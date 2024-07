OLA ने गूगल मैप से नाता तोड़ लॉन्च किया खुद का OLA Maps, भाविश अग्रवाल ने बताया इसे खास - OLA Maps launched

After Azure exit last month, we’ve now fully exited google maps. We used to spend ₹100 cr a year but we’ve made that 0 this month by moving completely to our in house Ola maps! Check your Ola app and update if needed 😉



Also, Ola maps API available on @Krutrim cloud! Many more… pic.twitter.com/wYj1Q1YohO

— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 5, 2024