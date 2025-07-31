ETV Bharat / entertainment

'किंगडम' एक्स रिव्यू: 'सैयारा' के बीच विजय देवरकोंडा की 'साम्राज्य' का भौकाल, दर्शकों ने दिए धांसू रिएक्शन - KINGDOM X REVIEW

किंगडम रिलीज हो गई है और फिल्म के मॉर्निंग शो को देख रहे दर्शक हैंड टू हैंड एक्स हैंडल पर अपना रिव्यू दे रहे हैं.

Kingdom X Review
'किंगडम' एक्स रिव्यू (Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST

हैदराबाद: 'अर्जुन रेड्डी' स्टार विजय देवकोंडा की फिल्म किंगडम आज रिलीज हो चुकी है. गौतम तिन्नौरी के डायरेक्शन में बनी फिल्म को लेकर एक्टर के फैंस के बीच जबरदस्त हाईप है. द फैमिली स्टार जैसी सॉफ्ट फिल्म देने के बाद विजय एक बार फिर एक्शन अवतार में उतरे हैं. किंगडम से विजय और इसके डायरेक्टर-प्रोड्यूसर को बड़ी उम्मीद है, लेकिन इधर, बॉक्स ऑफिस पर पहले से ही कई फिल्में मौजूद हैं और कल 1 अगस्त को भी हिंदी सिनेमा से दो बड़ी फिल्में सन ऑफ सरदार 2 और धड़क 2 रिलीज होने जा रही है. फिलहाल किंगडम को दर्शकों को कैसा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है, आइए करते हैं फिल्म का एक्स रिव्यू.

सिनेमाघरों में किंगडम

किंगडम आज 31 जुलाई को रिलीज हो चुकी है और फिल्म के मॉर्निंग शो को देख रहे दर्शक हैंड टू हैंड एक्स हैंडल पर अपना रिव्यू दे रहे हैं. वहीं, कई फिल्म ट्रेड एनालिस्ट फिल्म को देख चुके हैं और फिल्म पर अपना रिव्यू दे चुके हैं. कुछ लोगों ने फिल्म का स्लो स्क्रीनप्ले पर सवाल उठाए हैं, तो कईयों ने फिल्म को अच्छा बताया है. कई बार पोस्टपोन होने के बाद आज 31 जुलाई को रिलीज हुई फिल्म में विजय एक जासूस के किरदार में हैं, जो श्रीलंका में एक मिशन पर हैं.

किंगडम एक्स रिव्यू

एक एक्स यूजर ने लिखा है, फिल्म विजय की कम और सूरी की ज्यादा लगती है, जबकि दूसरा लिखता है कि विजय की अबतक की सबसे बेस्ट फिल्म. बता दें, लाइगर, खुशी और द फैमिली स्टार के फीकी पड़ने के बाद अब विजय फिल्म किंगडम (हिंदी में साम्राज्य) से सफलता का स्वाद चखने जा रहे हैं. फिल्म के डायरेक्टर नानी के साथ फिल्म जर्सी जैसी हिट फिल्म दे चुके हैं और कहा जा रहा है कि साम्राज्य भी बॉक्स ऑफिस अच्छा करने जा रही है. फिल्म के निर्माता नागा वामसी और साई सौजन्या हैं. फिल्म सितारा एंटरटेनमेंट्स और फॉर्च्यून फोर सिनेमाज के बैनर तले बनी है. बता दें, किंगडम दो पार्ट में बनेगी.

किंगडम डे 1 कलेक्शन

एडवांस बुकिंग में किंगडम ने अच्छा कलेक्शन किया है. किंगडम पहले दिन हो सकता है कि सैयारा के ओपनिंग डे का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दे. किंगडम को लेकर कह जा रहा है कि फिल्म पहले दिन 18 से 20 करोड़ रुपये कमा सकती है.

