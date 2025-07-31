हैदराबाद: 'अर्जुन रेड्डी' स्टार विजय देवकोंडा की फिल्म किंगडम आज रिलीज हो चुकी है. गौतम तिन्नौरी के डायरेक्शन में बनी फिल्म को लेकर एक्टर के फैंस के बीच जबरदस्त हाईप है. द फैमिली स्टार जैसी सॉफ्ट फिल्म देने के बाद विजय एक बार फिर एक्शन अवतार में उतरे हैं. किंगडम से विजय और इसके डायरेक्टर-प्रोड्यूसर को बड़ी उम्मीद है, लेकिन इधर, बॉक्स ऑफिस पर पहले से ही कई फिल्में मौजूद हैं और कल 1 अगस्त को भी हिंदी सिनेमा से दो बड़ी फिल्में सन ऑफ सरदार 2 और धड़क 2 रिलीज होने जा रही है. फिलहाल किंगडम को दर्शकों को कैसा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है, आइए करते हैं फिल्म का एक्स रिव्यू.
#Kingdom : 2.5-2.75/5— చాండ్లర్😳 (@chandler999999) July 31, 2025
Firstly, I was really excited for the film. I've been waiting for it since I heard the name Gowtham Thinnanuri. The hype lived up to my expectations until I watched the film. It wasn't outright bad but I expected more. VD was good. Satya Dev was sufficient. pic.twitter.com/3GrDG3vVEt
#kingdom very strictly avg for me , i tried to like it but it just underwhelmed. idk what happened to anirudh , only great in bits. khaleja vibes strong ga ochinai. vd was good but didn’t feel that crazily diff from stuff he’s done before but still great presence and effort.— AB | SSRMB🌎 (@EditsTollywood) July 31, 2025
#VijayDeverakonda delivers a solid performance in this action-packed drama.— Girish Pspk (@_girishpspk) July 31, 2025
• The first half of Kingdom stands out with strong acting by Vijay, impressive background score, and visually better scenes. The setup is engaging and builds curiosity.
• The second half, though… pic.twitter.com/KSrC9yLZWA
सिनेमाघरों में किंगडम
किंगडम आज 31 जुलाई को रिलीज हो चुकी है और फिल्म के मॉर्निंग शो को देख रहे दर्शक हैंड टू हैंड एक्स हैंडल पर अपना रिव्यू दे रहे हैं. वहीं, कई फिल्म ट्रेड एनालिस्ट फिल्म को देख चुके हैं और फिल्म पर अपना रिव्यू दे चुके हैं. कुछ लोगों ने फिल्म का स्लो स्क्रीनप्ले पर सवाल उठाए हैं, तो कईयों ने फिल्म को अच्छा बताया है. कई बार पोस्टपोन होने के बाद आज 31 जुलाई को रिलीज हुई फिल्म में विजय एक जासूस के किरदार में हैं, जो श्रीलंका में एक मिशन पर हैं.
Kingdome Come Deliverance 2 pic.twitter.com/Jon5q5r0PP— Adam Z (@ErdemZengin22) July 31, 2025
Kingdom is a very ordinary and routine. Nothing new and nothing interesting. Except few scenes nothing is engaging. One time watch for anirudh and vd’s performance. Movie also ends with a very routine climax which tries to elevate next part. Strictly one time watch #Kingdom pic.twitter.com/taqebaU3pJ— Pavan Polagani (@pavan_polagani) July 30, 2025
#Kingdom is an action drama that is technically very strong and works well on the drama front, though it falters somewhat in terms of emotional depth.— 𝓜𝓸𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓱𝔂 𝓶𝓪𝓷𝔃 (@moorthy_1993) July 31, 2025
Director Gowtham Tinnanuri succeeds in building a properly engaging narrative in the first half.
किंगडम एक्स रिव्यू
एक एक्स यूजर ने लिखा है, फिल्म विजय की कम और सूरी की ज्यादा लगती है, जबकि दूसरा लिखता है कि विजय की अबतक की सबसे बेस्ट फिल्म. बता दें, लाइगर, खुशी और द फैमिली स्टार के फीकी पड़ने के बाद अब विजय फिल्म किंगडम (हिंदी में साम्राज्य) से सफलता का स्वाद चखने जा रहे हैं. फिल्म के डायरेक्टर नानी के साथ फिल्म जर्सी जैसी हिट फिल्म दे चुके हैं और कहा जा रहा है कि साम्राज्य भी बॉक्स ऑफिस अच्छा करने जा रही है. फिल्म के निर्माता नागा वामसी और साई सौजन्या हैं. फिल्म सितारा एंटरटेनमेंट्स और फॉर्च्यून फोर सिनेमाज के बैनर तले बनी है. बता दें, किंगडम दो पार्ट में बनेगी.
#Kingdom review:@TheDeverakonda dominates with swag & emotion 💫@anirudhofficial BGM gives nonstop chills 🎧🔥— Jane 💜 (@Janet_nickz) July 31, 2025
First half is a festival, climax hits deep 🎯
Boat sequence is a cinematic high 🌊
Full paisa vasool mass ride! 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/PJ6r8JCkre
किंगडम डे 1 कलेक्शन
एडवांस बुकिंग में किंगडम ने अच्छा कलेक्शन किया है. किंगडम पहले दिन हो सकता है कि सैयारा के ओपनिंग डे का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दे. किंगडम को लेकर कह जा रहा है कि फिल्म पहले दिन 18 से 20 करोड़ रुपये कमा सकती है.