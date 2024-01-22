भारत के टेक CEO प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में हुए शामिल, बोले- मंदिर को करीब से देखना वास्तुशिल्प चमत्कार है

author img

By IANS

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

Etv Bharat

Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya- राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के बहुप्रतीक्षित राम मंदिर भव्य प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा को लेकर कई प्रमुख भारतीय आईटी और तकनीकी लीडर राम जन्मभूमि अयोध्या पहुंचे हैं. पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

अयोध्या: अयोध्या में नवनिर्मित राम मंदिर का बहुप्रतीक्षित प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम चल रहा है. इसको लेकर देश के जाने-माने लोगों के जाने का तांता लगा हुआ है. मंदिर के गर्भगृह के भीतर देवता की प्रतिष्ठा को चिह्नित करने वाला पवित्र समारोह एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण है क्योंकि इसका गहरा सांस्कृतिक और प्रतीकात्मक महत्व है. राम मंदिर के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह को देखने के लिए कई प्रमुख भारतीय आईटी और तकनीकी लीडर सोमवार को यहां पहुंचे. जोहो के सीईओ श्रीधर वेम्बू ने अपने परिवार के साथ समारोह में भाग लेने के लिए राम जन्मभूमि अयोध्या पहुंचे है.

  • In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu.

    Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here.

    Jai Shri Ram 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gwFIE8mZJb

    — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 21, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

बता दें कि वेम्बू ने एक्स पर पोस्ट कर लिखा कि अयोध्या में मेरी अम्मा जानकी और मेरे भाई कुमार और उनकी पत्नी अनु के साथ अयोध्या पहुंचा हूं. अम्मा जीवन भर भगवान श्री राम की भक्त हैं. यहां आकर बहुत सौभाग्यशाली हूं.

  • The gates are open! We're standing inside the temple grounds getting our first up-close look. The energy here is infectious- this is truly a historic moment! Chants and prayers can be heard as devotees stream in. pic.twitter.com/qF3I2JoxBt

    — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

इसके साथ ही ओयो के संस्थापक और सीईओ रितेश अग्रवाल भी पवित्र शहर पहुंचे है. उन्होंने पोस्ट कर लिखा कि 'मंदिर को करीब से देखना एक वास्तुशिल्प चमत्कार है और पूरे देश के कारीगरों ने इस संरचना को जमीन से ऊपर तक बनाने में योगदान दिया है. उन्होंने पोस्ट किया कि 'मैं सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं. अग्रवाल ने आगे कहा कि इस महत्वपूर्ण अवसर पर पूरे भारत और दुनिया भर से आए कई भक्तों के साथ जुड़ें.

  • Shortly the gates will open and we will all enter the temple. It's an architectural marvel to see the temple up close and artisans all over the country have contributed to building this structure from the ground up. pic.twitter.com/m1dAR9q56m

    — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

वहीं, ईजमायट्रिप के सह-संस्थापक निशांत पिट्टी ने कहा कि यह हर भारतीय के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण जैसा है. जैसे ही हमारे रोंगटे खड़े हो गए जैसे ही हम यहां आए. भारती एंटरप्राइजेज के संस्थापक और अध्यक्ष सुनील भारती मित्तल भी दोस्तों के साथ श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में देखे गए.

ये भी पढ़ें- राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा पर उद्योगपति बोले- उम्मीद है कि मंदिर शांति, ज्ञान लाएगा

TAGGED:

Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhyaराम मंदिर भव्य प्राण प्रतिष्ठाZoho CEO Sridhar Vembu AyodhyaRitesh Agarwal CEO OYO Ram mandireasemytrip ram Pran Pratishtha

