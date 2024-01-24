केंद्रीय मंत्रियों के अयोध्या जाने का कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं : अनुराग ठाकुर

नई दिल्ली: केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने बुधवार को कहा कि केंद्रीय मंत्रियों के अयोध्या जाकर रामलला के दर्शन करने का कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं है. ठाकुर से जब पूछा गया कि क्या भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) शासित राज्यों का अनुकरण करते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल के सभी सदस्य अयोध्या में रामलला के दर्शन करने जाएंगे तो इसके जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि फिलहाल मंत्रिमंडल का कोई सदस्य वहां नहीं जा रहा है. उन्होंने कहा, 'मंत्रिमंडल की ओर से ऐसा कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं है कि कैबिनेट मंत्री वहां जाएंगे.'
In today's Cabinet meeting, PM Narendra Modi advised all his cabinet colleagues to refrain from visiting the Ayodhya Ram Temple for now. The PM suggested that, due to the heavy rush and to prevent inconvenience to the public caused by VIPs with protocols, Union Ministers should… pic.twitter.com/Qns5FSVCaK— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024
केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल द्वारा लिए गए निर्णयों की जानकारी मीडिया को देने के बाद सवालों का जवाब देते हुए ठाकुर ने कहा कि व्यक्तिगत रूप से वह लोगों को उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा लिए गए निर्णयों और भीड़ के मद्देनजर जारी परामर्श ध्यान में रखते हुए अयोध्या जाने का सुझाव देंगे. उल्लेखनीय है कि प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के बाद मंगलवार को मंदिर को आम दर्शनार्थियों के लिए खोले जाने के बाद पहले ही दिन करीब पांच श्रद्धालुओं ने रामलला के दर्शन किए.
मंत्रिमंडल ने राममंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की प्रशंसा की
वहीं, केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने बुधवार को एक प्रस्ताव पारित कर अयोध्या में राममंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के सफलतापूर्वक संपन्न होने पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को बधाई दी. मंत्रिमंडल ने कहा कि उन्होंने(मोदी ने) लोगों का सदियों पुराना सपना पूरा किया है. केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने संवाददाताओं को बताया कि जैसे ही यहां मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक हुई, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सहयोगी मंत्रियों की ओर से एक प्रस्ताव पेश किया। सिंह ने कहा कि मंत्रिमंडल की बुधवार की बैठक ऐतिहासिक है.
#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "Today, a cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi. At the beginning of the meeting itself, on behalf of the cabinet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed gratitude to the PM for the successful… pic.twitter.com/xO6D8uVAXy— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024
उन्होंने कहा कि भारत में मंत्रिमंडलीय प्रणाली के अस्तित्व में आने के बाद से कई ऐतिहासिक कार्य हुए हैं, लेकिन ऐसा अवसर कभी नहीं आया क्योंकि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के माध्यम से जो कार्य किया गया वह इतिहास में अद्वितीय है. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अगुवाई में सोमवार को संपन्न कार्यक्रम में अयोध्या के नवनिर्मित राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के गर्भगृह में श्री रामलला के नवीन विग्रह की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा की गई. ठाकुर ने सिंह के हवाले से कहा, 'देश को 1947 में आजादी मिली लेकिन ‘उसकी आत्मा की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा’ 22 जनवरी 2024 को संपन्न हुई.'
पढ़ें: केंद्र ने कोयला गैसीकरण के लिए 8,500 करोड़ रुपये के प्रोत्साहन को मंजूरी दी