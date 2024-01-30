WATCH: लाइव कॉन्सर्ट में पाक सिंगर बिलाल सईद ने फैंस पर फेंककर मारा था माइक, अब बोले- गलत किया

Pakistani Singer Bilal Saeed : पाक सिंगर बिलाल सईद ने लाइव कॉन्सर्ट के दौरान अपने फैंस के मिसबिहेव पर जोर से माइक फेंककर मारा और अब सिंगर को अपनी गलती का एहसास हो रहा है.

मुंबई : पॉपुलर पाकिस्तानी सिंगर, सॉन्ग राइटर और प्रोड्यूसर बिलाल सईद को लेकर बहुत ही संगीन मामला सामने आया है. तेरी खैर मंगदी और 12 साल जैसे गानों से वर्ल्डवाइड फेमस हुए सिंगर ने लाइव कॉन्सर्ट में फैन पर माइक फेंककर मारा है. सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो आग की तरह फैल गया है और अब यह पाक सिंगर अपनी इस हरकत से खूब ट्रोल हो रहा है. वहीं, मामला गंभीर होता देख सिंगर ने सोशल मीडिया पर आकर अपनी गलती का एहसास हुआ है.

सिंगर को हो रहा पछतावा

बिलाल ने इस हादसे के बाद खुद को गलत मानते हुए लिखा है, स्टेज मेरी सबसे पहली दुनिया है, परफॉर्म करते हुए मैं हमेशा खुद को जिंदा महसूस करता हूं, मैं अपनी सिकनेस, चिंता और दुख को भूल जाता हूं, जब मैं अपने फैंस के लिए परफॉर्म करता हूं तो सब पीछे छोड़कर आता हूं, कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि मेरे रास्ते में क्या आ रहा है, मैं बस अपने काम पर ध्यान देता हूं, स्टेज मेरा पहला प्यार है, मैं अपने फैंस को बहुत प्यार करता हूं, कभी-कभी यह प्यार बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ जाता है, दोनों ओर से, यह पहली बार नहीं है, जब किसी फैन ने मिसबिहेव किया हो, लेकिन यह जरूर पहली बार है कि मैंने इस पर गलत रिएक्ट किया, मुझे स्टेज नहीं छोड़नी चाहिए थी'.

  • The stage has always been my whole world l; I have always felt the most complete and the most alive while performing! I forget my sickness, stress, worries- I leave everything behind when I perform for my fans.
    And no matter what,nothing should have come in the way of me and the…

    — Bilal Saeed (@Bilalsaeedmusic) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

क्या हुआ था?

बता दें, वायरल वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि बिलाल अपना गाना गाने में मस्त दिख रहे हैं और तभी वह अपनी बाईं ओर फैंस की तरफ जोर से माइक फेंककर मारते हैं और फिर स्टेज से चले जाते हैं.

