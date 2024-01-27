'फाइटर' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भरी ऊंची उड़ान, दूसरे दिन की कमाई में आया बड़ा उछाल, जानें डे 3 का भी हाल

मुंबई : हवाई एक्शन और ऋतिक रोशन-दीपिका पादुकोण की फ्रैश जोड़ी के चार्म से लबरेज फिल्म 'फाइटर' ने ओपनिंग डे पर भले ही कम कलेक्शन किया है, लेकिन ओपनिंग डे पर दर्शकों के मिले रिस्पॉन्स से फिल्म अपने पहले ही वीकेंड में उड़ान भरती नजर आ रही है. फाइटर ने 37.6 करोड़ रुपये से वर्ल्डवाइड ओपनिंग की है. वहीं, फिल्म ने दूसरे दिन अपने पहले दिन से 75 फीसदी से ज्यादा की कमाई की है. आइए जानते हैं बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दूसरे दिन फाइटर ने किया कितना कलेक्शन
फाइटर की दूसरे दिन की कमाई ?
पठान के डायरेक्टर सिद्धार्थ आनंद एक साल बाद (25 जनवरी 2023) फिल्म फाइटर से सिल्वर पर लौटे हैं. इस बार वह शाहरुख खान के साथ नहीं बल्कि बॉलीवुड के पहले सुपरहीरो ऋतिक रोशन संग आए हैं. ऋतिक के साथ फिल्म बैंग-बैंग और वार के बाद फाइटर तीसरी फिल्म है, जो बॉक्स ऑफिस पर मेगा-ब्लॉकबस्टर का टैग ले चुकी है. बात करें फाइटर के दूसरे दिन की कलेक्शन की तो यह डोमेस्टिक बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 40 करोड़ रुपये बताया जा रहा है. वहीं, कई अनुमानों में फिल्म दूसरे दिन 42 से 45 करोड़ का कलेक्शन करती दिख रही है.
ओपनिंग डे पर क्या रहा हाल?
बता दें, फाइटर ने पहले दिन डोमेस्टिक बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 24.60 करोड़ और वर्ल्डवाइड 37.6 करोड़ का कारोबार किया था. वहीं, अब फिल्म का कुल वर्ल्डवाइड कलेक्शन 80 करोड़ के लगभग पहुंच रहा है. यानि फिल्म आज 27 जनवरी को अपनी रिलीज के तीसरे दिन वर्ल्डवाइड 150 करोड़ का आंकड़ा आसानी से पार कर देगी.
फाइटर की तीसरे दिन की कमाई?
आज 27 जनवरी को फिल्म अपनी रिलीज के तीसरे दिन यानि पहली शनिवार में एंटर कर चुकी है. शनिवार वीकेंड का सबसे अहम दिन है. ऐसे में फाइटर तीसरे दिन वर्ल्डवाइड 50 करोड़ का आंकड़ा आसानी से पार कर सकती है.