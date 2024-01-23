राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा सेरेमनी में मौजूद थीं अनुष्का शर्मा?, वायरल फोटो से घूमा फैंस का दिमाग, जानें सच्चाई

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

Anushka Sharma Photo Viral : बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और स्टार क्रिकेट विराट कोहली को अयोध्या में हुई राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का न्योता मिला था, लेकिन सेरेमनी में विराट-अनुष्का की एक भी झलक देखने को नहीं. पर अब इस इवेंट से एक तस्वीर सामने आई है, जिसमें अनुष्का शर्मा को होने का दावा किया जा रहा है.

मुंबई : बीती 22 जनवरी को राम नगरी अयोध्या में राम मंदिर प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम देश और विदेश की कई हस्तियों के बीच संपन्न हुआ. यहां बॉलीवुड से कई स्टार्स इस ऐतिहासिक दिन का गवाह बनने पहुंचे थे. अयोध्या पहुंचे सभी स्टार्स के चेहरे पर भक्ति का भाव नजर आया और प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के बाद सभी मंदिर के अंदर जाकर रामलला के दर्शन किए. अब सोशल मीडिया पर अयोध्या से आई एक तस्वीर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. इस तस्वीर में दावा किया जा रहा है कि अनुष्का शर्मा भी इस इवेंट में शामिल हुई थीं.

राम मंदिर से वायरल हुई अनुष्का शर्मा की तस्वीर?

बता दें, इस वायरल तस्वीर ने सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा मचाकर रखा हुआ है. इस वायरल तस्वीर की बात करें तो इसमें सिर्फा आधार चेहरा दिख रहा है, जो हूबहू अनुष्का शर्मा से मेल खा रहा है. इस वायरल तस्वीर में 'अनुष्का शर्मा' ने सनग्लास भी लगाया हुआ है. अब सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स के बीच बहस छिड़ गई है. कुछ यूजर्स तो इस तस्वीर को कंगना रनौत की बता रहे हैं. किसी ने देश के धनी उद्योगपति नीता अंबानी बता डाला है.

  • Anushka Sharma is there so it means Virat Kohli is also there

    Stop dragging kohli in everything man and enjoy this historical day.❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XqQebgPSzj

    — Kevin (@imkevin149) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were not present in Shree Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha due to family emergency and Kohli withdraws from the first two Tests

    Hope everything is fine with Kohli and his family. Hopefully Anushka is pregnant otherwise it could be serious matter. pic.twitter.com/fBVUJtlZtK

    — Kevin (@imkevin149) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

लाइमलाइट में नहीं आना चाहते थे विराट-अनुष्का?

राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का न्योता मिलने के बाद विराट-अनुष्का अयोध्या गए थे या नहीं यह अभी साफ नहीं हो पाया है, क्योंकि सेरेमनी से सभी स्टार्स की झलक देखने को मिली थी, लेकिन विराट अनुष्का कहीं नजर नहीं आए थे. वहीं, इस वायरल तस्वीर पर कहा जा रहा है कि कपल लाइमलाइट में नहीं आना चाहता था, इसलिए वह कैमरे से दूर रहा.

अयोध्या में रणबीर कपूर, आलिया भट्ट, विक्की कौशल, कैटरीना कैफ, अमिताभ बच्चन, जैकी श्रॉफ, रनजीकांत, चिरंजीवी और राम चरण समेत कई स्टार्स को भक्तिम होते देखा गया. वहीं, कई स्टार्स राम के बुलावे के बाद भी यहां नहीं पहुंचे थे. विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा राम मंदिर गए थे या नहीं इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई है.

ये भी पढे़ं : PHOTOS: रामलला की झलक संग विक्की कौशल ने दिखाई अयोध्या धाम की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें, मंत्रमुग्ध हो जाएंगे आप

