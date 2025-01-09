ETV Bharat / business

India Post Payments Bank के करोड़ों ग्राहकों को खतरा! PAN कार्ड अपडेट करने के नाम पर ठगी - INDIA POST PAYMENT BANK SCAM

इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक (IPPB) के ग्राहकों को स्कैम का निशाना बनाया जा रहा है.

INDIA POST PAYMENT BANK
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो (Getty Image)
नई दिल्ली: इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक (IPPB) के ग्राहकों को फिशिंग स्कैम का निशाना बनाया जा रहा है. जहां धोखेबाज उन्हें अपने पैन कार्ड विवरण अपडेट करने के लिए फर्जी मैसेज भेज रहे हैं. इन मैसेज में चेतावनी दी गई है कि ऐसा न करने पर उनके बैंक खाते ब्लॉक कर दिए जाएंगे. मैसेज में संदिग्ध लिंक भी होते हैं जो अनजान यूजर को स्कैम वेबसाइटों पर ले जाते हैं.

प्रेस सूचना ब्यूरो (PIB) ने पुष्टि की है कि ये मैसेज फर्जी हैं. इंडिया पोस्ट ने कहा है कि वह इस तरह के अलर्ट नहीं भेजता है और उसने लोगों से संदिग्ध लिंक पर क्लिक न करने या कोई भी व्यक्तिगत जानकारी साझा न करने का आग्रह किया है.

सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में PIB ने स्पष्ट किया यह दावा कि पैन विवरण अपडेट न करने पर IPPB खाते 24 घंटे के भीतर ब्लॉक हो जाएंगे, झूठा है. इंडिया पोस्ट कभी भी ऐसे मैसेज नहीं भेजता है.

