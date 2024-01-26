बॉक्स ऑफिस पर हिट हुई ऋतिक-दीपिका की जोड़ी, 'फाइटर' ने ओपनिंग डे पर वर्ल्डवाइड की इतनी कमाई

मुंबई : वर्ल्डवाइड बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इस वक्त इंडियन मूवी 'फाइटर' बवाल मचा रही है. बॉलीवुड के सुपरहीरो और खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण ने साथ में अपनी पहली फिल्म से धूम मचा दी है. फाइटर 25 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर रिलीज हुई है. फिल्म आज 26 जनवरी को अपनी रिलीज के दूसरे दिन में चल रही है. फाइटर ने पहले दिन डोमेस्टिक और वर्ल्डवाइड कितनी कमाई की है आइए जानते हैं और साथ ही जानेंगे फिल्म अपने पहले वीकेंड कितना कलेक्शन कर सकती है.
फाइटर का वर्ल्डवाइड ओपनिंग कलेक्शन
फाइटर देश और दुनिया की तकरीबन 4 हजार ज्यादा स्क्रीन पर रिलीज हुई है. पठान के डायरेक्टर सिद्धार्थ आनंद ने एक बार फिर बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अपना कब्जा जमा लिया है. बीते साल की 25 जनवरी को पठान और मौजूदा साल की 25 जनवरी को फाइटर से धमाका किया है. पठान और फाइटर दोनों ही एक्शन फिल्में हैं. हालांकि शाहरुख खान की वजह से पठान की हाइप ज्यादा थी तो फिल्म ने पहले ही दिन डोमेस्टिक बॉक्स ऑफिस 57 करोड़ और वर्ल्डवाइड 106 करोड़ से बिजनेस किया था. वहीं, सिद्धार्थ की ही फिल्म फाइटर ने ओपनिंग डे पर डोमेस्टिक 24.60 करोड़ तो वर्ल्डवाइड 37.6 करोड़ से खाता खोला है.
#Fighter Day 1 collection: 24.60 cr. Net.(Hindi)— Cool FanClub of H.RO (@CoolFanClubofHR) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Screen Count - 4100(approx.)
Being not usual masala film, Non-Holiday Release & with low hype it has done very good.
Even film like #RRR opened with 20cr but eventually became Blockbuster.#HrithikRoshan #Deepika #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/8thUFUksLs
#Fighter Box Office Collection Day 1— Gaurav Fighter (@GauravHrithiks) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
India: 24.60 cr nett (29 cr gross)
Overseas: $1.02 Million (8.50 crore)
Total: 37.50 crore worldwide gross #HrithikRoshan𓃵 #DeepikaPadukone #AnilKapoor #SiddharthAnand pic.twitter.com/CKfq1c4x48
फाइटर का पहला वीकेंड कैसा रहेगा?
बता दें, फिल्म 26 जनवरी यानी दूसरे दिन डोमेस्टिक बॉक्स ऑफिस 35 और वर्ल्डवाइड 50 करोड़, शनिवार को 45 करोड़ (वर्ल्डवाइड), रविवार को 50 करोड़ (वर्ल्डवाइड) का बिजनेस कर सकती है. ऐसे में फाइटर अपने पहले वीकेंड में 150 करोड़ का आंकड़ा पार करती दिख रही है.
#HrithikRoshan's #Fighter is off to a flyer at the box office.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Film registers fantastic figure across all markets in the globe.
India Nett -… pic.twitter.com/3Kv3IF4ZhH
Thu ₹ 24.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice— Anand Abhirup 📌 🧡 🦩 (@SanskariGuruji) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Official Figures are Out #Fighter
Very Good Numbers considering Limited promotions and pre hype.
Today will be the actual D Day with almost double collection of Yesterday.#FighterForever 🥵🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/z6UdubvXGX
फिल्म फाइटर में पुलवामा और बालाकोट अटैक पर बात करती है. फिल्म में ऋतिक रोशन, दीपिका पादुकोण, अनिल कपूर, करण सिंह ग्रोवर, अक्षय ओबेरॉय अहम रोल में हैं. फिल्म 250 करोड़ के बजट में बनी है.
