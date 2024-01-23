राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा सेरेमनी में मौजूद थीं अनुष्का शर्मा?, वायरल फोटो से घूमा फैंस का दिमाग, जानें सच्चाई

मुंबई : बीती 22 जनवरी को राम नगरी अयोध्या में राम मंदिर प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम देश और विदेश की कई हस्तियों के बीच संपन्न हुआ. यहां बॉलीवुड से कई स्टार्स इस ऐतिहासिक दिन का गवाह बनने पहुंचे थे. अयोध्या पहुंचे सभी स्टार्स के चेहरे पर भक्ति का भाव नजर आया और प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के बाद सभी मंदिर के अंदर जाकर रामलला के दर्शन किए. अब सोशल मीडिया पर अयोध्या से आई एक तस्वीर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. इस तस्वीर में दावा किया जा रहा है कि अनुष्का शर्मा भी इस इवेंट में शामिल हुई थीं.
She is Anushka sharma im damn sure now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oVASrvvItT— ANSH. (@KohliPeak) January 22, 2024
Anushka Sharma there? pic.twitter.com/fVEHmm5Q27— KING KOHLI (@Virat_Anushka) January 22, 2024
राम मंदिर से वायरल हुई अनुष्का शर्मा की तस्वीर?
बता दें, इस वायरल तस्वीर ने सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा मचाकर रखा हुआ है. इस वायरल तस्वीर की बात करें तो इसमें सिर्फा आधार चेहरा दिख रहा है, जो हूबहू अनुष्का शर्मा से मेल खा रहा है. इस वायरल तस्वीर में 'अनुष्का शर्मा' ने सनग्लास भी लगाया हुआ है. अब सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स के बीच बहस छिड़ गई है. कुछ यूजर्स तो इस तस्वीर को कंगना रनौत की बता रहे हैं. किसी ने देश के धनी उद्योगपति नीता अंबानी बता डाला है.
Anushka Sharma is there so it means Virat Kohli is also there— Kevin (@imkevin149) January 22, 2024
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were not present in Shree Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha due to family emergency and Kohli withdraws from the first two Tests— Kevin (@imkevin149) January 22, 2024
लाइमलाइट में नहीं आना चाहते थे विराट-अनुष्का?
राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का न्योता मिलने के बाद विराट-अनुष्का अयोध्या गए थे या नहीं यह अभी साफ नहीं हो पाया है, क्योंकि सेरेमनी से सभी स्टार्स की झलक देखने को मिली थी, लेकिन विराट अनुष्का कहीं नजर नहीं आए थे. वहीं, इस वायरल तस्वीर पर कहा जा रहा है कि कपल लाइमलाइट में नहीं आना चाहता था, इसलिए वह कैमरे से दूर रहा.
100% She is Anushka pic.twitter.com/zWNrRfR8Kg— Aryan (@OxygenKohli18) January 22, 2024
अयोध्या में रणबीर कपूर, आलिया भट्ट, विक्की कौशल, कैटरीना कैफ, अमिताभ बच्चन, जैकी श्रॉफ, रनजीकांत, चिरंजीवी और राम चरण समेत कई स्टार्स को भक्तिम होते देखा गया. वहीं, कई स्टार्स राम के बुलावे के बाद भी यहां नहीं पहुंचे थे. विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा राम मंदिर गए थे या नहीं इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई है.