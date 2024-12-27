ETV Bharat / entertainment

नेटफ्लिक्स पर छाई RRR की डॉक्यूमेंट्री, पर्दे के पीछे की कहानी ने भी दर्शकों को किया शॉक्ड - RRR ON NETFLIX

ऑस्कर विनर फिल्म आरआरआर की डॉक्यूमेंट्री नेटफ्लिक्स पर स्ट्रीम हो गई है और लोगों को खूब पसंद आ रही है.

हैदराबाद: एस.एस राजामौली की निर्देशित फिल्म आरआरआर 2022 में रिलीज होते ही एक ऐसी फिल्म बन गई, जिसने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिकॉर्ड तोड़े और दर्शकों के दिलों में जगह बनाई. इस फिल्म ने आलोचकों की प्रशंसा पाई. ग्लोबल स्तर पर देश को गौरवान्वित किया और भारतीय सिनेमा को एक नई पहचान दिलाई. अब दर्शकों के लिए 'मेकिंग ऑफ आरआरआर' का अनुभव करने का समय आ गया है. यह विशेष डॉक्यूमेंट्री अब नेटफ्लिक्स पर उपलब्ध है.

हाल ही में RRR के निर्माताओं ने 'RRR Behind & Beyond' को बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज किया, जिसे दर्शकों से जोरदार प्रतिक्रिया मिली थी. पर्दे के पीछे की इस शानदार यात्रा ने फिल्म के फैंस को रोमांचित कर दिया है. अब यह डॉक्यूमेंट्री नेटफ्लिक्स पर उपलब्ध है, जो RRR के निर्माण की गहराई और भव्यता को दिखाती है. यह डॉक्यूमेंट्री भारतीय सिनेमा के इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी फिल्मों में से एक की कहानी को करीब से समझने का मौका देती है. फिल्म ने सोशल मीडिया पर भी धूम मचा दी है.

बता दें, आरआरआर मेकिंग डॉक्यूमेंट्री को आज से नेटफ्लिक्स पर देखा जा रहा है और लोग इसे देखने के बाद एक्स हैंडल पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं. वहीं, आरआरआर चुके दर्शकों ने जब डॉक्यूमेंट्री में देखा कि यह ऑस्कर विनर फिल्म कैसे शूट हुई और फिल्म की स्टारकास्ट समेत डायरेक्टर ने कितनी मेहनत की है तो चौंक उठे. किसी ने आरआरआर डॉक्यूमेंट्री को शानदार तो किसी ने बेहतरीन करार दिया है.

बता दें, 25 मार्च 2022 को रिलीज हुई फिल्म आरआरआर के सॉन्ग नाटू-नाटू ने बेस्ट ओरिजिनल सॉन्ग कैटेगरी में ऑस्कर जीता था. इस गाने को चंद्रबोस ने लिखा था और एम एम किरावणी ने इसे कंपोज किया था. नाटू-नाटू को राहुल सिप्लीगुंज और काल भैरव ने गाया था.

