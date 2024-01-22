WATCH : राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा में आकाश-श्लोका संग भक्तिमय हुए रणबीर-आलिया, विक्की-कैटरीना, देखें वीडियो

By ETV Bharat Hindi Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha : राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा में अपने दोस्त आकाश अंबानी संग बैठे दिखें रणबीर कपूर. साथ ही आलिया भट्ट, विक्की कौशल और कैटरीना कैफ भी इस वीडियो में हैं. देखें.

मुंबई : राम भक्तों का 500 बरस का इंतजार आज 22 जनवरी को खत्म हो चुका है. आज राम नगरी अयोध्या में श्रीराम अपने गर्भगृह में पधार चुके हैं. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने घोर-विरोध के बाद राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का कार्यक्रम संपन्न किया. वहीं, अब देशभर में राम नाम के नारे लग रहे हैं. इधर, अयोध्या में पहुंचे राजनीति, बिजनेस, खेल और मनोरंजन की बड़ी हस्तियों की तस्वीरें अयोध्या एक-एक कर आ रही हैं. अब देश के धनी बिजनेसमैन में से एक मुकेश अंबानी की बड़े बेटे आकाश अंबानी और बहू श्लोका मेहता की तस्वीर और वीडियो सामने आए हैं.

अयोध्या से आई खूबसूरत तस्वीर

अयोध्या से आई यह तस्वीर काफी खास है. इस तस्वीर में आकाश-श्लोका के साथ एक्शन फिल्मों के डायरेक्टर रोहित शेट्टी, विक्की कौशल, कैटरीना कैफ, आलिया भट्ट, रणबीर कपूर और शानदार फिल्म डायरेक्टर सुभाष घई हैं. वहीं, इस तस्वीर में डंकी के डायरेक्टर राजकुमार हिरानी और आयुष्मान खुराना भी पीछे दिख रहे हैं.

वीडियो में देखें आलिया भट्ट का मस्त अंदाज

इस तस्वीर में सुभाष घई सेल्फी लेते दिख रहे हैं. वहीं, इन तस्वीर में सभी के गले में राम नाम का चोला है और सभी के चेहरे भक्ति और भाव से भरे दिख रहे हैं. अब यह तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. इसी के साथ इन स्टार्स का इसी जगह से एक वीडियो भी वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें आलिया भट्ट को चहलकदमी करते देखा जा रहा है.

  • #WATCH | Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/OJVYpbEnN5

    — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

बता दें, अयोध्या पहुंचने के बाद आलिया भट्ट, रणबीर कपूर, विक्की कौशल और कैटरीना कैफ एक साथ एक ही ई-रिक्शा में राम मंंदिर तक पहुंचे थे.

ये भी पढे़ं : WATCH : ई-रिक्शा में बैठ राम मंदिर पहुंचे रणबीर-आलिया, विक्की-कैटरीना की जोड़ी, दिल खुश कर देगा अयोध्या से आया ये वीडियो

TAGGED:

राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठाAkash Ambani and Shloka Mehtaरणबीर आलिया विक्की कैटरीनाRam Mandir Pran Pratishtha

