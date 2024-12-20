हैदराबाद: साल की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म मुफासा द लायन किंग फाइनली 20 दिसंबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. यह फिल्म 2019 में रिलीज हुई द लायन किंग की प्रीक्वल है. द लायन किंग में हमने सिम्बा की स्टोरी देखी थी जो अपने पिता मुफासा की गद्दी संभालने के लिए लौटता है लेकिन वहां पहले से स्कार का कब्जा होता है. द लायन किंग में मुसाफा की मृत्यु हो जाती है. अब मुफासा द लायन किंग में मुफासा की स्टोरी दिखाई गई है. तो आइए जानते हैं कैसी लगी दर्शकों को मुफासा की स्टोरी.
मुफासा द लायन किंग एक्स रिव्यू
मुफासा द लायन किंग 20 दिसंबर को रिलीज हुई जिसके बाद एक्स पर नेटिजन्स ने फिल्म को लेकर अपना रिव्यू शेयर किया. बता दें मुफासा के किरदार को शाहरुख खान ने आवाज दी है वहीं आर्यन खान ने सिंबा के किरदार को तो अबराम ने मुफासा के छोटे वर्जन की डबिंग की है जो दर्शकों का दिल जीत रही है. ज्यादातर लोगों को तीनों खानों की डबिंग काफी पसंद आई है. वहीं फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों के मिक्स रिव्यू देखने को मिले हैं.
#MufasaTheLionKing— NK Channel (@itsnkupdates) December 19, 2024
Making is Good. grand visuals..
Appuram solla onnum illa.. #Mufasa #Mufasareview https://t.co/E6rcfiZhp6
Why are animals acting like humans? Not a single animal instinct, they are not even hungry. Ofcourse we're not expecting a national geography videos but the film feels unrelated and unnatural. It misses a chance of being original #Mufasareview @Disney @DisneyStudios— Kausalya Suharika R (@KausalyaSuhari1) December 20, 2024
एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'विजुअल काफी शानदार है, कहानी भी जबरदस्त है इससे आगे और क्या ही बोलूं'. वहीं एक ने लिखा, 'द लायन किंग ज्यादा बेहतर थी इसे उस तरह से नहीं बनाया गया'.
#Mufasa is technically impressive, as there is no denying how well-animated each animal is, and the attention to detail shines through. This outing has more life than the 2019 remake, even if it struggles keeping you invested in its original story. Barry Jenkins attempts to… pic.twitter.com/le1MWdH3Zr— Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) December 20, 2024
Mufasa fails to create the impact that promises. While the film attempts to lean heavily on emotions, it falls flat in delivering any lasting impression. Even Mahesh Babu's voiceover, despite being a major highlight, lacks the intensity needed to elevate the dialogues or…— Narendra™ ! (@MaheshThammudu_) December 19, 2024
एक ने लिखा, 'मैंने सोचा भी नहीं था कि मुफासा इतनी ग्रेट फिल्म होगी. एक एक्शन थ्रिलर वो भी खतरनाक विलेन के साथ. इतनी सारी मौतें, बेहतरीन विजुअल और राइटिंग, शेर की भावनाओं को काफी जबरदस्त तरीके से दिखाया गया'.
एक यूजर ने कमेंट किया, 'मुफासा अपने वादों को निभाने में फेल रही है. इतनी बेहतरीन फिल्म में इमोशंस इतने अच्छे से नहीं दिखे. यहां तक महेश बाबू का वॉइसओवर भी भावनाओं में गहराई नहीं ला सका'.
I heard almost nothing about MUFASA but went to see it earlier.— Yasha Chatab (@MrYasha) December 19, 2024
I truly love it. I even like it better than the original Lion King animation. pic.twitter.com/eGKNMDNX75
I didn’t expect mufasa to be that great omg? an action thriller with legit villains, multiple deaths, great visuals and writing, and the lions were as expressive as they could be in a live action. the lion fights were no joke. also blue ivy carter did great voice work! 4.5/5— sophia (@hellopugh) December 20, 2024
एक ने लिखा, 'मैंने मुफासा के बारे में कुछ नहीं सुना था लेकिन फिर भी मैं इसे देखने गया और सच में मुझे ये काफी पसंद आई. यहां तक कि यह ओरिजिनल लायन किंग के एनिमेशन से बेहतर है'.
फिल्म की स्टोरी
फिल्म की शुरुआत छोटे मुसाफा होती है जो अपने माता पिता से बिछड़कर भटक जाता है. जिसके बाद उसकी मुलाकात उसी की उम्र के टाका से होती है जो उसे अपने घर ले जाता है. लेकिन टाका के पिता उसे रखने से एतराज करते हैं. बाद में टाका और मुसाफा करीबी दोस्त बन जाते हैं यहां तक कि टाका मुफासा को अपना भाई मानने लगता है. फिर दोनों की लाइफ में किरोस नाम का विलेन आता है जिसका सामना दोनों मिलकर करते हैं. दोनों किस तरह से कई मुसीबतों का सामना करते हैं और कैसे आगे बढ़ते हैं ये फिल्म देखने के बाद ही पता चलेगा.