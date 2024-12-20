ETV Bharat / entertainment

मुफासा X रिव्यू: शानदार विजुअल इफेक्ट, किंग खान-अबराम की बेहतरीन डबिंग, जानें फिल्म देखने के बाद क्या बोले दर्शक - MUFASA THE LION KING X REVIEW

मुसाफा द लायन किंग 20 दिसंबर को रिलीज हो चुकी है आइए जानते हैं दर्शकों को कैसी लगी फिल्म.

Mufasa The Lion King Review
मुफासा द लायन किंग रिव्यू (Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 50 minutes ago

हैदराबाद: साल की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म मुफासा द लायन किंग फाइनली 20 दिसंबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. यह फिल्म 2019 में रिलीज हुई द लायन किंग की प्रीक्वल है. द लायन किंग में हमने सिम्बा की स्टोरी देखी थी जो अपने पिता मुफासा की गद्दी संभालने के लिए लौटता है लेकिन वहां पहले से स्कार का कब्जा होता है. द लायन किंग में मुसाफा की मृत्यु हो जाती है. अब मुफासा द लायन किंग में मुफासा की स्टोरी दिखाई गई है. तो आइए जानते हैं कैसी लगी दर्शकों को मुफासा की स्टोरी.

मुफासा द लायन किंग एक्स रिव्यू

मुफासा द लायन किंग 20 दिसंबर को रिलीज हुई जिसके बाद एक्स पर नेटिजन्स ने फिल्म को लेकर अपना रिव्यू शेयर किया. बता दें मुफासा के किरदार को शाहरुख खान ने आवाज दी है वहीं आर्यन खान ने सिंबा के किरदार को तो अबराम ने मुफासा के छोटे वर्जन की डबिंग की है जो दर्शकों का दिल जीत रही है. ज्यादातर लोगों को तीनों खानों की डबिंग काफी पसंद आई है. वहीं फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों के मिक्स रिव्यू देखने को मिले हैं.

एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'विजुअल काफी शानदार है, कहानी भी जबरदस्त है इससे आगे और क्या ही बोलूं'. वहीं एक ने लिखा, 'द लायन किंग ज्यादा बेहतर थी इसे उस तरह से नहीं बनाया गया'.

एक ने लिखा, 'मैंने सोचा भी नहीं था कि मुफासा इतनी ग्रेट फिल्म होगी. एक एक्शन थ्रिलर वो भी खतरनाक विलेन के साथ. इतनी सारी मौतें, बेहतरीन विजुअल और राइटिंग, शेर की भावनाओं को काफी जबरदस्त तरीके से दिखाया गया'.

एक यूजर ने कमेंट किया, 'मुफासा अपने वादों को निभाने में फेल रही है. इतनी बेहतरीन फिल्म में इमोशंस इतने अच्छे से नहीं दिखे. यहां तक महेश बाबू का वॉइसओवर भी भावनाओं में गहराई नहीं ला सका'.

एक ने लिखा, 'मैंने मुफासा के बारे में कुछ नहीं सुना था लेकिन फिर भी मैं इसे देखने गया और सच में मुझे ये काफी पसंद आई. यहां तक कि यह ओरिजिनल लायन किंग के एनिमेशन से बेहतर है'.

फिल्म की स्टोरी

फिल्म की शुरुआत छोटे मुसाफा होती है जो अपने माता पिता से बिछड़कर भटक जाता है. जिसके बाद उसकी मुलाकात उसी की उम्र के टाका से होती है जो उसे अपने घर ले जाता है. लेकिन टाका के पिता उसे रखने से एतराज करते हैं. बाद में टाका और मुसाफा करीबी दोस्त बन जाते हैं यहां तक कि टाका मुफासा को अपना भाई मानने लगता है. फिर दोनों की लाइफ में किरोस नाम का विलेन आता है जिसका सामना दोनों मिलकर करते हैं. दोनों किस तरह से कई मुसीबतों का सामना करते हैं और कैसे आगे बढ़ते हैं ये फिल्म देखने के बाद ही पता चलेगा.

TAGGED:

MUFASA X REVIEWMUFASA THE LION KING X REVIEWMUFASA THE LION KINGमुफासा द लायन किंग एक्स रिव्यूMUFASA THE LION KING X REVIEW

