टीएमसी की मेगा रैली से पहले कोलकाता में लाखों लोग जुटे - Mamata Banerjee TMC Rally

कोलकाता: पश्चिम बंगाल के लाखों लोग रविवार को टीएमसी की मेगा रैली में हिस्सा लेने के लिए कोलकाता में जुटे, यह लोकसभा चुनावों में उल्लेखनीय प्रदर्शन के बाद टीएमसी का पहला शक्ति प्रदर्शन था. दूर-दराज के जिलों से टीएमसी समर्थक दो दिन पहले ही पहुंचने लगे थे. शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर बनाए गए शिविरों में ठहरे हुए थे. रैली में मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पार्टी की रूपरेखा पेश करेंगी.
#WATCH | West Bengal: A large crowd begins gathering in Esplanade, Kolkata where a rally of the TMC will be held today.— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2024
Trinamool Congress is observing its annual 'Shahid Diwas' today in remembrance of 13 people shot dead in Kolkata in 1993 during a protest movement by the West… pic.twitter.com/mh3UVSulKP
#WATCH | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leaves from his residence in Lucknow.— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2024
He will join TMC's Dharmatala Rally in Kolkata later today. pic.twitter.com/KbWexxIzZ6
टीएमसी नेताओं ने बताया कि समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव भी रैली को संबोधित कर सकते हैं. टीएमसी के एक वरिष्ठ नेता ने बताया कि 21 जुलाई को शहीद दिवस पर होने वाली रैली हमारे दिलों में खास जगह रखती है. हम इस दिन को अपने शहीदों को समर्पित करते हैं. जैसा कि हमारी पार्टी सुप्रीमो ममता बनर्जी ने कहा है, इस साल हम इस रैली को लोकसभा चुनावों में अपनी जीत को समर्पित करेंगे.
July 21st represents the courage and defiance against tyranny; a story of the people, by the people and for the people.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) July 21, 2024
We have not forgotten the ultimate sacrifice of the gallant Martyrs.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 20, 2024
On July 21, 1993, 13 brave lives were tragically taken by the police of the then Left Front Govt. in a brutal attempt to suppress the voice of protest.
यह रैली हर साल इस दिन कोलकाता के एस्प्लेनेड में आयोजित की जाती है, जो 1993 में राज्य में तत्कालीन माकपा नीत वाम मोर्चा सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान कथित तौर पर पुलिस गोलीबारी में मारे गए 13 कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की याद में आयोजित की जाती है. उस समय राज्य युवा कांग्रेस प्रमुख बनर्जी इस विरोध प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व कर रहे थे.
Jononetri Smt. @MamataOfficial has never bowed before oppression.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 21, 2024
Inspired by the ideals of 21st July, our struggle against dictatorship continues.
The blood shed by our gallant martyrs fuels our resolve and strengthens our commitment. Their sacrifice will not be in vain.… pic.twitter.com/vL7JeNWadz