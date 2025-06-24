हैदराबाद: देश की सबसे पॉपुलर देसी वेब-सीरीज पंचायत सीजन 4 आज 24 जून को रिलीज हो चुकी है. आप फुलेरा गांव के इस मजेदार सीरीज का चौथा भाग अमेजन प्राइम पर जाकर देख सकते हैं. सीरीज का चौथा भाग फुलेरा के स्थानीय चुनाव पर बेस्ड है, जिसमें मंजू देवी और क्रांति देवी चुनावी मैदान में आमने सामने हैं. जितेंद्र कुमार, रघुबीर यादव और नीना गुप्ता जैसे स्टार से सजी सीजन 24 जून की आधीरात को रिलीज हुई है. अमेजन प्राइम पर इस सीरीज के रिलीज होते है दर्शक इसे देखने के लिए रातभर जागे और सोशल मीडिया पर बताया कि उन्हें फुलेरा का चुनावी मैदान में हुआ महासंग्राम कैसा लगा है.
ट
good night, binge watched #panchayatseason4 https://t.co/cfhvP98Lo0— vedika (@vedikabaisa) June 24, 2025
राजनीति पर बेस्ड सीरीज
पंचायत सीजन 4 पूरी फुलेरा गांव की राजनीतिक परपाटी पर बेस्ड है, जिसमें मंजू देवी और क्रांति देवी ने एक-दूजे के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ा है. यह सीरीज ना सिर्फ राजनीति बल्कि लोगों की भावना और ग्रामीण परिवेश को भी दर्शाती है. पंचायत सीजन 4 को देखने के बाद लोगों ने इसे कितना प्यार दिया है. आइए जानते है.
#PanchayatSeason4— Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) June 23, 2025
Binged the entire season, and I must say, #Panchayat4 remains as relatable and heartwarming as its predecessors. ❤️
This season skillfully blends comedy, emotion, and intense drama, as the story revolves around the elections in Phulera. It's MANJU DEVI VS… pic.twitter.com/SIyz2eCJeB
Binged #panchayat season 4 on @PrimeVideoIN , I'm positive i won't be able to sleep after what is just witnessed, subtle, Desi yet entertainment overdose, hatsoff to all the people behind this✌️ can't wait for season 5 already 😭#PanchayatOnPrime #panchayatseason4— Vineet Sharma (@VINEET_SHARMA_1) June 24, 2025
कॉमेडी, इमोशंस और ड्रामा...
एक ने लिखा है, 'पूरे सीनज बिंगे होने वाला है, मैं यकीन के साथ कह सकता हूं कि पंचायत 4 लोगों की जिंदगी से मेल खाती है, यह शानदार है, इस सीजन में फुलेरा गांव में कॉमेडी, इमोशंस और इंटेंस ड्रामा देखने को मिला है, मंजू देवी और क्रांति देवी ने जमीनी राजनीति चुनावी प्रक्रिया को शानदार ढंग से पेश किया है, सीरीज में चुप्पी और अनकहे वर्ड्स आपको धर लेंगे.
Just Binge Watch #panchayatseason4 This time Fulera feels more politics than comedy but Still You will get good time .The best things is of the markers are not scared to going forward in the Storyline. My rating is ⭐⭐⭐💫 3.5/5 #Panchayat5 will more fun. #PanchayatOnPrime— Siddharth Dev Tiwari ✿ (@18Sidtiwari) June 24, 2025
Finished #panchayatseason4, dragged storyline, less comedy,more emotional as compared to previous seasons,but still fav.🤩(Why endings like these every season😏)#PanchayatOnPrime pic.twitter.com/F3G8gqQJei— DrNk (@Uknk14) June 24, 2025
एक में डाले चारों भाग...
वहीं, कई दर्शकों का मानना है कि मेकर्स ने सीजन 4 में पंचायत के पिछले सभी तीनों पार्ट मिक्स कर दिए हैं. एक ने लिखा है, मुझे पूरा यकीन है कि जो कुछ हुआ है उसके बाद मैं सो नहीं पाऊंगा, अभी देखा, सूक्ष्म, देसी फिर भी मनोरंजन का ओवरडोज, इसके पीछे सभी लोगों को सलाम, मैं इस सीजन का इंतजार नहीं कर सकता'.
Panchayat Season 4 peaks at " ashirvaad" (episode 5). not as good as previous seasons. politics is the major plot, can't help but compare with previous seasons. @malikfeb is always a treat to watch ❤️#Panchayat #panchayatseason4 streaming now on @PrimeVideoIN— Anekanth Bahubali | ಅನೇಕಾಂತ ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ (@AnekanthB) June 24, 2025
.#PanchayatSeason4 is not just a show it’s an institution of cinema.— Kushagra Saxena🇮🇳 (@KushagraSaxena_) June 24, 2025
A masterclass in storytelling, screenplay & emotion
It makes you laugh, it makes you cry every frame speaks.
Some victories don’t bring joy
Some victories hurt more than defeats
That’s real. That’s #Panchayat pic.twitter.com/YT5fiRmVBu
एक और लिखता है, मैं पंचायत सीजन 4 निपटा दी है, कहानी खींची गई, कॉमेडी कम और पिछले सीजन के मुकाबले ज्यादा इमोशनल है, लेकिन फिर भी अच्छी है, लेकिन हर सीजन की तरह अंत एक जैसा क्यों'.
#panchayatseason4 is a step up but feels stretched with less humor. The love angle adds charm but lacks depth. Prahlad’s role shows promise & Pradhan’s arc could be key next season. A tighter screenplay is needed else dragging it further may do more harm than good.#Review #Prime— Vaibhav Bhardwaj (@Vbhardwaj08) June 24, 2025
Hi @TheViralFever, Panchayat Season 4 once again proves why Panchayat is a storytelling gem. With every episode, it masterfully balances lighthearted village misadventures and deeper emotional undercurrents.🧡— सर्वोत्तम सिंह परिहार🇮🇳 (@SarvoParihar) June 24, 2025
Now… Awaiting Season 5✨#PanchayatOnPrime
#panchayatseason4 pic.twitter.com/FBJ2rADIET
इमोशंस ज्यादा और ह्यूमर कम
आपको बता दें पंचायत के पिछले तीनों सीजन में इमोशंस और कॉमेडी के साथ-साथ ड्रामा बराबर था, लेकिन इस बार सीरीज ने इमोशंस का ट्रैक पकड़ लिया. एक ने लिखा है, पंचायत सीजन 4 सिर्फ एक शो नहीं बल्कि पूरा सिनेमा है, कहानी सुनाने की कला, स्क्रीप्ले और इमोशंस सब मास्टरक्लास है, एक पल में आपको यह हंसाती है, तो दूसरे पल में रुलाती भी है, कुछ हासि हुए मुकाम खुशियां नहीं लातीं, लेकिन ये रियल है'.
Finally....the waiting is over.... #panchayatseason4 is here on #PanchayatOnPrime .and this is nothing but the sukoon to the eyes and ears ...love the series...and abhsek sirrr hits different from vikas. #PanchayatS4 #panchayat4 #Amazonprime pic.twitter.com/aUvuHjflhU— सौरभ 🇮🇳 (@i_want_my_space) June 24, 2025
पंचायत सीरीज के लॉयल फैंस ने भी इसकी थोड़ी बहुत आलोचना की है. उन्हें सीजन 4 का पेस धीमा लगा, कॉमेडी कम दिखी और कहानी को लंबा बताया, साथ ही कहा कि इस बार सीरीज में ह्यूमर की कमी नजर आई'.
बावजूद इसके कई लोगों को पंचायत सीजन 4 बेहद भा रहा है. एक ने लिखा है, साधारण कहानी, मोह लेने वाले किरदार दिल को छूते हैं, अब हमें पंचायत सीजन 5 का इंतजार है.