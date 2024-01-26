बॉक्स ऑफिस पर हिट हुई ऋतिक-दीपिका की जोड़ी, 'फाइटर' ने ओपनिंग डे पर वर्ल्डवाइड की इतनी कमाई

author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Fighter Worldwide Opening Day Box Office Collection

Fighter Worldwide Opening Day Box Office Collection : ऋतिक रोशन और दीपिका पादुकोण की जोड़ी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर हिट साबित हुई है. फिल्म ने फाइटर ने ओपनिंग डे पर वर्ल्डवाइड कितने करोड़ का कलेक्शन किया है. यहां जानें.

मुंबई : वर्ल्डवाइड बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इस वक्त इंडियन मूवी 'फाइटर' बवाल मचा रही है. बॉलीवुड के सुपरहीरो और खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण ने साथ में अपनी पहली फिल्म से धूम मचा दी है. फाइटर 25 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर रिलीज हुई है. फिल्म आज 26 जनवरी को अपनी रिलीज के दूसरे दिन में चल रही है. फाइटर ने पहले दिन डोमेस्टिक और वर्ल्डवाइड कितनी कमाई की है आइए जानते हैं और साथ ही जानेंगे फिल्म अपने पहले वीकेंड कितना कलेक्शन कर सकती है.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

फाइटर का वर्ल्डवाइड ओपनिंग कलेक्शन

फाइटर देश और दुनिया की तकरीबन 4 हजार ज्यादा स्क्रीन पर रिलीज हुई है. पठान के डायरेक्टर सिद्धार्थ आनंद ने एक बार फिर बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अपना कब्जा जमा लिया है. बीते साल की 25 जनवरी को पठान और मौजूदा साल की 25 जनवरी को फाइटर से धमाका किया है. पठान और फाइटर दोनों ही एक्शन फिल्में हैं. हालांकि शाहरुख खान की वजह से पठान की हाइप ज्यादा थी तो फिल्म ने पहले ही दिन डोमेस्टिक बॉक्स ऑफिस 57 करोड़ और वर्ल्डवाइड 106 करोड़ से बिजनेस किया था. वहीं, सिद्धार्थ की ही फिल्म फाइटर ने ओपनिंग डे पर डोमेस्टिक 24.60 करोड़ तो वर्ल्डवाइड 37.6 करोड़ से खाता खोला है.

फाइटर का पहला वीकेंड कैसा रहेगा?

बता दें, फिल्म 26 जनवरी यानी दूसरे दिन डोमेस्टिक बॉक्स ऑफिस 35 और वर्ल्डवाइड 50 करोड़, शनिवार को 45 करोड़ (वर्ल्डवाइड), रविवार को 50 करोड़ (वर्ल्डवाइड) का बिजनेस कर सकती है. ऐसे में फाइटर अपने पहले वीकेंड में 150 करोड़ का आंकड़ा पार करती दिख रही है.

फिल्म फाइटर में पुलवामा और बालाकोट अटैक पर बात करती है. फिल्म में ऋतिक रोशन, दीपिका पादुकोण, अनिल कपूर, करण सिंह ग्रोवर, अक्षय ओबेरॉय अहम रोल में हैं. फिल्म 250 करोड़ के बजट में बनी है.

ये भी पढे़ंं :

गणतंत्र दिवस पर 'फाइटर' की टीम का देश को सलाम, ऋतिक-दीपिका ने हाई जोश में दीं शुभकामनाएं


WATCH: गणतंत्र दिवस पर नन्हें फैंस का कमाल, लाखों फीट ऊपर 'फाइटर' संग फहराया तिरंगा, देखें स्पेस का नजारा


TAGGED:

Fighter BO worldwide collectionFighter worldwide day 1 collectionफाइटर बॉक्स ऑफिस वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शनफाइटर वर्ल्डवाइड ओपनिंग डे कलेक्शन

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

ट्रेकिंग के लिए गए युवक-युवती की मौत, पालतू डॉगी की मदद से मिली लाशें, दो दिन तक साथ ही रहा

UCC धार्मिक कुरीतियां खत्म करेगा, लिव इन रिलेशन के बहाने अनैतिक कार्य स्वीकार नहीं- रेखा आर्य

अंतरंग इमेज पर नियंत्रण व सेक्सटॉर्शन से लड़ने के लिए मेटा ने किया ये काम

DU के आईपी महिला कॉलेज के 100 साल पूरे, परवेज मुशर्रफ की मां सहित कई नामी हस्तियों ने की हैं यहां पढ़ाई

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.