'फाइटर' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भरी ऊंची उड़ान, दूसरे दिन की कमाई में आया बड़ा उछाल, जानें डे 3 का भी हाल

author img

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2 : ऋतिक रोशन और दीपिका पादुकोण के फैंस के लिए बिग गुडन्यूज है. फिल्म फाइटर की दूसरे दिन की कमाई में बड़ा उछाल आया है.

मुंबई : हवाई एक्शन और ऋतिक रोशन-दीपिका पादुकोण की फ्रैश जोड़ी के चार्म से लबरेज फिल्म 'फाइटर' ने ओपनिंग डे पर भले ही कम कलेक्शन किया है, लेकिन ओपनिंग डे पर दर्शकों के मिले रिस्पॉन्स से फिल्म अपने पहले ही वीकेंड में उड़ान भरती नजर आ रही है. फाइटर ने 37.6 करोड़ रुपये से वर्ल्डवाइड ओपनिंग की है. वहीं, फिल्म ने दूसरे दिन अपने पहले दिन से 75 फीसदी से ज्यादा की कमाई की है. आइए जानते हैं बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दूसरे दिन फाइटर ने किया कितना कलेक्शन

फाइटर की दूसरे दिन की कमाई ?

पठान के डायरेक्टर सिद्धार्थ आनंद एक साल बाद (25 जनवरी 2023) फिल्म फाइटर से सिल्वर पर लौटे हैं. इस बार वह शाहरुख खान के साथ नहीं बल्कि बॉलीवुड के पहले सुपरहीरो ऋतिक रोशन संग आए हैं. ऋतिक के साथ फिल्म बैंग-बैंग और वार के बाद फाइटर तीसरी फिल्म है, जो बॉक्स ऑफिस पर मेगा-ब्लॉकबस्टर का टैग ले चुकी है. बात करें फाइटर के दूसरे दिन की कलेक्शन की तो यह डोमेस्टिक बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 40 करोड़ रुपये बताया जा रहा है. वहीं, कई अनुमानों में फिल्म दूसरे दिन 42 से 45 करोड़ का कलेक्शन करती दिख रही है.

ओपनिंग डे पर क्या रहा हाल?

बता दें, फाइटर ने पहले दिन डोमेस्टिक बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 24.60 करोड़ और वर्ल्डवाइड 37.6 करोड़ का कारोबार किया था. वहीं, अब फिल्म का कुल वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन 80 करोड़ के लगभग पहुंच रहा है. यानि फिल्म आज 27 जनवरी को अपनी रिलीज के तीसरे दिन वर्ल्डवाइड 150 करोड़ का आंकड़ा आसानी से पार कर देगी.

  • #Fighter grows with 75% on Day2 Early Estimates are 45cr But Trade figure are always more than Est* and Producer are also more, Means Fighter Day 2 will be around 48cr Nett#HrithikRoshan Second 40cr Single Day nett While Saloda is yet to cross without Hrithik and SRK 🤣 pic.twitter.com/liTAnbHDBq

    — HARRY (@AKKI_0028) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

फाइटर की तीसरे दिन की कमाई?

आज 27 जनवरी को फिल्म अपनी रिलीज के तीसरे दिन यानि पहली शनिवार में एंटर कर चुकी है. शनिवार वीकेंड का सबसे अहम दिन है. ऐसे में फाइटर तीसरे दिन वर्ल्डवाइड 50 करोड़ का आंकड़ा आसानी से पार कर सकती है.

ये भी पढे़ं :

फाइटर रिव्यू: जबरदस्त एरियल एक्शन और डायलॉग्स से 'फाइटर' ने जीता फैंस का दिल, गजब की दिखी ऋतिक-दीपिका की कैमिस्ट्री

लव एवरीथिंग, ग्रेट परफॉर्मेंस...अर्जुन कपूर ने की 'फाइटर' की जमकर तारीफ, डिनो मोरिया बोले- कमाल है

TAGGED:

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2Fighter worldwide Collection Day 2फाइटर बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन डे 2फाइटर बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ख़ास ख़बरें

ट्रेकिंग के लिए गए युवक-युवती की मौत, पालतू डॉगी की मदद से मिली लाशें, दो दिन तक साथ ही रहा

UCC धार्मिक कुरीतियां खत्म करेगा, लिव इन रिलेशन के बहाने अनैतिक कार्य स्वीकार नहीं- रेखा आर्य

अंतरंग इमेज पर नियंत्रण व सेक्सटॉर्शन से लड़ने के लिए मेटा ने किया ये काम

DU के आईपी महिला कॉलेज के 100 साल पूरे, परवेज मुशर्रफ की मां सहित कई नामी हस्तियों ने की हैं यहां पढ़ाई

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.