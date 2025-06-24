ETV Bharat / entertainment

कॉमेडी-ह्यूमर की कमी, पॉलिटिकल, इमोशनल ड्रामा है 'पंचायत 4'?, दर्शकों को कैसी लगी फुलेरा गांव की चौथी किस्त, जानें - PANCHAYAT SEASON 4 X REVIEW

पंचायत सीजन 4 पर लोगों के मिक्स रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं. दर्शकों को यह पॉपुलर देसी सीरिज कैसी लग रही है, जानिए.

Published : June 24, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST

हैदराबाद: देश की सबसे पॉपुलर देसी वेब-सीरीज पंचायत सीजन 4 आज 24 जून को रिलीज हो चुकी है. आप फुलेरा गांव के इस मजेदार सीरीज का चौथा भाग अमेजन प्राइम पर जाकर देख सकते हैं. सीरीज का चौथा भाग फुलेरा के स्थानीय चुनाव पर बेस्ड है, जिसमें मंजू देवी और क्रांति देवी चुनावी मैदान में आमने सामने हैं. जितेंद्र कुमार, रघुबीर यादव और नीना गुप्ता जैसे स्टार से सजी सीजन 24 जून की आधीरात को रिलीज हुई है. अमेजन प्राइम पर इस सीरीज के रिलीज होते है दर्शक इसे देखने के लिए रातभर जागे और सोशल मीडिया पर बताया कि उन्हें फुलेरा का चुनावी मैदान में हुआ महासंग्राम कैसा लगा है.

राजनीति पर बेस्ड सीरीज

पंचायत सीजन 4 पूरी फुलेरा गांव की राजनीतिक परपाटी पर बेस्ड है, जिसमें मंजू देवी और क्रांति देवी ने एक-दूजे के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ा है. यह सीरीज ना सिर्फ राजनीति बल्कि लोगों की भावना और ग्रामीण परिवेश को भी दर्शाती है. पंचायत सीजन 4 को देखने के बाद लोगों ने इसे कितना प्यार दिया है. आइए जानते है.

कॉमेडी, इमोशंस और ड्रामा...

एक ने लिखा है, 'पूरे सीनज बिंगे होने वाला है, मैं यकीन के साथ कह सकता हूं कि पंचायत 4 लोगों की जिंदगी से मेल खाती है, यह शानदार है, इस सीजन में फुलेरा गांव में कॉमेडी, इमोशंस और इंटेंस ड्रामा देखने को मिला है, मंजू देवी और क्रांति देवी ने जमीनी राजनीति चुनावी प्रक्रिया को शानदार ढंग से पेश किया है, सीरीज में चुप्पी और अनकहे वर्ड्स आपको धर लेंगे.

एक में डाले चारों भाग...

वहीं, कई दर्शकों का मानना है कि मेकर्स ने सीजन 4 में पंचायत के पिछले सभी तीनों पार्ट मिक्स कर दिए हैं. एक ने लिखा है, मुझे पूरा यकीन है कि जो कुछ हुआ है उसके बाद मैं सो नहीं पाऊंगा, अभी देखा, सूक्ष्म, देसी फिर भी मनोरंजन का ओवरडोज, इसके पीछे सभी लोगों को सलाम, मैं इस सीजन का इंतजार नहीं कर सकता'.

एक और लिखता है, मैं पंचायत सीजन 4 निपटा दी है, कहानी खींची गई, कॉमेडी कम और पिछले सीजन के मुकाबले ज्यादा इमोशनल है, लेकिन फिर भी अच्छी है, लेकिन हर सीजन की तरह अंत एक जैसा क्यों'.

इमोशंस ज्यादा और ह्यूमर कम

आपको बता दें पंचायत के पिछले तीनों सीजन में इमोशंस और कॉमेडी के साथ-साथ ड्रामा बराबर था, लेकिन इस बार सीरीज ने इमोशंस का ट्रैक पकड़ लिया. एक ने लिखा है, पंचायत सीजन 4 सिर्फ एक शो नहीं बल्कि पूरा सिनेमा है, कहानी सुनाने की कला, स्क्रीप्ले और इमोशंस सब मास्टरक्लास है, एक पल में आपको यह हंसाती है, तो दूसरे पल में रुलाती भी है, कुछ हासि हुए मुकाम खुशियां नहीं लातीं, लेकिन ये रियल है'.

पंचायत सीरीज के लॉयल फैंस ने भी इसकी थोड़ी बहुत आलोचना की है. उन्हें सीजन 4 का पेस धीमा लगा, कॉमेडी कम दिखी और कहानी को लंबा बताया, साथ ही कहा कि इस बार सीरीज में ह्यूमर की कमी नजर आई'.

बावजूद इसके कई लोगों को पंचायत सीजन 4 बेहद भा रहा है. एक ने लिखा है, साधारण कहानी, मोह लेने वाले किरदार दिल को छूते हैं, अब हमें पंचायत सीजन 5 का इंतजार है.

