. It's an inspiring and heartwarming watch. #RRR pic.twitter.com/BE1s4ZZCLa— Prasanth Chitturi (@PrasanthChittu1) December 27, 2024
#RRRBehindAndBeyond what a man @ssrajamouli vision and commitment 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏— Bingo (@vinnu659) December 26, 2024
The journey is finally over. The success story of this cinema is now in the history book of Indian celluloid. The documentary #RRRBehindAndBeyond captures all the best moments of its wonderful and emotional journey, a closure to all RRR fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/L96WcUosu9— Rick Sulgie (@Aloydinkan) December 27, 2024
बता दें, आरआरआर मेकिंग डॉक्यूमेंट्री को आज से नेटफ्लिक्स पर देखा जा रहा है और लोग इसे देखने के बाद एक्स हैंडल पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं. वहीं, आरआरआर चुके दर्शकों ने जब डॉक्यूमेंट्री में देखा कि यह ऑस्कर विनर फिल्म कैसे शूट हुई और फिल्म की स्टारकास्ट समेत डायरेक्टर ने कितनी मेहनत की है तो चौंक उठे. किसी ने आरआरआर डॉक्यूमेंट्री को शानदार तो किसी ने बेहतरीन करार दिया है.
Watching @RRRMovie making documentary in Netflix— Aditya Jakki (@adityajakki) December 26, 2024
If you want to know why @ssrajamouli is undisputed emperor of Indian cinema, watch it now
and still get emotional/patriotic looking at Komaram Bheemudo scene; best act of the movie and was best Indian performance since Bahubali 2
Just watched #RRRBehindAndBeyondOnNetflix— LARGOSUGAR (@charithwrites) December 27, 2024
Damnnn what a documentary it was!!! Not just rejoicing the film but also got a feeling to re-watch the film again. @ssrajamouli hands down is the greatest commercial director in India atm and kudos to @ssk1122 and the whole team of #RRR
बता दें, 25 मार्च 2022 को रिलीज हुई फिल्म आरआरआर के सॉन्ग नाटू-नाटू ने बेस्ट ओरिजिनल सॉन्ग कैटेगरी में ऑस्कर जीता था. इस गाने को चंद्रबोस ने लिखा था और एम एम किरावणी ने इसे कंपोज किया था. नाटू-नाटू को राहुल सिप्लीगुंज और काल भैरव ने गाया था.