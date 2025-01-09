नई दिल्ली: इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक (IPPB) के ग्राहकों को फिशिंग स्कैम का निशाना बनाया जा रहा है. जहां धोखेबाज उन्हें अपने पैन कार्ड विवरण अपडेट करने के लिए फर्जी मैसेज भेज रहे हैं. इन मैसेज में चेतावनी दी गई है कि ऐसा न करने पर उनके बैंक खाते ब्लॉक कर दिए जाएंगे. मैसेज में संदिग्ध लिंक भी होते हैं जो अनजान यूजर को स्कैम वेबसाइटों पर ले जाते हैं.
प्रेस सूचना ब्यूरो (PIB) ने पुष्टि की है कि ये मैसेज फर्जी हैं. इंडिया पोस्ट ने कहा है कि वह इस तरह के अलर्ट नहीं भेजता है और उसने लोगों से संदिग्ध लिंक पर क्लिक न करने या कोई भी व्यक्तिगत जानकारी साझा न करने का आग्रह किया है.
Keep your finances secure with safe digital banking practices! Regularly update passwords, avoid fake customer care numbers, monitor your accounts, and avoid suspicious links. Be cautious with public Wi-Fi, and always verify the authenticity of banking communications. Your… pic.twitter.com/nGBA9xvMHz— India Post Payments Bank (@IPPBOnline) December 31, 2024
Claim: The customer's India Post Payments bank account will be blocked within 24 hours if their Pan card is not updated. #PIBFactCheck:— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 4, 2025
❌ This claim is #Fake
➡️ @IndiaPostOffice never sends any such messages
➡️ Never share your personal & bank details with anyone pic.twitter.com/B7CEdp0g2f
सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में PIB ने स्पष्ट किया यह दावा कि पैन विवरण अपडेट न करने पर IPPB खाते 24 घंटे के भीतर ब्लॉक हो जाएंगे, झूठा है. इंडिया पोस्ट कभी भी ऐसे मैसेज नहीं भेजता है.