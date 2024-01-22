भारत के टेक CEO प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में हुए शामिल, बोले- मंदिर को करीब से देखना वास्तुशिल्प चमत्कार है

अयोध्या: अयोध्या में नवनिर्मित राम मंदिर का बहुप्रतीक्षित प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम चल रहा है. इसको लेकर देश के जाने-माने लोगों के जाने का तांता लगा हुआ है. मंदिर के गर्भगृह के भीतर देवता की प्रतिष्ठा को चिह्नित करने वाला पवित्र समारोह एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण है क्योंकि इसका गहरा सांस्कृतिक और प्रतीकात्मक महत्व है. राम मंदिर के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह को देखने के लिए कई प्रमुख भारतीय आईटी और तकनीकी लीडर सोमवार को यहां पहुंचे. जोहो के सीईओ श्रीधर वेम्बू ने अपने परिवार के साथ समारोह में भाग लेने के लिए राम जन्मभूमि अयोध्या पहुंचे है.
In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 21, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 21, 2024
बता दें कि वेम्बू ने एक्स पर पोस्ट कर लिखा कि अयोध्या में मेरी अम्मा जानकी और मेरे भाई कुमार और उनकी पत्नी अनु के साथ अयोध्या पहुंचा हूं. अम्मा जीवन भर भगवान श्री राम की भक्त हैं. यहां आकर बहुत सौभाग्यशाली हूं.
The gates are open! We're standing inside the temple grounds getting our first up-close look. The energy here is infectious- this is truly a historic moment! Chants and prayers can be heard as devotees stream in. pic.twitter.com/qF3I2JoxBt— Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
The gates are open! We're standing inside the temple grounds getting our first up-close look. The energy here is infectious- this is truly a historic moment! Chants and prayers can be heard as devotees stream in. pic.twitter.com/qF3I2JoxBt— Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 22, 2024
इसके साथ ही ओयो के संस्थापक और सीईओ रितेश अग्रवाल भी पवित्र शहर पहुंचे है. उन्होंने पोस्ट कर लिखा कि 'मंदिर को करीब से देखना एक वास्तुशिल्प चमत्कार है और पूरे देश के कारीगरों ने इस संरचना को जमीन से ऊपर तक बनाने में योगदान दिया है. उन्होंने पोस्ट किया कि 'मैं सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं. अग्रवाल ने आगे कहा कि इस महत्वपूर्ण अवसर पर पूरे भारत और दुनिया भर से आए कई भक्तों के साथ जुड़ें.
Shortly the gates will open and we will all enter the temple. It's an architectural marvel to see the temple up close and artisans all over the country have contributed to building this structure from the ground up. pic.twitter.com/m1dAR9q56m— Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Shortly the gates will open and we will all enter the temple. It's an architectural marvel to see the temple up close and artisans all over the country have contributed to building this structure from the ground up. pic.twitter.com/m1dAR9q56m— Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 22, 2024
वहीं, ईजमायट्रिप के सह-संस्थापक निशांत पिट्टी ने कहा कि यह हर भारतीय के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण जैसा है. जैसे ही हमारे रोंगटे खड़े हो गए जैसे ही हम यहां आए. भारती एंटरप्राइजेज के संस्थापक और अध्यक्ष सुनील भारती मित्तल भी दोस्तों के साथ श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में देखे गए.
On this auspicious day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the spirit of unity and celebration resonates in the heart of millions of Indians. May Lord Ram fill our lives with joy, peace, and prosperity. #RamMandirPranPrathistha #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/efylVHcsOU— Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
On this auspicious day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the spirit of unity and celebration resonates in the heart of millions of Indians. May Lord Ram fill our lives with joy, peace, and prosperity. #RamMandirPranPrathistha #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/efylVHcsOU— Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) January 22, 2024
