विरोध के बीच रिलीज हुई कंगना रनौत की 'इमरजेंसी', थिएटर के बाहर पुलिस तैनात, दर्शकों का रिव्यू, उठी बैन की मांग

सिख कम्यूनिटी के भारी विरोध के बीच कंगना रनौत की फिल्म इमरजेंसी आज 17 जनवरी को रिलीज हो चुकी है.

Emergency X Review Kangana Ranaut
कंगना रनौत की 'इमरजेंसी (Etv Bharat)
Published : Jan 17, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

मुंबई: कंगना रनौत की विवादित पॉलिटिकल ड्रामा फिल्म 'इमरजेंसी' आज 17 जनवरी को विरोध के बीच रिलीज हो गई है. फिल्म 'इमरजेंसी' का सबसे ज्यादा विरोध पंजाब में किया जा रहा है. 'इमरजेंसी' में दिखाए गए कुछ सीन पर खिस कम्यूनिटी ने आपत्ति दर्ज कराई थी, जिसके बाद से फिल्म विवाद और चर्चा में बनी हुई है. इधर, पंजाब की राजधानी अमृतसर में 'इमरजेंसी' की रिलीज के मौके पर कोई विवाद ना हो, इसलिए प्रशासन ने थिएटर्स के बाहर पुलिस बल का तैनाती कर दी है. आइए जानते हैं 'इमरजेंसी' पर लोगों की क्या राय है और एक्स पर इसे क्या रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है.

इमरजेंसी का एक्स रिव्यू

विवाद से पहले बात करेंगे कि लोगों को फिल्म इमरजेंसी कैसी लगी है. फिल्म एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला ने फिल्म इमरजेंसी देख अपना रिएक्शन दिया है. रमेश बाला ने अपने एक्स पोस्ट में लिखा है, मैं इमरजेंसी से यह उम्मीद नहीं की थी कि वह मुझे प्रभावित करेगी, कंगना ने पूरी ईमानदारी से श्रीमति इंदिरा गांधी का रोल प्ले किया है, साथ ही फिल्म की पूरी कास्ट ने अपने- अपने रोल में शानदार काम किया है, फिल्म के सीन बेहतरीन है, 1975 की कहानी के ढंग से पेश किया है, साथ ही फिल्म का म्यूजिक भी इसकी कहानी के साथ फिट बैठता है. एक यूजर ने लिखा है, कंगना रनौत ने अपने रोल पर मेहनत की है, फिल्म ने मुझे भावुक नहीं किया, लेकिन दिल से थैंक्यू'. कई लोगों ने फिल्म के तथ्य से छेड़छाड़ करने की बात कही है. वहीं, कई लोगों ने फिल्म को एक प्रोपेगेंडा भी करार दिया है. हालांकि ज्यादातर लोगों को फिल्म में कंगना का लुक और उनकी एक्टिंग ही पसंद आ रही है.

इमरजेंसी का विरोध कहां और क्यों?

पंजाब में फिल्म इमरजेंसी का पूरजोर विरोध किया जा रहा है. सिख कम्यूनिटी एसजीपीसी ने फिल्म का विरोध कर रही है. सिख कम्यूनिटी का आरोप है कि फिल्म में उनकी छवि आतंकवादियों की तरह दिखाई जा रही है. एसजीपीसी ने फिल्म इमरजेंसी को अमृतसर में बैन करने की मांग की है. एसजीपीसी ने कहा है कि हमनें इस बाबत पंजाब सरकार को एक पत्र लिख फिल्म पर बैन लगाने की मांग की है, लेकिन इस पर अभी तक कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया है. वहीं, फिल्म को लेकर थिएटर्स और सड़कों पर कोई बवाल ना हो इसके लिए पंजाब सरकार ने पुलिस बल की तैनाती कर दी है. बता दें, फिल्म इमरजेंसी आज 17 जनवरी को सिनेमा लवर्स डे पर रिलीज हुई है और इस मौके पर फिल्म की टिकट 99 रुपये में मिल रही है.

