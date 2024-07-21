ETV Bharat / bharat

टीएमसी की मेगा रैली से पहले कोलकाता में लाखों लोग जुटे - Mamata Banerjee TMC Rally

TMC Rally In Kolkata: कोलकाता के एस्प्लेनेड में बड़ी संख्या में लोग जुटने लगे हैं. यहां आज तृणमूल कांग्रेस की रैली होगी. तृणमूल कांग्रेस आज अपना वार्षिक 'शहीद दिवस' मना रही है. यह 1993 में पश्चिम बंगाल युवा कांग्रेस के विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान कोलकाता में मारे गए 13 लोगों की याद में मनाया जाता है.

कोलकाता: पश्चिम बंगाल के लाखों लोग रविवार को टीएमसी की मेगा रैली में हिस्सा लेने के लिए कोलकाता में जुटे, यह लोकसभा चुनावों में उल्लेखनीय प्रदर्शन के बाद टीएमसी का पहला शक्ति प्रदर्शन था. दूर-दराज के जिलों से टीएमसी समर्थक दो दिन पहले ही पहुंचने लगे थे. शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर बनाए गए शिविरों में ठहरे हुए थे. रैली में मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पार्टी की रूपरेखा पेश करेंगी.

टीएमसी नेताओं ने बताया कि समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव भी रैली को संबोधित कर सकते हैं. टीएमसी के एक वरिष्ठ नेता ने बताया कि 21 जुलाई को शहीद दिवस पर होने वाली रैली हमारे दिलों में खास जगह रखती है. हम इस दिन को अपने शहीदों को समर्पित करते हैं. जैसा कि हमारी पार्टी सुप्रीमो ममता बनर्जी ने कहा है, इस साल हम इस रैली को लोकसभा चुनावों में अपनी जीत को समर्पित करेंगे.

यह रैली हर साल इस दिन कोलकाता के एस्प्लेनेड में आयोजित की जाती है, जो 1993 में राज्य में तत्कालीन माकपा नीत वाम मोर्चा सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान कथित तौर पर पुलिस गोलीबारी में मारे गए 13 कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की याद में आयोजित की जाती है. उस समय राज्य युवा कांग्रेस प्रमुख बनर्जी इस विरोध प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व कर रहे थे.

